The Global Test and Measurement Market is forecast to grow by $9119.5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

Global Test and Measurement Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the test and measurement market and is forecast to grow by $9119. 5 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the test and measurement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand from end-user industries, continuous technological developments in the communication industry, and an increase in the number of smart-connected devices.



The test and measurement market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Wireless test equipment

• GPTE

• Semiconductor test equipment

• Real-time test equipment



By End-user

• Aerospace and defense

• Telecommunication

• Semiconductor and electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of modular test and measurement equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the test and measurement market growth during the next few years. Also, the automation of laboratory instruments and recent development in test and measurement equipment will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the test and measurement market covers the following areas:

• Test and measurement market sizing

• Test and measurement market forecast

• Test and measurement market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test and measurement market vendors that include Advantest Corp., Anritsu Corp., Ceyear Technologies Co. Ltd., EXFO Inc., Fastech Telecommunications, Fortive Corp., Good Will Instrument Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., Mission Critical Electronics, National Instruments Corp., Premier Measurement Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Qmax Test Equipments Pvt. Ltd., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SPX Corp., Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the test and measurement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

