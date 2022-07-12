U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Global Textile Market to Reach $1.42 Trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Cotton, Wool, Silk, Chemical), by Product (Natural Fibers, Nylon), by Application (Technical, Fashion), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global textile market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,420.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The rising consumer awareness levels coupled with rapidly changing trends in the fashion industry are projected to drive market growth.

The rise in the e-commerce platforms that support sales and distribution of different types of products manufactured by the textile industry is also expected to drive the demand for textile-related products, thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations to ensure labor or worker safety in various application industries are propelling the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which requires wool or treated cotton as a raw material.

This, in turn, will boost the market further. In addition, technological advancements and the employment of a large number of skilled and unskilled labor involved in the product manufacturing from materials, such as natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others, are acting as a growth driving factor for the global market.

Furthermore, the increasing concerns regarding the environment are also fueling the demand for sustainable and natural fibers, such as cotton, hemp, linen, silk, and others, which, in turn, is adding growth prospects to the overall market.

The cotton raw material segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high production and availability of cotton across various prominent regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Textile Market Report Highlights

  • In 2021, the fashion application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share and is likely to ascend at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

  • Rapidly changing fashion trends coupled with the demand for high-quality apparel in sports activities is likely to boost the segment growth.

  • In 2021, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market owing to the presence of large raw material-producing countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan.

  • In North America, the revenue for the natural fibers product segment stood at USD 54.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain a higher share in the coming years due to the rising demand from the fashion, sports, and apparel industries.

  • Prominent players in the market are establishing business units in the raw material-producing regions for easy procurement as well as low-cost labor.

  • Moreover, supportive government policies, such as trade agreements and investment within the countries, are expected to influence the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.1.1. Global Textile Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Textile Market

3.8. Import & Export Scenario

Chapter 4. Textile Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Textile Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Cotton

4.4. Chemical

4.5. Wool

4.6. Silk

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Textile Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Textile Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Natural Fibers

5.3. Polyester

5.4. Nylon

5.5. Others

Chapter 6. Textile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Household

6.2.2. Bedding

6.2.3. Kitchen

6.2.4. Upholstery

6.2.5. Towel

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Technical

6.3.2. Construction

6.3.3. Transportation

6.3.4. Protective

6.3.5. Medical

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Fashion & Clothing

6.4.2. Apparel

6.4.3. Ties & Clothing Accessories

6.4.4. Handbags

6.4.5. Others

6.5. Others

 Companies Mentioned

  • Bsl Limited

  • Invista S.R.L.

  • Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

  • Paramount Textile Limited

  • Paulo De Oliveira, S.A.

  • Successori Reda S.P.A.

  • Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

  • Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited

  • China Textiles Ltd.

  • Rhodia Sa

  • Li & Fung Group

  • Modern Woollens Ltd.

  • Mayur Suitings

  • Jct Limited

  • Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd

  • Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd

  • Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co. Ltd.

  • Dbl Group

  • B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

  • Ibena Inc.

  • Heytex Bramsche GmbH

  • Bahariye As

  • Fratelli Balli Spa

  • Ipekis Mensucat Turk A.S.

  • Lakhmi Woollen Mills

  • Wilh. Wulfing GmbH & Co. Kg

  • Lanificio F.Lli Cerruti

  • O'formula Co. Ltd

  • Trabaldo Togna Spa

  • Xinhui Woollen Textile Co. Ltd

  • Yunsa Yunlu Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

  • Ozlem Kumas, Ltd

  • Wuxi Xiexin Group Co. Ltd

  • The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd

  • Grasim Industries Limited

  • Fabindia Overseas Ltd.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq8dkg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-textile-market-to-reach-1-42-trillion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-4-301584604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

