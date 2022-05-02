U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Global Thermal Management Technology Research Report 2022: Key M&A Deals, Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Product Launches Within the Marketplace

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Thermal Management Market

Thermal Management Market
Thermal Management Market

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Thermal Management Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines how the thermal management technologies market is changing and how it has evolved.

This analysis includes a detailed survey of new organizations in the market as well as existing organizations. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2020 and forecasts demand from 2021 through 2026.

Thermal management technology is used to maintain the temperature of a system. All electronic devices and circuitry require thermal management to improve reliability and minimize early failure. During a no energy exchange process, the temperature output equals the power input. A variety of thermal management materials are used in electronic applications to effectively dissipate heat. These materials help components conduct heat efficiently.

Development in the electronics industry has culminated in a surge in power densities, resulting in smaller, smarter products. As a result, thermal management technologies have become more and more necessary to safeguard product performance and reliability by reducing the heat generated by the devices.

The trend in electronic packaging has been to improve the performance of products while reducing their size. This has resulted in a significant increase in power consumption and a need for effective thermal management.

The demand for thermal management techniques and frameworks is growing in many industries, including medical, automotive, aviation, and renewable energy. For example, both larger and smaller devices being used in medical therapy and research means an increasing the demand for thermal management arrangements and frameworks in the healthcare industry.

In this report, the global market for thermal management technologies has been segmented based on product type, device, application, and geography. By product type, the thermal management technologies market has been categorized into hardware, software, services, substrate, and thermal interface materials.

The technology discussion concentrates on trends that will develop more significantly during the forecast period. The report also includes a discussion of the competitive aspects of each product segment, along with several successful suppliers' strategies in the market. A survey of recent U.S. thermal management patents that are pending and profiles of a selection of the leading thermal management suppliers are also included.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Evaluation and forecast the global thermal management technologies market size, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, device type, and geographical region

  • Identification of the promising new thermal management products, technologies and solutions with greatest commercial potential

  • Discussion of the current market dynamics (DROs), competitive scenario, R&D activities, supplier landscape, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

  • Country specific data and market value analysis for the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K, France, Japan, China, India, and South Korea, among others

  • Insight into recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

  • Latest information on key M&A deals, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and product launches within the marketplace

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Gentherm, Honeywell International Inc., Alcoa Corp., Altair Engineering Inc., and HENKEL AG & CO KGAA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Importance of Thermal Management

  • Power Dissipation

  • Environmental and Regulatory Factors

  • Effective Thermal Design for Electronic Systems

  • Concept Development

  • Detailed Design

  • Hardware Testing

  • Other Developments

  • Packaging Designed for Thermal Performance

  • Thermal Test Dies

  • Thermal Sensing Technologies

  • New Manufacturing Processes

  • Rapid Prototyping and Fast Delivery of Final Product

  • Thermal Management of Outdoor Enclosures

  • Portable Device

  • Light-Emitting Diodes

  • Data Centers

  • High-Performance Computing

  • High-Performance Embedded Computers

  • Types of Thermal Management Products

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Interfaces

  • Substrates

  • Market Overview

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Thermal Management Technologies

  • Patent Analysis

  • Overview

  • Key Recently Granted Patents

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Introduction

  • Hardware

  • Main Types of Thermal Management Hardware

  • Software

  • Main Types of Thermal Management Software

  • Developments in Thermal Management Software

  • Thermal Management Interface Materials (Tims)

  • Main Types of Thermal Interface Products

  • Technology Trends in Thermal Interface Materials

  • Substrates

  • Main Types of Thermal Substrates

  • Services

  • Main Types of Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Telecommunications

  • Data Centers

  • Automotive

  • Industrial/Military Electronics

  • Healthcare Products

  • Renewable Energy

  • Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device

  • Introduction

  • Convection Cooling Devices

  • Conduction Cooling Devices

  • Hybrid Cooling Devices

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Total Global Value by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Top Companies

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Key Product Launches and Developments

  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

  • Key Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Thermal Management Solution Providers

  • 3M

  • Gentherm

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Laird Technologies Inc.

Thermal Management Hardware Providers

  • Alcoa Corp.

  • Asetek Inc.

  • Aavid Thermalloy

  • Comair Rotron

  • Cool Innovations

  • Coolit Systems

  • Cps Technologies Corp.

  • Dynatron Corp.

  • Motivair Corp.

Thermal Management Software Providers

  • Altair Engineering Inc.

  • Ansys Inc.

  • Daat Research Corp.

  • Degree Controls Inc.

  • Hexagon Ab

  • Netzsch-Geratebau GmbH

Thermal Management Interface Material Providers

  • Ai Technology

  • Ametek Inc.

  • Chomerics (Division of Parker Hannifin)

  • Henkel AG & Co. Kgaa

  • Lord Corp.

  • Master Bond Inc.

  • Thermal Management Substrate Providers

  • Amkor Technology

  • Cooler Master Technology Inc.

  • Materion Corp.

  • Morgan Technical Ceramics

  • Ose

  • Stats Chippac Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3dxx6

