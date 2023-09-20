Global Testing's (SGX:AYN) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Global Testing's (SGX:AYN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Global Testing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$8.3m ÷ (US$53m - US$9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Global Testing has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 14% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Global Testing. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 20%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Global Testing's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Global Testing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a solid 86% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Global Testing can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

