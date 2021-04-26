U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Global Text-to-Speech Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Text-to-Speech Market to Reach $5. 6 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Text-to-Speech estimated at US$2. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.

New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Text-to-Speech Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033112/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.1% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive & Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $601.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
- The Text-to-Speech market in the U.S. is estimated at US$601.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
- Enterprise Segment to Record 14.4% CAGR
- In the global Enterprise segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$267.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$652.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$841.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Acapela Group

  • Amazon.Com Inc.

  • Cereproc

  • Ispeech, Inc.

  • Lumenvox LLC.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Neospeech

  • Nexmo Inc.

  • Nextup Technologies, LLC

  • Nuance Communication

  • ReadSpeaker

  • Rspeak Technologies

  • Sensory Inc.

  • Speech Enabled Software Technologies (SESTEK)

  • Start-Up Ecosystem

  • Textspeak




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033112/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Enterprise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Enterprise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Finance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Finance by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Finance by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: UAE Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Text-to-Speech by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Enterprise,
Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive &
Transportation, Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Text-to-Speech by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 118: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Text-to-Speech
by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Africa Historic Review for Text-to-Speech by End-Use -
Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation,
Enterprise, Healthcare, Finance and Other End-Uses Markets -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033112/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


