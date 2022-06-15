U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

The global textile dyes market size was USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, between 2022 and 2027

·3 min read
ReportLinker

The driving factors for this market are increased demand in garment industry, Increasing demand for dyes for cellulose fiber, etc. Reactive dye segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type, Type, Fiber Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05373321/?utm_source=GNW

Reactive dyes are the most technically advanced segment in dyeing industry.Reactive dyes have had consistent growth.

These dyes reduce the water consumption and hence are better for the environment.Common fabrics for this type of dye include rayon, cotton, and some nylons.

The major drivers for the segment are better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as good wash-fastness and a wide range of color compatibility.

Viscose is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The highest growing segment is viscose during the forecast period.Viscose is lightweight, and have a sinny finish and soft feel.

The demand for viscose is high in the fast fashion industry. The highest demand for viscose is from Asia Pacific Region.

APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing textile dyes market.

Asia Pacific is the biggest market and hace the highest CAGR rate in the forecast period.The region is a production hub for fast fashion industry. Leading players in the region are Atul Ltd. (India) and Kiri industries (India) and many more. Asia Pacific has comparatively less stringent laws and regulation around textile dyes and have availability of cheap labour.
• By Company type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 20%
• By Designation: C Level – 30%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 40%
• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 18%, APAC – 35%, South America – 42%, and Middle East & Africa – 5%
The textile dyes market comprises major solution providers, such as Atul Ltd. (India), Kiri industries (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Jihua Group (China), Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd. (China), Jay Chemicals (India). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the textile dyes market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage:
The textile dyes market report has been segmented on the basis of material (PP, PET), metal (aluminum, others), end-use industry (packaging, decorative), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa).The end-use industry segment is further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.

The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the textile dyes market.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, value-chain analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on textile dyes offered by top players in the textile dyes market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the textile dyes market
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for textile dyes across regions
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the textile dyes market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the textile dyes market
