Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026

Thermally conductive plastics are gaining traction in segments hitherto dominated by conventional metals such as aluminum. The low weight, low cost and high customization capabilities are enabling thermally conductive plastics to replace conventional materials in many applications. In the electronics industry, the small footprint which requires precise molding and the quest for making products lightweight is driving the market growth. In addition, technological advancements are enabling the reduction of usage of expensive fillers such as boron nitride and even substitution with low cost materials such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6. Electrical & electronics, automotive, and lighting industry are the major end-use consumers for thermally conductive plastics. LED lights are among the largest applications for thermally conductive plastics.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$162.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$283.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Polyamides (PAs) are an important class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics with a variety of applications. The rising demand for plastics is encouraging specialty chemicals players to offer thermally conductive polyamide compounds with high strain capability and superior impact resistance. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a high-performance thermoplastic with an excellent combination of wear and moisture resistance with strength and toughness. Its application in food processing components is largely due to its low moisture absorption and its resistance to staining. New generation of PBT compounds with higher hydrolysis resistance are integral to hot and humid environments found in automobiles.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $41.1 Million by 2026

The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Rapid growth in the main end-use industries of electrical and electronics, healthcare, aerospace and automotive industries, in the US and Europe created significant growth opportunities for suppliers of thermally conductive plastics in these major markets.

Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $51.9 Million by 2026

Polycarbonate is a major type of thermally conductive plastics and expected to witness significant growth owing to applications in growing markets such as automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Thermally conductive polycarbonates are likely to experience notable uptake in a comprehensive range of passive thermal management applications such as LED lamps and luminaries. In the global Polycarbonate (PC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

  • Arkema Group

  • Avient Corporation

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont de Nemours, Inc

  • Ensinger Gmbh

  • Eurostar Engineering Plastics

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Imerys S.A.

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd

  • Lanxess AG

  • Lehmann & Voss & Co

  • Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

  • Nytex Composite Co., Ltd

  • Ovation Polymers Inc.

  • Royal DSM N.V.

  • RTP Company

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

  • Themix Plastics, Inc

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Thermally Conductive Plastics
Thermal Conductivity of Metals Vs. Plastics
Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Set to Recover Post
COVID-19
Polyamide and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - The Largest
Type of Thermally Conducting Plastics
Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility - A Major Factor
Driving Increased Usage of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Key Polymer Offerings of Select Companies
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Thermally Conductive Polyamides Help Thermal Management Attain
New Levels
Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Grades Well Suited for
Passive Heat Management Applications
Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for Thermally Conductive
Plastics
LED Lighting Makes Transition to Thermally Conductive Solutions
Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management in LED Lamps
Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting
Systems
Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand
Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020
Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019
Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects
Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Offers Compelling Material
Option to Dissipate Heat Generated by LEDs
Advanced Thermally Conductive Polymers with Effective Heat
Dissipation
Ultra-Thin Plastic Films Expand Application Scope of Polymers
from Insulators to Heat Dissipators
Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Thermally
Conductive Plastics
Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Thermally
Conductive Plastics Market
Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects
Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Thermally
Conductive Plastics
Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Thermally Conductive
Plastics in Automotive Applications
Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:
2020 Vs 2019
Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)
Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains
Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth
Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030
Increasing Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Electric
and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Housings
Prospects in Aerospace Sector
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,
Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:
Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
for April, July & December 2020
Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)
for the Years 2018 and 2038
Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Demand Patterns in Industrial Sector
Select Advancements and Innovations in the Recent Years
MIT Research Team Develops Ultra-thin, Thermally Conductive
Polymer Film
Polymer Composites with Superior Thermal Properties for Soft
Robotics & Electronic Devices
Thermally Conductive Polyimide Film with Outstanding Electrical
Insulation & Flexibility

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene
Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polycarbonate (PC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycarbonate (PC) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycarbonate (PC) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyphenylene Sulfide
(PPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyetherimide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyetherimide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyetherimide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),
Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate
(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),
Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,
Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),
Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide
and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate
(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other
Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics
by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,
Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive
Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


