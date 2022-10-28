U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2027

·24 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices estimated at US$50. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.

New York, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033115/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Positive Airway Pressure Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nebulizers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR

The Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Oxygen Concentrators Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR

In the global Oxygen Concentrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033115/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Positive Airway Pressure
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Positive Airway Pressure
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nebulizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Nebulizers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Nebulizers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oxygen Concentrators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Oxygen Concentrators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oxygen Concentrators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ventilators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Ventilators by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ventilators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Humidifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Humidifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Humidifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microsphere Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Microsphere Separation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Microsphere Separation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HEPA
Filter Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for HEPA Filter Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for HEPA Filter Technology
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrostatic Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrostatic Filtration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrostatic
Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hollow Fiber Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Hollow Fiber Filtration by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hollow Fiber Filtration
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology,
Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology,
Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology,
Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology,
Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway
Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators,
Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure Devices,
Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and
Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere
Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration
and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Therapeutic Respiratory
Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter
Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber
Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology,
Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Product -
Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Positive Airway Pressure
Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen Concentrators, Ventilators,
Humidifiers and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Positive Airway Pressure Devices, Nebulizers, Oxygen
Concentrators, Ventilators, Humidifiers and Other Products for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices by Technology -
Microsphere Separation, HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic
Filtration and Hollow Fiber Filtration - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Therapeutic
Respiratory Devices by Technology - Microsphere Separation,
HEPA Filter Technology, Electrostatic Filtration and Hollow

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033115/?utm_source=GNW

