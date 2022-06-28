U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

Global Textile Chemicals Market Report 2022: Growing Apparel Industries in Developing Countries Fueling Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Textile chemicals Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Textile chemicals demand stood at 1.13 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 1.90 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.35% until 2030. Growth in the apparel industry coupled with rising disposable income is the major driver for the forecast period.

Textile chemicals have applications in various types of textiles including apparel, home textile, technical textile, etc. Robust growth of the apparel market in developing economies coupled with increasing population and per capita income is expected to drive the demand for textile chemicals during the forecast period.

Pollution caused by the textile dyeing and finishing industry is expected to hinder demand growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing fashion industry and shorter replacement cycles of the apparel industry is also another factor influencing demand during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-pacific region holds the major share of global demand for textile chemicals due to the increasing demand of end-use industries such as apparel, home textile, and technical textile. Moreover, increasing population and per capita income in emerging economies like India and China coupled with the growing fashion industry having shorter replacement cycles are expected to push the demand further in the Asia-Pacific.

Objective of the Study:

  • To assess the demand-supply scenario of textile chemicals which covers production, demand and supply of textile chemicals market globally.

  • To analyse and forecast the market size of textile chemicals .

  • To classify and forecast global textile chemicals market based on technology, end-use and regional distribution.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global textile chemicals market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global textile chemicals market.

  • To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of textile chemicals.

Report Scope:

In this report, global textile chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below

  • Market, by Application -Apparel, Home Textile, Technical Textile

  • Market, by Type-Colorants and Auxiliaries, Coating and Sizing, Desizing Agents, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, and Bleaching Agents

  • Market, by Sales Channel-Direct/Institutional Sales, Indirect Sales

  • Market, by Region-North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030
1.1. Capacity, By Volume
1.1.1. By Company
1.2. Production, By Volume
1.2.1. By Company
1.3. Operating Efficiency
1.3.1. By Company

2. Global Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume
2.1. By Application
2.2. By Type
2.3. By Region
2.4. By Company

3. North America Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030
3.1. Capacity, By Volume
3.1.1. By Country
3.2. Production
3.2.1. By Country
3.3. Operating Efficiency
3.3.1. By Country

4. North America Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

5. Asia Pacific Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030

6. Asia Pacific Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

7. Europe Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030

8. Europe Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

9. MEA Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030

10. MEA Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

11. South America Textile chemicals Market Outlook, 2015-2030

12. South America Textile chemicals Demand Outlook, 2015-2030, By Volume

13. By Region

13. News and Deals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72py2e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-textile-chemicals-market-report-2022-growing-apparel-industries-in-developing-countries-fueling-growth-301576919.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

