Global Therapeutic Respiratory Devices Market to Reach $60.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Therapeutic Respiratory Devices estimated at US$50. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Positive Airway Pressure Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$32.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nebulizers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Therapeutic Respiratory Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Oxygen Concentrators Segment to Record 2.2% CAGR
In the global Oxygen Concentrators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Airsep Corporation
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Breas Medical
CareFusion Corporation
Compumedics Ltd.
Covidien Plc
Fisher and Paykel
GE Healthcare
Hamilton Medical
Hill-Rom
Inogen
Invacare
Medtronic
Mindray
Philips Healthcare
ResMed
Smiths Medical
Teleflex Incorporated
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Therapeutic Respiratory Devices - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
