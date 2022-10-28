U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

Global Texture Paints Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Texture Paints estimated at US$12. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Texture Paints Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033113/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the period 2020-2027. Interior, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$13.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Exterior segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

The Texture Paints market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Akzonobel
Andura Coatings
Asian Paints
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
Berger Paints India Limited
Crown Paints Limited
Diamond Paints
Hempel A/S
Jotun A/S
Kansai Neroloac Paints Ltd.
Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
Nippon Paint Group
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
PPG Industries, Inc.
Spectra Texture Wall Coating Pvt. Ltd.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
The Valspar Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033113/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Texture Paints - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Texture Paints by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Interior by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exterior by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Exterior by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Exterior by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Texture Paints Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and
Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: USA Historic Review for Texture Paints by Application -
Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: China Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: France Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: France 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: France Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: France 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 64: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Texture
Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: UK Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product Type -
Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 70: UK 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior and
Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Texture
Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: UK Historic Review for Texture Paints by Application -
Residential and Non-Residential Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: UK 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Application - Residential and
Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Application - Residential and
Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: India Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 109: India 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: India Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: India 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Application - Residential and
Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and
Exterior - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Texture
Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Texture
Paints by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Texture Paints by Application - Residential and
Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Texture
Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Texture
Paints by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Texture Paints Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Interior and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Texture Paints by Application - Residential and
Non-Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 135: Argentina Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 136: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 137: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 138: Argentina Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 139: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential and Non-Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 140: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Product Type - Interior and Exterior -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 141: Brazil Historic Review for Texture Paints by Product
Type - Interior and Exterior Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 142: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Texture Paints by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Interior
and Exterior for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 143: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Texture Paints by Application - Residential and Non-Residential -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 144: Brazil Historic Review for Texture Paints by
Application - Residential and Non-Residential Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033113/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


