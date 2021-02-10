Global Test and Measurement in the IoT Market Report 2020 with COVID-19 Outbreak Implications
This study will analyze the key trends in the market and suggest what the test and measurement industry should focus on to emerge out of these unprecedented times. Regional-level market analysis has also been performed as part of the study, and important growth opportunities that the test and measurement community could capitalize upon have been laid out.
Machine-to-machine (M2M) devices and connections will experience significant growth during the forecast period. Key areas of application include connected homes, work, cities, cars, and health, with the connected homes segment securing a significant share in the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, which started in December 2019, took the world by surprise and continues to ravage the global economy. The test and measurement industry has suffered a setback in terms of growth rate because of the pandemic and so has the rate of proliferation of M2M devices.
From an application perspective, the connected health segment is expected to experience the highest rate of growth over other applications, as the healthcare sector plays a crucial role in crisis management. This has to do with the surge in medical solutions to actively track, quarantine, and treat persons affected by COVID-19.
Another market significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is the telecom market where major deployments such as releases 16 and 17, which were due this year, have been delayed. These two releases were intended to set the course for complete Internet of Things (IoT) implementation across different industries.
The origin of the COVID-19 outbreak can be traced to China. Now that China and other countries in its vicinity such as Taiwan and South Korea have weathered the worst and restarted their economies, the author expects the Asia-Pacific to bounce back and regain its market share.
The key testing solutions covered include semiconductor automatic test equipment, radio frequency (RF) and digital testing equipment, gigabit Ethernet testing solutions as well as network performance test and monitoring solutions. Important factors that will drive the market include requirement to test technologies associated with 5G deployments, the high proliferation of multi-vendor M2M devices and connections as well as the use of critical edge computing technologies.
The COVID-19 outbreak will be the key restraint to the growth of the IoT test and measurement market. The author is optimistic that the pandemic will reach its peak in the coming months, and the economy will recover by the end of 2020. The economic repercussions will be felt for some time after the pandemic, and therefore it would take time for the IoT test and measurement market to recover.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
Purpose of this Experiential Study
5-step Process to Transformational Growth
Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies
Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
Market Definitions
Internet of Things Industry - Key Trends
Internet of Things Industry - North America
Internet of Things Industry - Europe
Internet of Things Industry - Asia-Pacific
The COVID-19 Outbreak - Implications on the IoT Test and Measurement Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
3. Market Forecast
Forecast Assumptions
Percent Revenue by Solution Type
Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Solution Type
Percent Revenue by Application Type
Revenue Forecast by Application Type
Connected Home
Connected Work
Connected Health
Connected Cities
Connected Cars
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast
Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast Discussion
Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
Semiconductor ATE - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast by Region
Semiconductor ATE - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
Semiconductor ATE - Market Share Analysis
RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast
RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion
RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
RF and Digital Testing - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast by Region
RF and Digital Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
RF and Digital Testing - Market Share Analysis
GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast
GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion
GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
GbE Testing - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast by Region
GbE Testing - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
GbE Testing - Market Share Analysis
NPM - Revenue Forecast
NPM - Revenue Forecast Discussion
NPM - Revenue Forecast by Application Type
NPM - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
NPM - Revenue Forecast by Region
NPM - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
NPM - Market Share Analysis
4. Visioning Scenarios
Macro to Micro Visioning
Trends Impacting the IoT Test and Measurement Market
Top Predictions for the IoT Test and Measurement Market
5. Growth Pipeline
Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Battery Management of IoT Devices
Growth Opportunity 2 - High-Performance Data Centers
Growth Opportunity 3 - Active Testing and Testing-as-a-Service
Growth Opportunity 4 - Proliferation of Wearable Technology in IIoT
Growth Opportunity 5 - 5G NR Applications for IoT
Growth Opportunity 6 - Augmented and Virtual Reality
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 7 - Start-up Community in the IoT Ecosystem
Growth Opportunity 8 - Smart City Initiatives
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
Growth Opportunities 1-6: Vision and Strategy Rate relevance vs. internal capabilities for your company
Growth Opportunities 7-8: Brand and Demand Rate relevance vs. internal capabilities for your company
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
Growth Strategies for Your Company
Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
Legal Disclaimer
10. Appendix
