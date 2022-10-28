U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Global Textile Yarns Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Textile Yarns estimated at US$12. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Yarns Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033111/?utm_source=GNW
Artificial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

The Textile Yarns market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
Birleþik Koyunlulular Mensucat TIC. V.E SAN. A.Þ.
Grasim Industries Limited.
Hengli Group
Huvis Corporation
Kairuide Hulding Co Ltd.
Low & Bonar Plc.
Parkdale Mills Incorporated
Raymond Limited
Vardhman Textiles Limited
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033111/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Textile Yarns - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033111/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


