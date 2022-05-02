Global Thermal Management Technology Research Report 2022: Key M&A Deals, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Product Launches Within the Marketplace
This report examines how the thermal management technologies market is changing and how it has evolved.
This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.
Thermal management technology is used to maintain the temperature of a system. All electronic devices and circuitry require thermal management to improve reliability and minimize early failure. During a no energy exchange process, the temperature output equals the power input. A variety of thermal management materials are used in electronic applications to effectively dissipate heat. These materials help components conduct heat efficiently.
Development in the electronics industry has culminated in a surge in power densities, resulting in smaller, smarter products. As a result, thermal management technologies have become more and more necessary to safeguard product performance and reliability by reducing the heat generated by the devices.
The trend in electronic packaging has been to improve the performance of products while reducing their size. This has resulted in a significant increase in power consumption and a need for effective thermal management.
The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is growing in many industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. For example, both larger and smaller devices being used in medical therapy and research means an increasing the demand for thermal management arrangements and frameworks in the healthcare industry.
In this report, the global market for thermal management technologies has been segmented based on product type, device, application, and geography. By product type, the thermal management technologies market has been categorized into hardware, software, services, substrate, and thermal interface materials.
The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the global thermal management technologies market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, device type, and geographical region
Identification of the promising new thermal management products, technologies and solutions with greatest commercial potential
Discussion of the current market dynamics (DROs), competitive scenario, R&D activities, supplier landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others
Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Latest information on key M&A deals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and product launches within the marketplace
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Gentherm, Honeywell International Inc., Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., and HENKEL AG & CO KGAA
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Importance of Thermal Management
Power Dissipation
Environmental and Regulatory Factors
Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems
Concept Development
Detailed Design
Hardware Testing
Other Developments
Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance
Thermal Test Dies
Thermal Sensing Technologies
New Manufacturing Processes
Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product
Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures
Portable Device
Light-Emitting Diodes
Data Centers
High-Performance Computing
High-Performance Embedded Computers
Types of Thermal Management Products
Hardware
Software
Interfaces
Substrates
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Thermal Management Technologies
Patent Analysis
Overview
Key Recently Granted Patents
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Introduction
Hardware
Main Types of Thermal Management Hardware
Software
Main Types of Thermal Management Software
Developments in Thermal Management Software
Thermal Management Interface Materials (Tims)
Main Types of Thermal Interface Products
Technology Trends in Thermal Interface Materials
Substrates
Main Types of Thermal Substrates
Services
Main Types of Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Consumer Electronics
Telecommunications
Data Centers
Automotive
Industrial/Military Electronics
Healthcare Products
Renewable Energy
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device
Introduction
Convection Cooling Devices
Conduction Cooling Devices
Hybrid Cooling Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Total Global Value by Region
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Top Companies
Strategic Analysis
Key Product Launches and Developments
Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Key Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Thermal Management Solution Providers
3M
Gentherm
Honeywell International Inc.
Laird Technologies Inc.
Thermal Management Hardware Providers
Alcoa Corp.
Asetek Inc.
Aavid Thermalloy
Comair Rotron
Cool Innovations
Coolit Systems
Cps Technologies Corp.
Dynatron Corp.
Motivair Corp.
Thermal Management Software Providers
Altair Engineering Inc.
Ansys Inc.
Daat Research Corp.
Degree Controls Inc.
Hexagon Ab
Netzsch-Geratebau GmbH
Thermal Management Interface Material Providers
Ai Technology
Ametek Inc.
Chomerics (Division of Parker Hannifin)
Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa
Lord Corp.
Master Bond Inc.
Thermal Management Substrate Providers
Amkor Technology
Cooler Master Technology Inc.
Materion Corp.
Morgan Technical Ceramics
Ose
Stats Chippac Ltd.
