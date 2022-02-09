U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4%

ReportLinker
·3 min read

during the forecast period. The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments.

New York, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product, Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03722542/?utm_source=GNW
However, the need for high capital investments and the reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services may restrain the growth of this market.

Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on the product, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers.The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population (especially in Japan and China), universal government healthcare coverage in Japan (for transplantation & related diagnostic procedures), government efforts to increase awareness about early disease detection and health check-ups, rising government expenditure in China and India to modernize and expand healthcare infrastructure, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)
• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)
• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific (20%), and Rest of the World(12%)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report
• Abbott (US)
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)
• Danaher Corporation (US)
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
• bioMérieux SA (France)
• Theradiag SA (France)
• Grifols S.A. (Spain)
• Exagen Inc. (US)
• R-Biopharm AG (Germany)
• ApDia Group (Belgium)
• UTAK (US)
• Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland)
• ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (US)
• BioTeZ Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany)
• Eagle Biosciences, Inc. (US)
• Jasem Laboratory Systems and Solutions (Turkey)
• Aalto Scientific, Ltd. (US)
• Immundiagnostik AG (Germany)
• Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
• DiaSystem Scandinavia AB (Sweden)
• Cambridge Life Sciences Limited (UK)
• Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH (Germany)
• BÜHLMANN Laboratories (Switzerland).

Research Coverage:
This report studies the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market based on product, and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market.

The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring products offered by the top 25 players in the peripheral vascular devices market. The report analyzes the peripheral vascular devices market by product, and region.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03722542/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


