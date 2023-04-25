Global Terminal Block Market Size Revenue is Predicted to Hit $30.5 Billion by 2030, Rising at a CAGR of 8.9% From 2023 to 2030

Zion Market Research

[212 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Terminal Block Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 20.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 30.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 8.9% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Ningbo Degson Electrical Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Molex, LLC, Wieland Electric GmbH, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG., and others.

Tulsa, OK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Terminal Block Market By Type (Barriers, Sectional Terminal Blocks, PCB Mount Terminal Blocks, And Power Terminal Blocks), By Industry (HVAC Systems, Process Control Instruments, And PCB Mount Terminal Blocks), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Terminal Block Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Terminal Block? How big is the Terminal Block Industry?

Report Overview:

A terminal block is a block that is insulated and modular, and it clamps two or more sets of two wires together. Terminal blocks are being used by manufacturers for the purpose of fastening and terminating cables. Terminal blocks are said to consist of a very large number of separate terminals that are laid out in a row along the length of the block. In addition to this, the strips generate a bus bar for the distribution of power, which is then transmitted to the attached components. Terminal blocks contain a variety of different types of clamps, some of which include spring clamp-style wire-to-board blocks, screw clamps designed for use in the United States, and fixed mount and pluggable cage clamps designed in Europe.

Global Terminal Block Market: Growth Factors

The speedy industrialization will be a driving force behind the expansion of the global market.

The growth of the global terminal block market will be directed by the widespread adoption of terminal blocks in the telecommunications industry as well as the enormous demand for printed circuit board terminal blocks in a variety of different industries. In addition, developments in connection technologies, along with an increasing need for micro-miniature terminal blocks as a result of space limitations in a variety of instruments, are going to enhance the trends of the global market. The rapid industrialization and urbanization of a region can hasten the spread of global markets. The scope of the terminal block market is expected to expand in the next years as a result of an increase in demand in the telecom industry for terminal blocks that are finger-safe, multi-functional, smart, and multipurpose.

In addition, the expansion of the use of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in commercial buildings will clear the way for the expansion of the terminal block market worldwide. In the coming years, the expansion of the market all over the world will be primarily influenced by the significant demand for power-efficient systems whose primary objective is the preservation of energy. The combination of smart grids and the Internet of Things has the potential to accentuate the growth of the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Ningbo Degson Electrical Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Molex, LLC, Wieland Electric GmbH, and Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG. Key Segment By Type, By Industry, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Terminal Block Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for terminal blocks is broken down into submarkets based on type, industry, and geography.

Terminal barriers, PCB mounts terminal blocks, sectional terminal blocks, and power terminal blocks are the four submarkets that make up the various types of terminal blocks that make up the global terminal block market. In addition, it is anticipated that the sectional terminal blocks subsegment, which accounted for more than 51% of the global market share in 2022, will continue to hold a significant portion of the global market from 2023 to 2030. Breakthroughs in sectional blocks of NEMA and IEC DIN rail types could be responsible for the segmental growth that is expected to occur during the next eight years. In addition to this, the widespread application of the product in discrete production, construction activities, specialized machines, controls for amusement park rides, building automation, educational campuses, and commercial offices will drive the segmental growth.

The global market for terminal blocks can be broken down into three distinct segments: process control instruments, HVAC systems, and PCB mount terminal blocks, depending on the industry. In addition, it is anticipated that the process control instruments segment, which was responsible for more than 37 percent of the worldwide industry share in 2022, would be in the driver's seat when it comes to the industry segment in the future. Additionally, the expansion of the segment during the period of 2023-2030 may be attributable to the rapid urbanisation that is occurring in conjunction with a rise in the acceptance of automation and instrumentation instruments within process units. In addition to this, the implementation of terminal blocks in process monitoring and control equipment will contribute to an acceleration of segmental growth. In addition, the utilisation of terminal blocks in process control monitoring activities will assist in expanding their market share in the chemical and oil and gas industries.

The global Terminal Block market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Barriers

Sectional Terminal Blocks

PCB Mount Terminal Blocks

Power Terminal Blocks

By Industry

HVAC Systems

Process Control Instruments

PCB Mount Terminal Blocks

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Terminal Block market include -

Weidmüller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ningbo Degson Electrical Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Eaton Corporation PLC

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Molex LLC

Wieland Electric GmbH

Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Terminal Block market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 8.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Terminal Block market size was valued at around US$ 20.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 30.5 billion by 2030.

Based on type, the sectional terminal blocks segment is predicted to dominate the segment during the forecast timeframe.

On basis of industry, the process control block segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific terminal block market is projected to garner huge revenues during the assessment timeline

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Industry, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific, which accounted for more than 31% of the global terminal block market revenue in 2022, is predicted to lead the regional market surge over the forecast timeframe. The regional market expansion can be credited to the rise in industrialization and urbanization in the countries such as India, Japan, China, and Singapore. In addition to this, strict environmental law enforcement by regional governments has mandated firms in consumer electronics and automotive sectors to focus on the manufacture of green products. This will proliferate the size of the terminal block market in the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the third quarter of 2021, TE Connectivity, a consumer electronics firm, launched reflow terminal blocks, thereby contributing notably towards its PCB terminal block product line. The move will increase the demand for the product in warehouses having limited spaces.

In the first half of 2021, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, a computer software firm based in Germany, introduced RoCkStar ModuPlug terminal blocks embedded with new connection systems referred to as PUSH IN. Reportedly, the new product frees space in the cabinet and minimizes the deployment time.

In the first quarter of 2020, WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co.KG, Germany-based firm manufacturing parts for electric connection technology & electronic parts for automation systems, increased its product line by introducing new TOP JOB S Rail-mounted terminal blocks. The move will boost the growth of the terminal block business in Germany and across the European continent.

