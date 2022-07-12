Global Textile Market to Reach $1.42 Trillion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4%

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Cotton, Wool, Silk, Chemical), by Product (Natural Fibers, Nylon), by Application (Technical, Fashion), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global textile market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,420.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The rising consumer awareness levels coupled with rapidly changing trends in the fashion industry are projected to drive market growth.

The rise in the e-commerce platforms that support sales and distribution of different types of products manufactured by the textile industry is also expected to drive the demand for textile-related products, thereby augmenting the market growth. In addition, stringent regulations to ensure labor or worker safety in various application industries are propelling the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which requires wool or treated cotton as a raw material.

This, in turn, will boost the market further. In addition, technological advancements and the employment of a large number of skilled and unskilled labor involved in the product manufacturing from materials, such as natural fibers, polyesters, nylon, and others, are acting as a growth driving factor for the global market.

Furthermore, the increasing concerns regarding the environment are also fueling the demand for sustainable and natural fibers, such as cotton, hemp, linen, silk, and others, which, in turn, is adding growth prospects to the overall market.

The cotton raw material segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high production and availability of cotton across various prominent regions including North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Textile Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the fashion application segment accounted for the maximum revenue share and is likely to ascend at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Rapidly changing fashion trends coupled with the demand for high-quality apparel in sports activities is likely to boost the segment growth.

In 2021, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market owing to the presence of large raw material-producing countries, such as China, India, Australia, and Japan.

In North America, the revenue for the natural fibers product segment stood at USD 54.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain a higher share in the coming years due to the rising demand from the fashion, sports, and apparel industries.

Prominent players in the market are establishing business units in the raw material-producing regions for easy procurement as well as low-cost labor.

Moreover, supportive government policies, such as trade agreements and investment within the countries, are expected to influence the market.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage

3.1.1. Global Textile Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Textile Market

3.8. Import & Export Scenario

Chapter 4. Textile Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Textile Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Cotton

4.4. Chemical

4.5. Wool

4.6. Silk

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Textile Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Textile Market: Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Natural Fibers

5.3. Polyester

5.4. Nylon

5.5. Others

Chapter 6. Textile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Household

6.2.2. Bedding

6.2.3. Kitchen

6.2.4. Upholstery

6.2.5. Towel

6.2.6. Others

6.3. Technical

6.3.2. Construction

6.3.3. Transportation

6.3.4. Protective

6.3.5. Medical

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Fashion & Clothing

6.4.2. Apparel

6.4.3. Ties & Clothing Accessories

6.4.4. Handbags

6.4.5. Others

6.5. Others

Companies Mentioned

Bsl Limited

Invista S.R.L.

Lu Thai Textile Co. Ltd.

Paramount Textile Limited

Paulo De Oliveira, S.A.

Successori Reda S.P.A.

Shadong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company Limited

China Textiles Ltd.

Rhodia Sa

Li & Fung Group

Modern Woollens Ltd.

Mayur Suitings

Jct Limited

Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd

Weiqiao Textile Co Ltd

Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn Co. Ltd.

Dbl Group

B.D. Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

Ibena Inc.

Heytex Bramsche GmbH

Bahariye As

Fratelli Balli Spa

Ipekis Mensucat Turk A.S.

Lakhmi Woollen Mills

Wilh. Wulfing GmbH & Co. Kg

Lanificio F.Lli Cerruti

O'formula Co. Ltd

Trabaldo Togna Spa

Xinhui Woollen Textile Co. Ltd

Yunsa Yunlu Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.

Ozlem Kumas, Ltd

Wuxi Xiexin Group Co. Ltd

The Bombay Dyeing & Mfg. Co. Ltd

Grasim Industries Limited

Fabindia Overseas Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq8dkg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-textile-market-to-reach-1-42-trillion-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-4-301584604.html

SOURCE Research and Markets