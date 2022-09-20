U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,848.33
    -51.56 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,609.85
    -409.83 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,411.64
    -123.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.55
    -30.29 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.19
    -1.54 (-1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.90
    -5.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    -0.11 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0056 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0066 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6750
    +0.4570 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,991.23
    -259.18 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.19
    -5.83 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Global Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Textile Chemicals Market By Type (Colorants, Auxiliaries and Others), By Application (Technical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparels and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317592/?utm_source=GNW

Global textile chemicals market is expected to reach at a value of USD23.94 billion in 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.85% due to increasing capacity utilization in apparel industry.
Since the beginning of the textile industry, efforts have been made to create long-term value in the lives of people.The expansion of the textile chemicals market has been fueled by increasing consumption across the globe.

Textile chemicals are in huge demand due to their seamless applications across a wide range of industries.Textile industry is also benefitting from the emergence of modern technologies required to manufacture textile chemicals.

Home textile industry and apparel industry has witnessed higher demand which is driving the growth of textile chemicals market.Governments of various countries are levelling up their trade potential in textile chemicals market.

With the inclusion of modern low-impact materials and technologies, as well as strategies based on circular economy, sustainability has remained a significant concern for global textile chemicals market.
Growing population and increasing consumption
One prominent factor behind the growth of consumerism of textile chemicals market is the population and people across the world seems to be heavily dependent on textile chemicals and their end applications.Population, in general, is increasing across the world and will follow the same trend in the upcoming years.

Population and consumption usually go hand in hand. So, it is plausible that growing population across the globe will help the market escalate as demand will increase with the rise in population.
Development in the infrastructure facilities in APAC region
Historically, limited regions across the globe had enough potential to produce the textiles that could satisfy the needs of the consumer.Prices were dynamic as installation of manufacturing facilities was happening in very few parts of the globe, eventually making the market more anticompetitive.

However, with time, technology penetrated the market and new players begun setting up their plants to manufacture textiles.With the boom in manufacturing of textiles, textile chemicals market started getting the traction from investors across the globe.

APAC has pioneered in manufacturing of textile chemicals and supplying to the other regions of the world which have either shut down their production sites or cannot economically afford running the machineries to produce the textiles.China, the leading country in the APAC region is a leading player in the Global Textile chemicals Market.

In fact, during economic crises, the textile industry in China witnessed a slight growth due to the dominance which is attributed to cheap labor availability and flexible environmental and government legislations enforced to produce textiles and apparels.
Rising standard of living is aiding the growth of the market
Gradual improvement in the standard of living has led to a remarkable change in people’s fashion habits which has contributed to the growth of global textile chemicals market. Over time, people have come to realize the usefulness of textile products and they have become more concerned about their health, and are preferring eco-friendly textile products along with superior quality textiles and so they have begun utilizing them at a major scale across various applications, which subsequently have raised the overall market size of global textile chemicals market.
Free Trade Agreements positively impacting the market growth
Over the past few years, various free trade agreements have been signed between different countries worldwide.Additionally, major trade pacts such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are currently being studied.

As a result of these free trade agreements, different taxes on textile items have been decreased or repealed, which has resulted in a substantial rise in the import and export of textiles, which is projected to strengthen the textile market.
Market Segmentation
The global textile chemicals market is segmented based on type, application, company, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is further segmented into auxiliaries, colorants, and others.

Based on application, the market is divided into apparels, home textile, technical textile, and others.The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation divided into Asia-Pacific , European , North American , South American , and Middle East & African .

United States Textile Chemicals Market stood at 640 thousand tonnes in the year 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.47% by volume during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Archroma, DyStar Colours Deutschland GmbH, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., are among the major market players in the global textile chemicals market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global textile chemicals market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Textile Chemicals Market, By Type:
o Auxiliaries
o Colorants
o Others
• Textile Chemicals Market, By Application:
o Apparels
o Home Textiles
o Technical Textiles
o Others
• Textile Chemicals Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Pakistan
Indonesia
South Korea
Thailand
Vietnam
Bangladesh
o Europe
Italy
Romania
Poland
Portugal
Germany
United Kingdom
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Iran

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global textile chemicals market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06317592/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Stocks: Tesla, Amazon dip ahead of Fed decision, Apple rises

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are trading as Fed meeting gets underway.

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • These 10 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that can crash after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at These 5 Stocks Can Crash After Federal Reserve’s Latest Rate Hike. Inflation Rose 8.3% in August In August 2022, the all […]

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    These pharma giants are ideal for long-term investors because of their consistent growth and above-average dividend yields.

  • 10 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 long-term stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gabelli portfolio, go directly to 5 Long-Term Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. The investing acumen of legendary value investors like Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors […]

  • Ford Stock Plunges Due to Lack of Parts. Time to Buy?

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) shares drove into a ditch Tuesday after the automaker warned supply chain problems would eat into current-quarter results. Ford is hardly alone in warning about the impact of a challenging global economy, and the automaker remains confident the problems are temporary. Ford is currently navigating a difficult stretch of highway.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    You have to applaud Cathie Wood's all-weather transparency. Wood kicked off the new trading week by adding to her existing stakes in Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and General Motors (NYSE: GM) on Monday. It's great to see Wood go shopping, but the market doesn't think it's all that great when her investments are the ones doing the shopping.

  • The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

    Since inflation data for August came in hotter than expected last week, investors have been on edge. Despite the pain, the worst still may be to come, with the Federal Reserve's September meeting kicking off today and wrapping up tomorrow. Here's how the Fed could crush the stock market tomorrow and also why you shouldn't panic.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink, Treasury yields surge as Fed meeting gets underway

    U.S. stock futures moved lower Tuesday as investors prepared for Federal Reserve officials to deliver another jumbo rate hike in their fight against persistent inflation.

  • Down Between 11% and 62%: 3 Reliable Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold for Decades to Come

    This diverse basket of industrial companies has served as a reliable source of passive income for decades.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

    Does the September share price for Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( NYSE:OXY ) reflect what it's really worth? Today...

  • Time to Buy These 3 Refinery Stocks Swamped by Oil's Fall

    Savvy investors could use the temporary decline in an upward-trending oil refining market to buy stocks like PBF, VLO and PSX at a discount.

  • “Dr. Doom” Roubini Expects a ‘Long, Ugly’ Recession and Stocks Sinking 40%

    (Bloomberg) -- Economist Nouriel Roubini, who correctly predicted the 2008 financial crisis, sees a “long and ugly” recession in the US and globally occurring at the end of 2022 that could last all of 2023 and a sharp correction in the S&P 500.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Bil

  • Record 38% Plunge in Bond ETF Leaves Bearish Traders Exhausted

    (Bloomberg) -- A brutal wipeout in a $25 billion bond exchange-traded fund has investors wagering that the worst is over on the eve of a crucial Federal Reserve decision.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn