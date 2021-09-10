U.S. markets close in 2 hours 45 minutes

Global Thermal Pallet Covers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermal Pallet Covers Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Chemicals, and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global thermal pallet covers market was valued at US$ 4,599.65 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,469.73 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Thermal pallet covers safeguard temperature-sensitive goods from the effects of harsh weather and decrease the risk of excursions. The heat transmission from the environment to a product can be slowed by using thermal pallet covers. They help maintain the ambient temperature of goods in transit and protect the temperature-sensitive products from small temperature spikes that can occur during loading and unloading, cross docking, and warehousing and packaging. Growing demand from various application segments, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and chemicals, is one of the key factors driving the growth of thermal pallet covers market. Moreover, the rapid growth of shipping and logistics industry is projected to propel demand for thermal pallet covers in the coming years.

Based on application, thermal pallet covers market is segmented into pharmaceutical, food & beverage, chemicals, and others. The food & beverage segment held the largest market share in 2020. In the food & beverage industry, thermal pallet covers are extremely popular. Customers return shipments to a manufacturer if the food gets spoiled during transportation, which can cause significant loss to manufacturer. The use of thermal pallet covers helps avoid this type of loss. Packaged salads; bakery, confectionery, and dairy products; meat and seafood; and sauces, dips, and dressing items require specific handling in transit to maintain their freshness. Thus, thermal pallet covers are preferred by most food processing industries due to their benefits such as being exceptionally space-efficient, puncture-resistant, protection against cold and heat, and simple application.

The market is segmented into five main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market. The market in APAC comprises several economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. These countries are witnessing a growing manufacturing industry coupled with rising industrialization, which offers lucrative opportunities for key market players in thermal pallet covers market. China is mainly dominating the regional market, followed by other countries such as Japan, India, and the Rest of APAC. The growing population, rising disposable income levels of population, and substantial economic conditions are propelling demand for pharmaceuticals and food and beverage products, which is driving the growth of thermal pallet covers the market in the region.

Reasons to Buy

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Thermal Pallet Covers market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Thermal Pallet Covers Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion
4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5. Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Demand from Various End User Industries
5.1.2 Increasing Benefits of Using Thermal Pallet Covers in Logistics Services
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Environmental Impacts of Single-Use Thermal Pallet Covers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Product Innovation and Research & Development Activities
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Emerging Trend of Bio-Based And Recyclable Thermal Pallet Covers
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Thermal Pallet Covers - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Thermal Pallet Covers Market Overview
6.2 Thermal Pallet Covers Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players

7. Thermal Pallet Covers Market Analysis - By Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Thermal Pallet Covers Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Pharmaceutical
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Pharmaceutical: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Food and Beverages
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Food and Beverages: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Chemical
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Chemical: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Others: Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Thermal Pallet Covers Market - Geographic Analysis

9. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Thermal Pallet Covers Market
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.1 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.2 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
9.3 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10. Company Profiles
10.1 CargoWise Solutions Limited
10.1.1 Key Facts
10.1.2 Business Description
10.1.3 Products and Services
10.1.4 Financial Overview
10.1.5 SWOT Analysis
10.1.6 Key Developments
10.2 QProducts & Services
10.2.1 Key Facts
10.2.2 Business Description
10.2.3 Products and Services
10.2.4 Financial Overview
10.2.5 SWOT Analysis
10.2.6 Key Developments
10.3 Insulated Products Corporation
10.3.1 Key Facts
10.3.2 Business Description
10.3.3 Products and Services
10.3.4 Financial Overview
10.3.5 SWOT Analysis
10.3.6 Key Developments
10.4 Protek Cargo
10.4.1 Key Facts
10.4.2 Business Description
10.4.3 Products and Services
10.4.4 Financial Overview
10.4.5 SWOT Analysis
10.4.6 Key Developments
10.5 Eceplast
10.5.1 Key Facts
10.5.2 Business Description
10.5.3 Products and Services
10.5.4 Financial Overview
10.5.5 SWOT Analysis
10.5.6 Key Developments
10.6 PAC Worldwide Corporation
10.6.1 Key Facts
10.6.2 Business Description
10.6.3 Products and Services
10.6.4 Financial Overview
10.6.5 SWOT Analysis
10.6.6 Key Developments
10.7 TP Solutions
10.7.1 Key Facts
10.7.2 Business Description
10.7.3 Products and Services
10.7.4 Financial Overview
10.7.5 SWOT Analysis
10.7.6 Key Developments
10.8 Ecocool
10.8.1 Key Facts
10.8.2 Business Description
10.8.3 Products and Services
10.8.4 Financial Overview
10.8.5 SWOT Analysis
10.8.6 Key Developments
10.9 Softbox Systems Ltd.
10.9.1 Key Facts
10.9.2 Business Description
10.9.3 Products and Services
10.9.4 Financial Overview
10.9.5 SWOT Analysis
10.9.6 Key Developments
10.10 Nordic Cold Chain Solutions
10.10.1 Key Facts
10.10.2 Business Description
10.10.3 Products and Services
10.10.4 Financial Overview
10.10.5 SWOT Analysis
10.10.6 Key Developments

11. Appendix

