Global Terahertz Imaging Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: Terahertz Imaging Applications in Non-destructive Testing, Non-invasive Diagnosis of Viral Strains, and Goods Inspection

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Terahertz Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Demand for terahertz imaging is driven by its ability to perform non-ionizing scanning on the human skin that does not harm the healthy cells in the surrounding infection areas - a primary requisite in the medical field - compared with conventional scanning modes such as x-ray and UV rays.

Terahertz radiation is transparent to paper, wood, and a few metals. Its huge bandwidth allows several gases and liquids to leave unique spectral fingerprints, making the radiation usable in most applications involving detection and diagnosis.

While the use of terahertz imaging has been sporadic in the past decade, the technology's ability to detect the presence of COVID-19 has been a key driver in exploring its potential for several inspection and detection applications.

Terahertz imaging is also attracting growing interest in the manufacturing industry, primarily for the non-destructive testing of packaged and unfinished goods, enabling quality and mid-way process controls.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

  1. The importance of terahertz technology and its various aspects

  2. Terahertz technology application landscape by industry vertical

  3. Growth drivers and restraints that influence terahertz imaging technology opportunities

Developmental Strategies of Key Terahertz Technology Industry Participants

  1. Industry best practices

  2. IP scenario and funding analysis

  3. Growth opportunities and critical success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives
1.1 The Strategic Imperative Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
1.2 The Strategic Imperative
1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Terahertz Imaging Industry
1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine
1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Growth Environment
2.1 Technology Scope and Innovation Research
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Process and Methodology
2.4 Key Findings

3.0 Terahertz Imaging Technology Landscape
3.1 Terahertz - Technology Snapshot
3.2 Terahertz Imaging - An Overview
3.3 Key Applications of Terahertz Imaging Techniques
3.4.1 Terahertz Imaging Industrial Applications - Food and Beverage and Pharmaceuticals are Major Adopters
3.4.2 Terahertz Imaging Industrial Applications - Security is a Growing Adopter of Terahertz Scanning
3.5 Terahertz Inspection and Detection Across Other Industries
3.6 Terahertz Imaging for the Detection of Common Viral Strains
3.7 Terahertz Imaging for the Detection of Irregularities in Artifacts
3.8 Research Shows Terahertz Imaging's Ability to Detect Bacterial Diseases in Crops

4.0 Factors Influencing the Adoption of Terahertz Imaging
4.1 Growth Drivers for Terahertz Imaging
4.2 Growth Restraints for Terahertz Imaging

5.0 Industry Best Practices - Development Strategies by Key Industry Participants
5.1 Terahertz Developments Focus on Space Imaging and Non-invasive Glucose Monitoring
5.2 Research and Development Activities Leading to Newer Terahertz Chips
5.3 Market Expansion and Product Upgrades are Current Stakeholder Focus Areas
5.4 Testing of Terahertz Imaging Equipment Indicate Superior Performance
5.5 Use Case - Graphene Flagship Explores Use of Terahertz Spectroscopy
5.6 Use Case Scenario - Adoption of Terahertz Technology by Intel for Quality Control
5.7 Global Patent Assessment of Terahertz Imaging Technology
5.8 Patent Filing Trends Show Focus on Non-invasive Diagnosis and Standoff Detection of Concealed Weapons
5.9 Technology Advancement is a Key Focus Area of Funding

6.0 Companies to Action
6.1 TeraSense, US
6.1.1 Terahertz Imaging Camera Provides High Sensitivity
6.2 TeraGroup, Israel
6.2.1 Terahertz Imaging for Non-destructive Evaluation
6.3 TeraView, UK
6.3.1 Terahertz-based Reflectometry Provides High Accuracy in Fault Detection
6.4 TOPTICA Photonics, US
6.4.1 Terahertz Equipment Enable Plethora of Applications
6.5 Advantest, Japan
6.5.1 Terahertz Imaging Equipment Aids in Academic Research

7.0 Impact of COVID-19
7.1 COVID-19 Breathalyzer Developed Based on Terahertz Technology
7.2 Terahertz Enables the Development of a Sensing and Analyzing Platform for COVID-19
7.3 Research Explores the Use of Terahertz to Develop COVID-19 Screening Mechanism

8.0 Growth Opportunity Universe
8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Ramping Up New Product Development With Government Support and Funding
8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: IP Scenario Must Focus on R&D in Virus Monitoring and Security
8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Distribution Channel Networks Can Improve Through Strategic Alliances

9.0 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1zfin

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-terahertz-imaging-market-growth-opportunities-report-2022-terahertz-imaging-applications-in-non-destructive-testing-non-invasive-diagnosis-of-viral-strains-and-goods-inspection-301462610.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

