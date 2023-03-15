U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·16 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Textile Fibers Market to Reach $66.5 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Textile Fibers estimated at US$41.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$66.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The Textile Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 282 Featured)
- Aditya Birla Group
- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Barnhardt Manufacturing Company
- Celanese Corporation
- Crescent Textile Mills Ltd.
- Daicel Corporation
- DAK Americas LLC
- Dow Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- ES FiberVisions Inc.
- Far Eastern New Century Corporation
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Freudenberg Performance Materials
- Grasim Industries Limited
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Hyosung Corp.
- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
- INVISTA
- Jaya Shree Textiles
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Marzotto SpA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Montefibre SpA
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- NatureWorks LLC
- Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S.
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Sinterama SpA
- Solvay S.A.
- Tangshan Sanyou Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.
- Thai Polyester Company Limited
- Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.
- The Lenzing Group
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Unifi Inc.
- Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture
Recent Market Activity
Textile Fibers and Textiles Industry
Future Prospects Remain Optimistic
Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Consumer
Synthetic Fibers Market to Post Healthy Expansion
Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers Production Drive
Demand for Synthetic Fibers
Cotton Fibers Market - An Overview
Cellulosic Fibers (Plant-Based Fibers) and Their Sources
Textile Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aditya Birla Group (India)
Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)
Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
Barnhardt Manufacturing Company (USA)
Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)
DAK Americas LLC (USA)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)
INVISTA (USA)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Marzotto SpA (Italy)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
Montefibre SpA (Italy)
Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)
The Lenzing Group (Austria)
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Synthetic Fibers Challenges Widespread
Adoption of Cellulosic Man-Made Fibers
Rising Preference for Polyester Drives Down Interest in Man-
Made Cellulosic Fibers
Polyester Fibers Find Improved Demand in Carpet industry
Cellulose Fibers Market Poised to Exhibit Healthy Growth
Specialty Fibers Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Aramid Fibers to Witness Unwavering Demand in End-Use Industries
Para-Aramid Fibers - The Leading Aramid Fiber Category
Meta-Aramid Fibers
High Temperature Fibers
Technical Fibers
Electrospun Cellulose Acetate Fibers with Fluorescent
Nanoparticles Developed for Anti-Counterfeiting Applications
Demand for Fibers Mirrors GDP Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Textile Fibers Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

JAPAN
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

CHINA
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

EUROPE
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

GERMANY
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile
Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

SPAIN
Table 24: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 25: Spain Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

RUSSIA
Table 26: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: Russia Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 28: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 32: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 33: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 34: Australia Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

INDIA
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 35: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: India Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

SOUTH KOREA
Table 37: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: South Korea Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 40: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile
Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

LATIN AMERICA
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ARGENTINA
Table 44: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Argentina Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

BRAZIL
Table 46: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 47: Brazil Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

MEXICO
Table 48: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 49: Mexico Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 50: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile
Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

MIDDLE EAST
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)
Table 52: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 53: Middle East Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 54: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Textile Fibers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

IRAN
Table 55: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 56: Iran Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

ISRAEL
Table 57: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 58: Israel Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 59: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Textile Fibers by
Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 61: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 62: UAE Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Textile
Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

AFRICA
Textile Fibers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Textile Fibers by Product Segment - Textile Fibers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Africa Historic Review for Textile Fibers by Product
Segment - Textile Fibers Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896692/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


