Global Textile Dyes Market to Reach $8.5 Billion by 2026
Textile dyes are designed for coloring textile materials comprising fabrics, yarns and fibers. The process employs dye solutions and dye pastes for dying and printing textiles. Textile dyes are also used for yarn dyeing and garment dyeing. Dye color and complexity play a major role in determining prices of dyes. Prices mainly depend on the type of fiber to be dyed, color, quality, and demand. Important trends driving the dyes market include preference for environment-friendly products, and the shift of production facilities from Europe and the US to Taiwan, India and China. The expanding population, implementation of favorable regulations, and expansion of the textile industry will present growth opportunities for the textile dyes market. Among the different types, a favorable market is projected for disperse dyes, due to their application in the thriving polyester fiber industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Dyes estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Disperse, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reactive segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $695.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$695.9 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Demand for textile dyes in the US is being influenced by the consumer preference for natural dyes. Though at present the industry is confronting challenging scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant economic uncertainty, long term demand for textile dyes in Asia-Pacific will be propelled by increasing population, expansion of the manufacturing industry, adoption of advanced production technology and reduction in operational costs. Moreover, the region is anticipated to benefit from ongoing transition of manufacturing units from developed economies such as Europe and the US towards China, India, Indonesia and Taiwan along with growing demand for environment-friendly products.
Direct Segment to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
Direct dyes are used on cotton, linen, rayon and various cellulose fibers. They are best suitable for items that require less fastness during washing. Direct dyes are also used as biological stains and pH indicators. In the global Direct segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$679.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$601.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit
Asian Textiles Industry Roiled by Serious Fallout of COVID-19
Crisis
COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Decline in Textile Exports to USA,
EU, and Japan: YoY Change (%) in Export Volume for Select
Export Market (Jan-June 2020)
Reactive Dyes Market Witnesses Severe Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Textile Dyes: An Introduction
Natural Textile Dyes
Types of Natural Dyes
Common Natural Dye Materials
Extraction of Color Components from Natural Dye Source Materials
Synthetic Dyes
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Developing Economies to Spur Long-Term Market Growth
Demand & Supply Scenario
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Textile Dyes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Textile Industry Dynamics Set the Tone for Growth in Textile
Dyes Market
Fashion Plays a Key Role in Propelling Demand for Textile Dyes
Rising Environmental Concerns Lead to Changes in Product Mix
Eco-Friendly & High Efficiency Dyes Gather Momentum
Natural Dyes Score Over Synthetic Dyes
Key Challenges Confronting Natural Textile Dye Industry
Research Efforts Focus on Addressing Limitations of Natural Dyes
Market to Benefit from the Rising Prominence of Organic Textile
Dyes
Sulfur Dyes Market: Cotton Textile Industry to Influence Demand
Dynamics
Global Sulfur Dyes Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for
2020E
Shift from Conventional Printing to Digital Printing to Impact
Demand for Textile Dyes
Global Digital Textile Printing by Geographic Region (in US$
Million) for 2020 & 2027
Dye Sublimation Printing: Ideal for Soft Signage & Home Décor
Innovations in Ink Technology
Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance
Rapid Growth of Functional Textiles to Boost Long-Term Growth
in Textile Dyes
Global Functional Apparel Market by Geographic Region (in US$
Million) for 2020 & 2027
Rising Demand for Home Furnishing Products to Boost Market Growth
Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation
Concerns Over Water Pollution Drive Focus onto New Technologies
Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus
Digital Color Management a Better Way Compared to using
Physical Samples
Environmental Concerns Trigger Sustainable Textile Dyeing
Innovations in Right Direction
Non-Aqueous Dyeing for Cotton Textiles Comes into Spotlight
Biotechnology Emerges to Address Challenges Facing the Textile
Dyes Market
Technology Advancements in Textile Dyeing and Finishing Sectors
to Boost Market Growth
New Innovative Approaches to Dyeing
Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes
Ultrasonic Technology Garners Attention in Dyeing Applications
Electrochemical Dyeing to Reduce Use of Chemicals
Potential for Plasma Technology in Textile Dyeing
Bacteria Hold Intriguing Prospects for Sustainable Production
of Textile Dyes
Researchers Develop Colored Cotton for Eliminating Use of
Harmful Dyes
Notable Advancements in Textile Dyeing Market: A Glance at
Select Developments
Innovations in Dyeing Machinery to Enable Effective Use of
Textile Dyes
Macro Factors Influencing Global Textiles Industry to Impact
Dynamics in the Textile Dyes Market
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Key Challenges Facing Textile Dyes Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disperse by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Disperse by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Disperse by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reactive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Reactive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reactive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Direct by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Direct by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Direct by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Acid
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Acid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vat
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Vat by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Vat by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Basic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Basic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Basic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Dye Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Dye Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Dye Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cotton by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cotton by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cotton by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Viscose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Viscose by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Viscose by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nylon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Nylon by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Nylon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Polyester by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyester by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wool
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Wool by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Wool by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fiber Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fiber Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse, Reactive,
Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Despite COVID-19 Outbreak, China to Remain the Most Important
Textile Market
China Continues to be the Dominant Consumer of Textile Dyes
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Textile Dyes Market in Europe Takes a Hit Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and
Other Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Textile Dyes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic
and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse, Reactive,
Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 103: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Spain Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Dye Type -
Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Dye
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disperse,
Reactive, Direct, Acid, Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Fiber Type - Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester,
Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Textile Dyes by Fiber Type -
Cotton, Viscose, Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other
Fiber Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Dyes by Fiber
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cotton, Viscose,
Nylon, Polyester, Acrylic, Wool and Other Fiber Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 109: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Dyes by Dye Type - Disperse, Reactive, Direct, Acid,
Vat, Basic and Other Dye Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
