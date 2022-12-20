Global Thermal Paper Market Size is Expected to Reach the $5.4 Billion Mark in Terms of Sales Revenue, Growing at a CAGR of 4.3 by 2030

Zion Market Research

[216 + Pages Research Study] According to Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Thermal Paper Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about $5.4 bn by 2030, at a CAGR of arrond 4.3%.

New York, NY, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Thermal Paper Market By Type (Top Coated And Non-Top Coated), By Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, And Others), By Thickness (60-80 Microns And 80-90 Microns), By Width (2.25”, 3.125” And Others), By Application (POS Receipts, Lottery And Gaming Tickets, Labels & Tags, And Others), End-User (Retail Industry, Healthcare, Packaging & Labeling, Printing & Publishing, Entertainment & Transit, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Thermal Paper Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 5.4 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Thermal Paper? How big is the Thermal Paper Industry?

Thermal Paper Report Coverage & Overview:

Thermal paper, commonly known as audit roll, is a type of recording material that is widely used to display data. Unlike conventional paper, which requires a ribbon or toner, it is coated with a mixture of dyes and chemicals that may change color when exposed to heat. It is frequently used in portable devices such as fax machines, casino POS systems, cash registers, credit card terminals, kiosks, pay-at-the-pump machines, and mobile printers. These devices are used in retail, gaming, food & beverage (F&B), tourism & hospitality, and banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) industries around the world.

Global Thermal Paper Market: Growth Dynamics

The increasing demand for labeling to provide a complete and detailed description of products, especially in the food & beverage sector is the major factor fueling the demand for the global thermal paper market. Increased pH levels, enhanced moisture retention, and high hygiene levels make thermal papers a very suitable option for packaging in the food & beverage sector.

The growing applications of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags have positively shaped the trajectory of the global thermal paper market during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing use of these papers in the lottery and gaming tickets is further inducing the market to grow significantly. The wide availability of different applications of specialty papers including Kraft, decor, carbonless, release liners, labels, and many others is also favoring the market growth. However, the fluctuations in the price of thermal paper and the emergence of paperless e-transactions are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 5.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.3% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co. Ltd., Hansol Paper Co Ltd, Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co. Ltd., PM Company L.L.C., Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd., Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd, Ricoh Company Ltd., Jujo Thermal Ltd., Siam Paper Public Company Limited, Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA) Inc., Koehler Paper Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited, Appvion Incorporated, Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc., Domtar Corporation, Lecta Group, SIAM EXPORT LTD PARTNERSHIP, Iconex LLC, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl, Thermal Solutions International Inc., GOLD HUASHENG PAPER CO., Papierfabrik August Koehler SE, Ricoh Company Ltd. Key Segment By Type, By Technology, By Thickness, By Width, By Application, By End User and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Thermal Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global thermal paper market is segmented based on type, technology, thickness, width, application, end user, and region.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The thermal transfer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Thermal transfer printing creates text, pictures, and barcodes that are crisp and easy to read and scan. Thermal transfer printing achieves image stability. Thermal transfer printing produces nearly no waste when printing in batches or on a single label. Thermal transfer printing can be used on nearly any sort of media (except multi-form). Because thermal transfer printers are more robust than dot matrix or laser printers, they can be used in both industrial and office settings.

Based on application, the market is segmented into POS receipts, lottery and gaming tickets, labels and tags, and others. The POS receipts segment is anticipated to hold a substantial revenue share over the forecast period owing to the growing billing application in the retail sector across the globe. Furthermore, an increasing number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in the world's top economies are projected to promote POS terminal applications, bolstering market growth. Mobile POS terminals are widely utilized in commercial transportation ticketing applications such as trains, buses, and other modes of public transportation. Furthermore, these machines are used for material management in industries such as manufacturing, government, and retail. The increasing number of POS terminals in public facilities is driving market revenue growth.

The global Thermal Paper market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Top Coated

Non-Top Coated

By Technology

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Others

By Thickness

60-80 Microns

80-90 Microns

By Width

2.25”

3.125”

Others

By Application

POS Receipts

Lottery and Gaming Tickets

Labels and Tags

Others

By End User

Retail Industry

Healthcare

Packaging and Labelling

Printing and Publishing

Entertainment and Transit

Others

Global Thermal Paper Market: Segmentation

The global thermal paper market is segmented based on type, technology, thickness, width, application, end user, and region.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Thermal Paper market include -

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co. Ltd.

Hansol Paper Co Ltd

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co. Ltd.

PM Company L.L.C.

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co. Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Siam Paper Public Company Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA) Inc.

Koehler Paper Group

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Appvion Incorporated

Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc.

Domtar Corporation

Lecta Group

SIAM EXPORT LTD PARTNERSHIP

Iconex LLC

Twin Rivers Paper Company

Rotolificio Bergamasco Srl

Thermal Solutions International Inc.

GOLD HUASHENG PAPER CO.

Papierfabrik August Koehler SE

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Thermal Paper market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Thermal Paper market size was valued at around US$ 3.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5.4 billion by 2030.

The market demand is expected to be driven by the rising use of POS terminals in warehouses and retail stores.

Based on the type, the top coated segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the direct thermal segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Thermal Paper industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Thermal Paper Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Thermal Paper Industry?

What segments does the Thermal Paper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Thermal Paper Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Technology, By Thickness, By Width, By Application, By End User and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Among the regions, the Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2021 in the global thermal paper market and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the rapid proliferation of the industry along with the growing demand for healthcare and pharmaceutical products in the region which also led to the increase in the need for thermal paper for billing operations. Moreover, the surging adoption of cashless transactions in the region has fueled the growth of the regional market. On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the high adoption of tags & labels to stick to the labeling standards and thus prevent adulteration.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In December 2021, Wynnchurch Capital, L.P., a leading middle market private equity firm, announced that it has acquired the thermal coating business assets of Appvion Holding Corp. and its subsidiaries. Founded in 1907 and headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, Appvion is a leading provider of specialty and high-performance direct thermal coatings for label and film solutions as well as renewable, fiber-based consumer and industrial packaging solutions.

