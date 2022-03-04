ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Machinery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Textile Machinery Market to Reach 10.9 Million Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Textile Machinery estimated at 5.9 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 10.9 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spinning Machines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach 8.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Texturizing Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 18.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR



Textile Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at 35.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of 5.9 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.

Select Competitors (Total 193 Featured) -

A.T.E. Enterprises Private Limited

Batliboi Ltd.

Benninger AG

Itema S.p.A.

Kirloskar Toyoda Textile Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.

Mayer & Cie GmbH & Co. KG

Murata Machinery Ltd.

Navis TubeTex

OC Oerlikon Management AG

Picanol Group

Rieter AG

Santoni S.p.A.

Saurer AG

Savio Macchine Tessili S.p.A.

TMT Machinery Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Trützschler GmbH & Co. KG

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works Ltd.

Story continues







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Textile Industry Remains Hard Hit

COVID-19 Inflicts Considerable Damage on Global Textile

Machinery Industry

Global Economy Stares at an Impending Crisis

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes for a Quick

Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Textile Machinery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Textile Machinery: An Introduction

Types of Textile Machinery

Spinning Machinery

Draw Texturing Machines

Weaving Machinery

Fabric Knitting Machinery

Textile Finishing Machinery

Outlook

Regional Landscape

Global Apparel Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Asia-Pacific, Europe,

Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America

Asian Countries Continue to Drive Future Market Growth

China: The Frontrunner in the Textile Machinery Market

World Textile Machinery Shipments

Spinning Machinery

Global Spinning Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Rotors, Long-Staple

Spindles and Short-Staple Spindles

Draw Texturing Machinery

Global Draw Texturing Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Single Heater and

Double Heater

Knitting Machinery

Global Knitting Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Large Circular Knitting

Machines (Single and Double), and Flat Knitting Machines

Weaving Machines

Global Weaving Machines Shipments (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Shipments by Segment for Air-Jet, Rapier &

Projectile, and Water-Jet

Overview of Textile Industry

Global Textiles Market by End-Use Application (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Apparel, Home

Textiles, Nonwovens and Technical Textiles

Global Textile Materials Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Market Volume by Product Group/Segment

Global Market for Nonwovens (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales by Application

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry 4.0 Set to Reboot & Intensify Digitalization to

Benefit Textile Machinery Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings together Connectivity, Flexible Automation &

Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence to Bring Improved Quality Control in

Textiles & Apparel Sector

Advancements in the Weaving Machinery Market

Sustainability Gains Prominence

3D Weaving Machines Becoming the Mainstay

Fashion Conscious Women Bodes Well for Textile Machinery Market

Increasing Demand for Technical Textiles Lends Traction to

Market Growth

World Textile Production by Textile Type (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Production Volume for Technical Textiles and

Traditional Textiles

World Technical Textiles Production by Country/Region (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Americas, China,

EU, India, and Rest of World Country/Region % Share

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Composites,

Nonwovens and Woven

World Technical Textiles Market Annual Sales Breakdown (%) by

Application for 2019 and 2025

Circular Knitting Machines: An Overview

Macro Factors Driving the World Textiles Sector Generate

Parallel Opportunities for Textiles Machinery

Expanding Clothing & Textile Needs of Ballooning World Population

World Population Estimates (2000-2050)

Rapid Pace of Urbanization

World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban Areas by

Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Technology Advancements Open New Growth Avenues

Select Recent Product Developments/Innovations

TRADE STATISTICS

Global Exports of Spinning Machines (2019): Breakdown of Export

Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Breakdown of

Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Textile Machinery (Extruding, Drawing,

Texturing, Cutting Man-Made Textile Materials) (2019):

Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination Country

Global Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch-bonding):

(2019): Breakdown of Export Value in US$ ?000s by Destination

Country



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinning Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spinning Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Draw

Texturizing Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Draw Texturizing Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Draw Texturizing

Machines by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Knitting Machines by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Knitting Machines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Machine Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Machine Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest

of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

The US Textile Machinery Market: Immediate Prospects Remain

Sluggish

EXPORT-IMPORT DATA

US Imports of Textile Spinning Machinery (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Carding Machinery (Textile Fiber Preparation):

(2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Circular Knitting Machines (Cylinder Diameter

More than 165 mm) (2019): Breakdown of Import Value by Country

of Origin

US Imports of Flat Knitting Machines (2019): Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Finishing of Felt or Nonwovens Machines (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

US Imports of Extruding, Drawing, Texturing or Cutting Man-Made

Textile Material Machines (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 19: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Japan Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Despite COVID-19 Scare, China to Remain the Most Important

Market for Textile Machinery

Textile Machinery Exports to Remain Firm

Export Import Scenario

Chinese Exports of Knitting Machinery (Flat; Stitch-bonding):

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by

Destination Country

Chinese Imports of Spinning Machines (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Chinese Imports of Carding Machines (2019): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 22: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: China Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 24: China 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Textile Machinery Market in Europe takes a Hit Amid COVID-19

Outbreak

Table 25: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 31: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 37: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Textile Machinery by Machine

Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting

Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Table 40: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - India and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



INDIA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Growth Opportunities Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak and Rising Anti-

China Sentiment

An Import Centric Nation

Export Import Scenario

Indian Exports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country

Indian Exports of Knitting Machines (Flat, Stitch-Bonding):

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by

Destination Country

Indian Imports of Weaving Machines (Looms) (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin

Table 55: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: India Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Overview of Select Markets

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Taiwan

Table 58: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning

Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and

Other Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Textile Machinery Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 67: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Brazil Historic Review for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 69: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Textile Machinery by

Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for

Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines

and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning

Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and

Other Machine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

Units for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing

Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 73: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Textile Machinery by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw

Texturizing Machines, Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of World Historic Review for Textile Machinery

by Machine Type - Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Textile

Machinery by Machine Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Sales for Spinning Machines, Draw Texturizing Machines,

Knitting Machines and Other Machine Types for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 193

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864179/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



