The global textile dyes market size was USD 11.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.6%, between 2022 and 2027

The driving factors for this market are increased demand in garment industry, Increasing demand for dyes for cellulose fiber, etc. Reactive dye segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reactive dyes are the most technically advanced segment in dyeing industry.Reactive dyes have had consistent growth.



These dyes reduce the water consumption and hence are better for the environment.Common fabrics for this type of dye include rayon, cotton, and some nylons.



The major drivers for the segment are better environmental performance, low cost, and improved technical properties such as good wash-fastness and a wide range of color compatibility.



Viscose is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The highest growing segment is viscose during the forecast period.Viscose is lightweight, and have a sinny finish and soft feel.



The demand for viscose is high in the fast fashion industry. The highest demand for viscose is from Asia Pacific Region.



APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing textile dyes market.



Asia Pacific is the biggest market and hace the highest CAGR rate in the forecast period.The region is a production hub for fast fashion industry. Leading players in the region are Atul Ltd. (India) and Kiri industries (India) and many more. Asia Pacific has comparatively less stringent laws and regulation around textile dyes and have availability of cheap labour.

The textile dyes market comprises major solution providers, such as Atul Ltd. (India), Kiri industries (India), Huntsman Corporation (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (China), Zhejiang Jihua Group (China), Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd. (China), Jay Chemicals (India).



The textile dyes market report has been segmented on the basis of material (PP, PET), metal (aluminum, others), end-use industry (packaging, decorative), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa). The end-use industry segment is further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the textile dyes market.



