U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.00
    -26.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,829.00
    -140.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,422.50
    -108.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.60
    -9.60 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.95
    +0.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.30
    +28.50 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    +0.54 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    -2.98 (-10.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2576
    -0.0059 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6050
    +0.4310 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,484.84
    +572.86 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.39
    +38.06 (+4.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.92
    +64.47 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Report 2022: Market is Projected to Reach $268.9 Billion by 2027 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Growth Avenue

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market
Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

Dublin, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification), Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Testing, inspection, and certification market is projected to reach USD 268.9 billion by 2027 from USD 221.4 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of latest technologies in the region and increasing business in construction, electronics and textile industries.

Moreover, Huge capacity to manufacture medical devices, electronics, and consumer goods and high dependence of many European and North American countries on Asia Pacific for goods also drive the growth of the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC.

The North American market also has increasing adoption of Testing, inspection, and certification market due to Growing number of manufacturing plants and R&D centers, as well as stringent regulations, for aerospace components and electronic devices and increasing awareness regarding benefits of certified products and services across domains.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus affected the Testing, inspection, and certification market, but steady recovery is expected by 2022. Developing countries in APAC have vast growth potential as well as a favorable environment for service providers.

Countries such as Japan and South Korea are already developed economies, and China has been the fastest-growing economy in the world for the last 2 decades. Testing, inspection, and certifications are likely to witness tremendous demand in the region during the forecast period because of high growth.

APAC produces a large amount of apparel and textiles as well as consumer goods, and these applications are expected to increase demand for Testing, inspection, and certification market in this region.

Significant growth in the market for Testing, inspection, and certifications is likely to be observed in medical and life science application due to increasing need for testing, inspection, and certification services because of high effect of Covid-19 pandemic in the region.

Therefore, the Testing, inspection, and certification market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Premium Insights

  • Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Lucrative Growth Avenue for Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market

  • Electrical & Electronics Segment to Capture Largest Market Share During 2022-2027

  • In-House Segment to Account for Larger Market Share Than Outsourced Segment During Forecast Period

  • Testing Services and China to Account for Largest Market Share in Asia-Pacific in 2027

  • India to Record Highest CAGR in Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Strict Regulatory Standards Imposed by Governments to Ensure Product Safety and Environmental Protection

  • Increased Need for Interoperability Testing Owing to Growing Deployment of IoT and Connected Devices

  • Surged Demand for Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services due to Outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic

  • High Indulgence in Unlawful Trade of Counterfeit and Flawed Pharmaceutical Products

  • Increased Focus of Manufacturing Companies on Customer Retention by Providing High-Quality Products

Restraints

  • Lack of Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification Standards and Relaxation of Certification Norms Offered to SME by Some Government Authorities

  • High Cost of Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services due to Diverse Standards and Regulations Across Different Geographies

Opportunities

  • Rising Adoption of Digitalization to Improve Customer Experience

  • Increasing Focus on Food Safety During Pandemic

  • Growing Adoption of Breakthrough Technologies by Consumers Worldwide

Challenges

  • Slower Adoption Rate of Advanced Technologies by Small and Medium-Sized Testing, Inspection, and Certification Companies

Case Study Analysis

  • Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services for Food Manufacturing Company

  • Tuv Sud Provides Certification and Auditing Services for Meiji Co. Ltd.

  • Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services for Cleaning and Disinfection Service Provider

  • Tuv Sud Provides Certification Services to Primech Holdings Limited

  • Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services for Energy Industry

  • Applus+ Rtd Improves Field Service Delivery for Energy Industry with Mobile Reach Platform

Company Profiles

  • Als Limited

  • Amspec

  • Apave International

  • Applus+

  • Astm International

  • Asurequality

  • Avomeen Analytical Services

  • Baltic Control Ltd.

  • British Standards Institute (Bsi)

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Core Laboratories

  • Cotecna

  • Dekra Se

  • Dnv Gl

  • Element Materials Technology

  • Envigo

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Favareto Sa

  • Force Technology

  • Gateway Analytical

  • Gulf Inspection International Co.

  • Hohenstein

  • Humber Inspection International Ltd.

  • Hv Technologies Inc.

  • Intertek

  • Irclass

  • Keystone Compliance

  • Kiwa Inspecta

  • Lenor Group

  • Lloyd's Register Group Limited

  • Medistri Sa

  • Mistras

  • National Collateral Management Service Limited (Ncml)

  • Nippon Kaiji Kentei Kyokai (Nkkk)

  • Nqaqsr North America

  • Opus

  • Prime Group

  • Qs Testing

  • Rina S.P.A.

  • Safety Assessment Federation (Safed)

  • Sgs Group

  • Team Inc.

  • Technicka Inspekcia

  • Thomas Bell-Wright International Consultants

  • Tic Sera

  • Turk Loydu

  • Tuv Nord Group

  • Tuv Rheinland

  • Tuv Sud

  • Ul LLC

  • Vde Testing Institute

  • Washington Laboratories Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awlvxy

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • These Analysts Think EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) Earnings Are Under Threat

    Market forces rained on the parade of EQT Corporation ( NYSE:EQT ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Analysts Are More Bearish On Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Than They Used To Be

    One thing we could say about the analysts on Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOOD ) - they aren't optimistic, having...

  • Why MEG Energy Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG) (OTC: MEGEF) price target has been raised to C$22 from C$21 by RBC Capital analyst Greg Pardy. The analyst maintained his Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst stated that the bullish stance towards MEG Energy reflects its capable leadership team, top-quartile oil sands operations at Christina Lake, balance sheet deleveraging, and emerging shareholder returns. Pardy mentioned that the company indicated that Christina Lake is likely to move into post-payout statu

  • Ribbon Finance Gives Half its Protocol Revenue to Stakers

    DeFi Protocol Activates RGP-13 Upgrade

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • The Dollar Dropped as Riskier Assets Surge in Wake of Fed Decision

    Yields dropped following the Fed decision

  • 6 Gauges That Show How Much the Fed Will Raise Rates

    Here's what economists are watching to determine when growth may trump inflation in the Fed's calculus.

  • Citi moving forward with plans to sell Russia units, report says

    Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Faser said in an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference that the megabank is moving ahead with the sale of its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia. Fraser said the bank is in active discussions, according to a Reuters report of a Bloomberg TV interview with Fraser. Some had worried that the sale had been shelved because of sanctions against Russia. Citigroup has had 3,000 employees in Russia and a total exposure of $9.8 billion, according to

  • Big Money Likes Service Corporation International

    Service Corporation International (SCI) stock has lifted over the past year, rising 21.5%.

  • MicroStrategy Reports $170M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q1

    The software firm TKTK

  • Volkswagen sticks to outlook as size offset supply chain woes

    Global carmakers, like most industrial sectors, face a scarcity of key components in the wake of COVID-related lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, compounding an ongoing shortage of semiconductors. "We used our position as a truly global company to balance production across our markets and relieve pressure where there were supply issues and product shortages," CEO Herbert Diess told journalists.

  • Blackboxstocks Reveals New Options Trading Integration With E*TRADE

    Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ: BLBX) completed its platform integration with E*TRADE Inc. Blackboxstocks is a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels. The integration allows Blackbox users with E*TRADE accounts to trade stocks and options in their E*TRADE accounts without leaving the Blackbox platform. Blackbox's Quick-Click feature lets users load proprietary automated alerts for options contracts fo

  • HSBC Shares Rise in Hong Kong as Top Holder Supports Split

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc shares in Hong Kong rose after it emerged late Friday that the bank’s largest active investor would support a breakup of the lender on the basis that a separate Asia-listed unit would create shareholder value.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in Sp

  • Cummins stock turns higher after profit declines, while revenue rises above forecasts

    Shares of Cummins Inc. rose 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier loss, after the diesel and natural gas engines and new power company reported first-quarter profit that fell, weighed by costs associated with the suspension of its Russia operations, but revenue that rose above forecasts and raised its full-year outlook. Net income declined to $418 million, or $2.92 a share, from $603 million, or $4.07 a share, in the year-ago period. The results include costs of $1.03 a share r

  • Moderna Revenue Triples on Soaring Covid-19 Vaccine Sales

    The biotechnology company’s revenue topped $6 billion in its latest quarter, beating analyst expectations, driven almost entirely by sales of its mRNA-based vaccine.

  • Bears Remain in Control of Rockwell Automation

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment on Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation . Moret said Rockwell could have done better in the quarter, but supplies of semiconductors used in many of his company's products remain in short supply. Automation at the company remains a high priority for factories and manufacturing around the globe.

  • HSBC Taps Standard Chartered Dealmaker to Build Global Mining Team

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has hired Michael Willoughby, a top mining banker at Standard Chartered Plc, to help build its global resources team, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: U.K., Japan to Help Asia Shift From Russian OilIndia Wants Russia to Discoun

  • Federal Reserve Begins Two-Fisted Tightening; Dow Jones Rallies On Powell Comments

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key rate and OK'd balance-sheet runoff. But stocks leapt as Fed chief Powell ruled out even-bigger hikes.

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.