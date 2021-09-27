U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Global TFT LCD Display Panel Market Forecast Report 2021-2026, Featuring Profiles of Key Players LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sharp Corporation and AU Optronics Corp

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global TFT LCD Display Panel Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TFT-LCD display market attained a value of approximately USD 164 billion in 2020. Aided by use of TFT-LCD displays in automotive, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2021-2026 to reach USD 223 billion by 2026.

TFT-LCD display is a kind of liquid crystal display where each pixel is attached to a film transistor to improve colour quality, as each pixel on a TFT-LCD is attached to a transistor. TFT is deployed in all computer screens television screens since the start of century, because the technology offers better response time and improved colour quality than older technologies and prevents distortion of image. With favourable properties like light weight, slim, and high-resolution features, and due to the small size of each transistor, they consume less power owing to which TFT-LCD displays find applications in nearly every electronic device with a display including smartphones, television screens, computers, and PCs.

The market demand for TFT-LCD display can be attributed to increasing deployment of TFT-LCD display in average and large sized flat panel TVs in the household sector. The growing demand for slim, high resolution smart phones among the younger generation, owing to the work from home trends is further invigorating market growth. Other electronic devices like PCs and desktops that deploy TFT-LCD display for better screen resolution, sharp, and vibrant colours are supporting the market growth.

Due to the rapidly expanding industrialisation and a subsequent rise in disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific region like India and China, the market demand for personal vehicles equipped with LCD displays for specific functions and entertainment purposes is positively impacting the market growth of TFT-LCD displays. Furthermore, transportation vehicles like aeroplanes, trains, and, buses are emerging as users of TFT-LCD displays, aided by government spending on public transport. Therefore, a rising demand for TFT-LCD displays from the automotive sector is providing lucrative industrial growth opportunities.

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Sharp Corporation

  • BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

  • AU Optronics Corp


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot
6.1 Global
6.2 Regional

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Analysis
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Historical Market (2016-2020)
8.3 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market Forecast (2021-2026)
8.4 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market by Size
8.5 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market by Application
8.6 Global TFT-LCD Display Panel Market by Region

9 Regional Analysis

10 Market Dynamics
10.1 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
10.3 EMR's Key Indicators for Demand
10.4 EMR's Key Indicators for Price

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Sharp Corporation

  • BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.

  • AU Optronics Corp


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxojr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

