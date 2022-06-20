U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.79
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    +0.0039 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2246
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7960
    -0.1640 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,645.22
    +1,485.06 (+7.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.27
    +9.34 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.05
    +36.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Global Therapeutic Proteins Market Analysis Report 2022: A $100+ Billion Market in 2021 - Long-term Forecast to 2026 & 2031

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Therapeutic Proteins Market

Global Therapeutic Proteins Market
Global Therapeutic Proteins Market

Dublin, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutic Proteins Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Application, By Function" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global therapeutic proteins market is expected to grow from $100.06 billion in 2021 to $112.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The market is expected to reach $177.30 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The therapeutic proteins market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins. Therapeutic proteins provide important therapies for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, infectious diseases, hemophilia, and anemia.

The main types of products in therapeutic proteins are insulin, fusion protein, erythropoietin, interferon, human growth hormone and follicle stimulating hormone. Insulin is a peptide hormone produced by beta cells in the pancreatic cells that serves as the individual 's primary anabolic hormone. It affects fat, carbohydrate and protein metabolism by boosting glucose uptake from the blood into the fat, liver and skeletal muscle cells.

The different functions include enzymatic and regulatory activity, special targeting activity, vaccines, protein diagnostics and is used in various applications such as metabolic disorders, immunologic disorders, hematological disorders, cancer, hormonal disorders, genetic disorders, others.

Advance technologies for protein-based drug development drives the therapeutic proteins market. Therapeutic proteins cannot be synthesized chemically, they need to be produced by genetic engineering and recombinant DNA technology in living cells or organisms.

Protein-engineering platform technologies such as glycoengineering, pegylation, Fc-fusion, albumin fusion, albumin drug conjugation help to increase the production yield, product purity, circulating half-life, targeting, and functionality of therapeutic protein drugs. Belimumab, ipilimumab, taliglucerase alfa, albiglutide, coagulation factor IX recombinant human are some therapeutic protein drugs developed using protein engineering technologies approved by FDA in the past five years.

Increasing biosimilar drugs in global market decline the growth of the therapeutic proteins market. Patent expiry of therapeutic proteins such as monoclonal antibodies give space for entry of biosimilar. In EU, AbbVie evidenced patent expiration of Humira (adalimumab) in 2018, five biosimilar of Humira from Mylan, Amgen, Sandoz, Samsung Bioepis received drug approvals from European commission to enter the EU market. These cost-effective treatments similar to original biologics decline the revenue and sales of therapeutic proteins.

Monoclonal antibody drug approvals are increasing in the protein therapeutic segment. Chronic diseases such as cancer, immunological disorders are well treated with monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are dominant and well-established product class in the protein therapeutic segment with more safety and immunogenicity than antibodies.

Cell-based expression systems such as Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) mammalian cell expression system with latest technologies increased the productivity of monoclonal antibodies by overcoming the problems associated with earlier antibody drugs. In last five years, FDA approved 213 drugs, among them 44 are monoclonal antibodies. For instance, twelve monoclonal antibodies were approved by FDA for the treatment of cancer and immunological disorders.

In the United States, therapeutic protein drug manufacturers file therapeutic biologics application (BLA) to FDA for the product approvals. The drug approved through BLA should be proved as safe, pure and potent. FDA consolidated review of most therapeutic proteins in Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER). In European Union, biologics are regulated by Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for marketing authorization.

In July 2021, Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company acquired Protomer Technologies Inc. for $1 billion. Lilly is delighted to add protomer's breakthrough technology to its diabetes pipeline through this acquisition, since the company's glucose-sensing insulin programme, which is based on its proprietary molecular engineering of protein sensors (MEPS) platform, is exhibiting great potential.

Major players in the therapeutic proteins market are

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Amgen inc.

  • Baxter International inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Pfizer inc.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co. inc.

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Sanofi

  • Biogen inc.

  • Genentech inc.

  • Generex Biotechnology

  • Genetech

  • Merck Serono S.A

  • AstraZeneca

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Chugai Pharmaceutical

  • Diasome Pharmaceuticals

  • GeneScience Pharmaceuticals

  • Hualan Biological Engineering

  • CSL Behring

  • Kyowa Hakko Kirin

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals

  • Sandoz International

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

  • AbbVie

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

  • Novartis

  • ProBiogen AG

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Therapeutic Proteins Market Characteristics

3. Therapeutic Proteins Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Therapeutic Proteins

5. Therapeutic Proteins Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Therapeutic Proteins Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Insulin

  • Fusion Protein

  • Erythropoietin

  • Interferon

  • Human Growth Hormone

  • Follicle Stimulating Hormone

6.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Metabolic Disorders

  • Immunologic Disorders

  • Hematological Disorders

  • Cancer

  • Hormonal Disorders

  • Genetic Disorders

  • Others

6.3. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Segmentation By Function, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Enzymatic and Regulatory Activity

  • Special Targeting Activity

  • Vaccines

  • Protein Diagnostics

7. Therapeutic Proteins Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Therapeutic Proteins Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5g1nln


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer To Buy 8.1% Stake In French Vaccines Company Valneva

    Pfizer has agreed to invest €90.5 million ($95.25 million) in an 8.1% stake in Valneva to boost the two companies’ development of a vaccine against Lyme disease. The U.S.  pharmaceutical giant will buy Valneva (ticker: VALN.France) at a price of €9.49 per share, via a reserved capital increase, according to a statement. Shares in Valneva , which have fallen more than 62% since January, rose 15.6% in European trading on Monday.

  • CDC Advisors Recommend Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccines for Young Children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's influential vaccines advisory committee on Saturday unanimously voted in favor of recommending Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for young children, effectively ending the long wait for parents hoping to vaccinate children under the age of five.

  • Children ages 6 months through 5 years can now get the COVID vaccine, CDC announces

    All children 6 months and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Saturday.

  • CDC advisers have recommend COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5. Final approval is expected later today

    Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday unanimously recommended COVID vaccines for children under 5, the last group ineligible for the shots.

  • Kids 6 months to 4 years now eligible for COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

    FDA, CDC sign off on Moderna, Pfizer vaccines. Here's where to find them.

  • Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Lends $485 Million to Crypto’s Voyager

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd said it secured loans from Alameda Research, the trading outfit from FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, to shore up protection for customer assets while activity in the digital asset market remains highly volatile.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers o

  • Traders Bet RBA to Accelerate Tightening With Fed-Size Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Money market traders see an increasing likelihood of Australia’s central bank following the Federal Reserve with a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July or August.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutOvernight index swaps

  • US Mortgage Rates Near 6% on the Fed Rate Hike and Outlook

    Mortgage rates surged in response to the Fed, with the housing sector amid a rebalancing act. House price appreciation should slow further as a result.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Long Dollar Trade Is Still the One to Chase: Lin

    Max Lin, Asia FX and rates strategist at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the dollar, U.S. interest rates and his outlook for emerging market currencies. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • UK Is Closing In on Inflation Rate With Double Digits: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerUK inflation probably reached a new four-decade high above 9% in May,

  • Airlines use post-Brexit loophole to bring in foreign workers

    British Airways, easyJet and TUI are using an employment loophole to operate flights with EU crews without British work visas, as they grapple with staff shortages.

  • Everything You Need to Know About OpenSea

    Launched in 2017, OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace. While trading volumes have collapsed, the platform is well placed for a comeback.

  • FedEx’s Dividend Hike Stands Out

    Logistics giant FedEx raised its dividend 53%, standing out from the pack in the last week, when many others maintained the same payout.

  • Insurers in Taiwan Pay the Price for Misjudging Covid Risks

    Insurers in Taiwan thought they hit the jackpot last year by selling millions of Covid-19 policies that promised payouts to people who contracted the virus, but now they are facing a flood of claims.

  • Analytics: The Most Critical MBA Skill

    As Big Data gets bigger, demand is soaring for professionals with business analytic skills. Analytics: The Most Critical MBA Skill Business analytics is more important than ever before. Fortune recently spoke to a number of leading ... The post Analytics: The Most Critical MBA Skill appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Why stock-market investors are ‘nervous’ that an earnings recession may be looming

    Investors are anxious the stock market may be facing an earnings recession, potentially leading to deeper losses after the S&P 500 just suffered its worst week since March 2020.

  • Troubled Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Time to Stabilize Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. will need more time to stabilize its liquidity and operations, the embattled crypto lending platform said in a blog post after it froze deposits last week.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutCelsius, one

  • Hong Kong Interbank Rate Rises as HKMA Action Saps Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s benchmark borrowing costs climbed to a two-year high as liquidity eased, adding to the risks for an economy that’s struggling to recover from a coronavirus outbreak.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutThe three-m