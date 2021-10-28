U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,583.32
    +31.64 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,644.90
    +154.21 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,399.17
    +163.33 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.05
    +34.56 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    -0.68 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    +0.0075 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0420 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5190
    -0.2910 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,106.46
    +1,946.99 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.41
    +58.03 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Worth USD 249.4 billion by 2027 | Qualiket Research

Qualiket Research
·3 min read

Dallas, Texas, United states, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market is projected to reach USD 249.4 billion by 2027 from USD 207.2 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The Testing, Inspection, and Certification is made up of conformity assessment bodies which gives the services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, verification, quality assurance, and certification. The industry includes both in-house and outsourced services.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report : https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Testing-Inspection-and-Certification-TIC-Market/request-sample

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Impact of the COVID-19

The pandemic outbreak has pointedly impacted the worldwide economy. The epidemic has disturbed the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market significantly. Maximum organizations operating in the TIC market are strengthening their IT infrastructure and developing business continuity plans for all their operations. TIC providers are absorbed on new services and delivery models to smartly access latent demand for enlarged automation, remotely-performed services, and enhanced digitization. Therefore, the testing, inspection, and certification market holds significant potential to bounce back from the decline witnessed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Players

Key players in the Global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market are SGS GROUP, BUREAU VERITAS, INTERTEK, DEKRA SE, EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL, TÜV RHEINLAND, APPLUS+, ALS LIMITED, and TÜV NORD GROUP

Market Segmentation

By Service Type

  • Inspection

  • Testing

  • Certification

By System Type

  • In-House

  • Outsourced

By End use Industry

  • Chemicals

  • Agriculture and Food

  • Medical and Life Sciences

  • Oil & Gas and Petroleum

  • Consumer Goods and Retail

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

Get your Customized Research Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Testing-Inspection-and-Certification-TIC-Market/ask-for-customization

Regional Analysis

North America is anticipated to have the major market share for testing, inspection, and certification because of the presence of major TIC players and the emergence of several start-ups in the region, increasing demand for organic and processed foods, organizations’ increasing focus on meeting regulatory and compliance requirements. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for consumer electronics, growing consumer awareness regarding quality, and a surge in the number of TIC start-ups supported by government funding are projected to boost the growth of the region. Europe is also anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Key Development

In May 2021, the South Korean government planned an investment of USD 451 billion on domestic semiconductor production over the next

in January 2020, TÜV SÜD and IX Wind signed a memorandum of understanding for the cooperation in various services for the wind power industry in Taiwan and Japan. The collaboration between IX Wind and TÜV SÜD has focused on the performance improvement and inspections of WTG and the full scope of supply quality management and control.

In November 2020, Applus+ acquired Soil and Foundation Company Limited and Geotechnical and Environmental Company (SAFCO), a leading construction inspection and testing service provider, to expand its service portfolio

Buy this Report: https://qualiketresearch.com/paymentgateway/Testing-Inspection-and-Certification-TIC-Market/payment-gateway

About Us


QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.

Contact Person:

Vishal Thakur

Research Support Specialist

QualiKet Research

6060 N Central Expy #500, TX 75204, U.S.A

Email: sales@qualiketresearch.com

Website: https://qualiketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks, Costco bump up wages amid national labor shortage

    Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) and Starbucks Corp. (Nasdaq: SBUX) are both raising wages for their hourly employees across the country. On Monday, Costco increased its minimum wage to $17 an hour. "As Starbucks celebrates our 50th anniversary, we are reminded that our heritage is based on the simple concept that our green apron partners are the heartbeat of Starbucks and that success is best when it’s shared,” Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said in a news release.

  • Activision Blizzard CEO Asks for a Pay Cut, Pledges Culture Changes at Gaming Company

    In a letter to employees, CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to increase the number of women and non-binary people in Activision Blizzard's workforce.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Whitecap Resources Inc. Reports Continued Financial and Operational Momentum With Third Quarter Results

    Whitecap Resources Inc. ("Whitecap" or the "Company") (TSX: WCP) is pleased to report its operating and unaudited consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • China Trading Apps Tank After Official Calls Them ‘Illegal’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest cross-border brokers plummeted in U.S. premarket trading after a central bank official questioned the legitimacy of their operations amid Beijing’s continuing crackdown on private enterprise.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThese online

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCa

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • CAE to acquire Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio to significantly expand its position in flight and crew management and optimization solutions

    CAE (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) announced today an agreement for CAE to acquire Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio (AirCentre) – a highly valuable suite of flight and crew management and optimization solutions. The agreement, which is valued at US$ 392.5 million excluding post-closing adjustments, includes the Sabre AirCentre product portfolio, related technology and intellectual property as well as the transfer of AirCentre's highly talented workforce

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe grain typically needs to

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Airbus Earnings Were Solid. The Stock Is Trading Higher.

    Airbus lifted its financial and production targets Thursday as it unveiled better-than-expected third-quarter profit despite supply-chain problems and labor shortages plaguing some of its suppliers. Airbus (ticker FR:AIR) is now predicting full-year operating profit at €4.5 billion with €2.5 billion free cash flow, up from its previous forecast of €4 billion and €2 billion, respectively. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury expressed confidence that the recovery for Airbus was now under way after 15 months of “hibernation” when the plane maker restricted production in light of the airline industry’s worst crisis in decades.

  • Activision CEO seeks large pay cut, links it to gender-related goals

    Kotick, who received a total compensation $154.6 million last year, said in a letter https://bit.ly/3EoQqhF sent to employees on Thursday that he has sought a cut in his compensation until the company's transformational gender-related goals are met. The video game publisher has also introduced a zero-tolerance harassment policy company-wide along with other changes like increasing the percentage of women and non-binary people in the company by 50% and waiving arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. "Any Activision Blizzard employee found through our new investigative processes and resources to have retaliated against anyone for making a compliance complaint will be terminated immediately," Kotick said.

  • Seven Tricks For Boosting Your Retirement Savings

    Americans' retirement planning is in a crisis. Why? Most people are not saving enough. Here's a seven-step solution from experts.

  • Comcast Earnings Show Internet Subscriber Growth Is Slowing

    Comcast's third-quarter-earnings report met reduced broadband-subscriber targets, but guidance was light. NBCUniversal continued to recover from Covid-19.