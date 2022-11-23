Global All Terrain Vehicles Market Size Expected to Acquire USD 5.2 Billion by 2028 at a 6.1% Compound Annual Growth Rate

Zion Market Research

[188 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global All Terrain Vehicles Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 5.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 6.1% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Hisun, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kässbohrer All Terrain Vehicles Inc., Bombardier Recreational Products, Polaris, Yamaha Motor Corporation, and Arctic Cat Inc., amongst others.

Houston, TX, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "All Terrain Vehicles Market By Seating Capacity (Two-Seater, And One-Seater), By Application (Agriculture, Sports, Military & Defense, Entertainment, And Others), By Fuel-Type (Diesel, And Gasoline), By Number Of Wheels (3-Wheeled, 4-Wheeled, And More Than 4-Wheeled), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global All Terrain Vehicles Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.2 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What are All Terrain Vehicles? How big is the All Terrain Vehicles Industry?

All Terrain Vehicles Industry Coverage & Overview:

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are defined as off-road motorized vehicles designed specifically to travel on non-pneumatic or low-pressure tires. It is made with a seat designed to be mounted by an operator with the control of the steering wheel with the help of a handlebar. ATVs are divided into two main categories. Type 1 are ATVs designed for one person without any space for a passenger. While Type 2 is the variant that is manufactured that can seat an operator and a passenger.

Both are provided with designated seating arrangements in the vehicle. Like other motor vehicles that are designed irrespective of age, ATVs are developed differently and every rider must choose as per the standards. For instance, manufacturers create variants depending on the age where youth models can be handled by small hands and feet while they move at a relatively lower speed and can be controlled easily with minimum effort. Royal Enfield, was the pioneer in developing 4-wheeled commercial quad bikes which were sold in 1893.

Since then, the vehicular design has been adopted by various companies and it has also undergone different modifications. Due to the growing rage surrounding ATVs, multiple players in the market have ventured into the sports sector and created ATVs for sporting events. ATV racing events are conducted across the globe at regular intervals and models are built especially for such events influenced by the performance and utility requirements.

Global All Terrain Vehicles Market: Growth Dynamics

The global all-terrain vehicles market is projected to grow at a high CAGR due to the growing adoption of ATVs in the agricultural sector. As the world is expanding and with technology marking its presence in almost all sectors, the agriculture industry has become heavily reliant on modern-day systems that can help farmers reap the maximum benefit from cultivating the land. However, to be used in this segment, ATVs have to be registered for the purpose since it provides the owner with some benefits.

Not all countries are as accepting as others in terms of the use of ATVs on agricultural land and country law has to be followed. For instance, in Germany, for an ATV to be qualified as safe to be used for agriculture it has to be equipped with a rear fog light, additional hazard flashers, a reverse gear, a coupled trailer that includes an electric kit, and a minimum of 2 headlights.

The global market may also witness high consumer conversion due to the increasing use of ATVs for recreational purposes. Many tourist places have tie-ups with sellers of ATVs and they have become attraction points since the vehicles are not allowed for personal use in many countries. These tourist places that provide an experience with ATVs attract more people.

However, the global market cap may be affected by the fuel inefficiency showcased by all terrain vehicles. Many agencies working toward environmental protection have raised concerns over the harmful impact of all terrain vehicles on the ecosystem since quad bikes have a high emission rate. Other factors like safety concerns and terrain damage may also inhibit global market growth in the coming years.

The positive response to electric ATVs may provide growth opportunities while high cost and trade barriers are expected to restrict market expansion.

All Terrain Vehicles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global all terrain vehicles market is segmented based on seating capacity, application, fuel type, number of wheels, and region.

Based on application, the global market divisions are agriculture, sports, military defense, entertainment, and others. In 2021, the entertainment sector dominated with more than 39% of the global market share followed by the sports segment. The growth was due to increasing investments in developing world-glass sports-related ATVs.

The global market may witness surging growth in the military sector because of increasing investments across economies in strengthening regional military power. In 2021, the Indian government spent more than 76 billion on defense.

Based on fuel type, the global market is divided into diesel and gasoline. The global market witnessed the highest revenue in the diesel segment owing to the relatively better fuel efficiency showcased by diesel-variants as compared to gasoline.

Diesel-powered all terrain vehicles have a high runny capacity and since they are less expensive to maintain, they are preferred. However, they do not contribute to sustainable growth and hence various market players are now launching electric ATVs that could witness more acceptance in the global market.

The global All Terrain Vehicles market is segmented as follows:

By Seating Capacity

Two-Seater

One-Seater

By Application

Agriculture

Sports

Military & Defense

Entertainment

Others

By Fuel-Type

Diesel

Gasoline

By Number of Wheels

3-Wheeled

4-Wheeled

More than 4-Wheeled

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global All Terrain Vehicles market include -

Hisun

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Bombardier Recreational Products

Polaris

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Arctic Cat Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the All Terrain Vehicles market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the All Terrain Vehicles market size was valued at around US$ 3.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2028.

Based on seating capacity type segmentation, one-seater was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on the number of wheels segmented, 4-wheeled was the leading type in 2021

Based on application, In 2021, the entertainment sector dominated with more than 39% of the global market share followed by the sports segment.

Based on fuel type, The global market witnessed the highest revenue in the diesel segment

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for All Terrain Vehicles industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the All Terrain Vehicles Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the All Terrain Vehicles Industry?

What segments does the All Terrain Vehicles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the All Terrain Vehicles Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Seating Capacity, By Application, By Fuel-Type, By Number of Wheels, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America leads the global all terrain vehicles market due to the advanced infrastructure of the US and Canada allowing the agricultural sector to spend heavily on technologies as compared to the developing economies. Other factors like growing approval from regulatory bodies, and the availability of the product could encourage regional growth.

Asia-Pacific could be driven by the growing foothold of players from Japan in the automobile sector. It is the world’s third-largest producer of automobiles.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In October 2021, Polaris announced the acquisition of a new production facility in Monticello.

In September 2021, Yamaha launched a new ATV called Grizzly 90 for young riders

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 5.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.1% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Hisun, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer All Terrain Vehicles Inc., Polaris, Yamaha Motor Corporation, and Arctic Cat Inc., amongst others. Key Segment By Seating Capacity, By Application, By Fuel-Type, By Number of Wheels, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

