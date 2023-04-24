Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Strategic Business Report 2023: Need for Improved Energy Management Amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Company Logo

Global Market for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)

The global market for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Molten Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$890.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on Energy Storage Industry

Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the Peak Period

Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country

Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Technologies: Classification

Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical, Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy

Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient, Disruption-Resistant Grids

Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

United States: The Single Largest TES Market

Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential for TES

Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat Technology Sustains Dominance

Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity

Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment

Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview

Thermal Storage Technologies

TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage

Solar Power TES Systems

Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems

Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems

High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage

Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Thermal Storage Media

Competitive Landscape

Thermal Energy Storage (TES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Drivers for TES Market

Market Restrains

CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility

Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means

Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal Energy Storage Systems

Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and the US

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems

Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North America

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong Demand for TES Solutions

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020

TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar Power Generation

Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy Storage Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030

Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for Electric Utilities

Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal Energy Plants

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings

Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise

TES' Energy Efficiency Augments its Application

TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning

Utility Load Factors

STable and Secure Grid

Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning

Developments in Controls

TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains

Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of TES Systems

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)

Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve Associated Cost Savings

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Innovations & Advancements

Recent Select Innovations in Brief

Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past

Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market Prospects for TES Technologies

