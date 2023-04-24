Global Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Strategic Business Report 2023: Need for Improved Energy Management Amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
Global Market for Thermal Energy Storage (TES)
Dublin, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Thermal Energy Storage (TES) estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Water, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Molten Salt segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Thermal Energy Storage (TES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$890.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Looming Global Recession and Impact on Energy Storage Industry
Superior Attributes and Multiple Benefits of Thermal Energy Storage Technology Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Efficient and Economical Capture of Energy during Lean Period for Fueling Cooling Needs of the Peak Period
Expanding Share of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear, Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources Worldwide by Country
Booming Renewable Energy Sector Benefits Penetration of Energy Storage Technologies
Energy Storage Technologies: Classification
Key Energy Storage Technologies & Applications for Electrical, Chemical, Electrochemical, Mechanical and Thermal Energy
Thermal Energy Storage Vital for Development Efficient, Disruption-Resistant Grids
Thermal Energy Storage: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
United States: The Single Largest TES Market
Developing Regions Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential for TES
Despite Competition from Latent Heat Storage, Sensible Heat Technology Sustains Dominance
Various Thermal Storage Technologies: Brief Details of Efficiency, Storage Time, Power and Capacity
Offering Better Alternative to Molten Salt Model, PCM Systems Emerge as Fastest Growing Segment
Thermal Energy Storage (TES): Product Overview
Thermal Storage Technologies
TES Systems for Ice/Cool Storage
Solar Power TES Systems
Inter-Seasonal Thermal Storage Systems
Small-Scale Thermal Energy Storage (TES) Systems
High-Temperature Thermal Energy Storage
Full and Partial Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Thermal Storage Media
Competitive Landscape
Thermal Energy Storage (TES) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Drivers for TES Market
Market Restrains
CSP Combines with TES to Provide Grid Flexibility
Methods to Store Heat: Key Storage Means
Utilities: Largest & Fastest Growing End-Use Sector for Thermal Energy Storage Systems
Energy Storage Market to Chart Growth Path in 2021 and Beyond
Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Power Sectors in China and the US
Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for TES Systems
Global Spend on Smart Grid Technologies by Region (2014, 2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Spending for Asia-Pacific (incl. China), Europe, Latin America, and North America
Growing Investments in Renewable Energy Projects Drive Strong Demand for TES Solutions
Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
Global Grid Connected Energy Storage by Technology: Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for 2014, 2017 and 2020
TES Gains Traction in Managing Inconsistencies of Wind & Solar Power Generation
Global Levelized Cost (US$ Per MWh) of Energy Storage Technologies in Utilities by Type: 2015 and 2030
Global Wind and Solar Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022
TES Pairing with Solar Generation: Opportunities Galore for Electric Utilities
Important Role of TES in Commercialization of Solar Thermal Energy Plants
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities
TES Techniques Offer Increased Efficiency in Buildings
Demand for TES in HVAC & Refrigeration Systems on the Rise
TES' Energy Efficiency Augments its Application
TES Set to Address Peak Demand for Air Conditioning
Utility Load Factors
STable and Secure Grid
Impact of Climate Change on Air Conditioning
Developments in Controls
TES Extends Cost & Energy Savings to Cold Storage Chains
Growing Investments on Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of TES Systems
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025E)
Educational Institutes Seek to Leverage TES to Achieve Associated Cost Savings
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Aid Market Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations & Advancements
Recent Select Innovations in Brief
Notable TES Innovations of Recent Past
Issues & Challenges: A Note on Factors Hampering Market Prospects for TES Technologies
