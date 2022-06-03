ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market to Reach $283.7 Million by 2026



Thermally conductive plastics are gaining traction in segments hitherto dominated by conventional metals such as aluminum. The low weight, low cost and high customization capabilities are enabling thermally conductive plastics to replace conventional materials in many applications. In the electronics industry, the small footprint which requires precise molding and the quest for making products lightweight is driving the market growth. In addition, technological advancements are enabling the reduction of usage of expensive fillers such as boron nitride and even substitution with low cost materials such as nylon 6 and nylon 6,6. Electrical & electronics, automotive, and lighting industry are the major end-use consumers for thermally conductive plastics. LED lights are among the largest applications for thermally conductive plastics.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermally Conductive Plastics estimated at US$162.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$283.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period. Polyamide, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$81.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Polyamides (PAs) are an important class of high-performance engineering thermoplastics with a variety of applications. The rising demand for plastics is encouraging specialty chemicals players to offer thermally conductive polyamide compounds with high strain capability and superior impact resistance. Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a high-performance thermoplastic with an excellent combination of wear and moisture resistance with strength and toughness. Its application in food processing components is largely due to its low moisture absorption and its resistance to staining. New generation of PBT compounds with higher hydrolysis resistance are integral to hot and humid environments found in automobiles.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $41.1 Million by 2026



The Thermally Conductive Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$41.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR. Rapid growth in the main end-use industries of electrical and electronics, healthcare, aerospace and automotive industries, in the US and Europe created significant growth opportunities for suppliers of thermally conductive plastics in these major markets.



Polycarbonate (PC) Segment to Reach $51.9 Million by 2026



Polycarbonate is a major type of thermally conductive plastics and expected to witness significant growth owing to applications in growing markets such as automotive and electrical & electronics industries. Thermally conductive polycarbonates are likely to experience notable uptake in a comprehensive range of passive thermal management applications such as LED lamps and luminaries. In the global Polycarbonate (PC) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$23.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$48.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 12% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Story continues

Arkema Group

Avient Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Ensinger Gmbh

Eurostar Engineering Plastics

Exxon Mobil Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Imerys S.A.

Kaneka Corporation

Kenner Material & System Co. Ltd

Lanxess AG

Lehmann & Voss & Co

Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

Nytex Composite Co., Ltd

Ovation Polymers Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Themix Plastics, Inc

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Thermally Conductive Plastics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Thermally Conductive Plastics

Thermal Conductivity of Metals Vs. Plastics

Global Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Set to Recover Post

COVID-19

Polyamide and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) - The Largest

Type of Thermally Conducting Plastics

Ease of Customization and Design Flexibility - A Major Factor

Driving Increased Usage of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Key Polymer Offerings of Select Companies

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Thermally Conductive Polyamides Help Thermal Management Attain

New Levels

Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Grades Well Suited for

Passive Heat Management Applications

Miniaturization Trend Spurs Demand for Thermally Conductive

Plastics

LED Lighting Makes Transition to Thermally Conductive Solutions

Thermally Conductive Plastics for Heat Management in LED Lamps

Smart Cities Drive Installation of Smart & Connected Lighting

Systems

Growing Number of Smart Homes Create Significant Demand

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019

Smart Intelligent LED Lighting Catalyze Growth Prospects

Thermally Conductive Polycarbonate Offers Compelling Material

Option to Dissipate Heat Generated by LEDs

Advanced Thermally Conductive Polymers with Effective Heat

Dissipation

Ultra-Thin Plastic Films Expand Application Scope of Polymers

from Insulators to Heat Dissipators

Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Thermally

Conductive Plastics

Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Thermally

Conductive Plastics Market

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Thermally

Conductive Plastics

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

A Current & Post Pandemic Outlook for Thermally Conductive

Plastics in Automotive Applications

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries:

2020 Vs 2019

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

Evolving Car Electronics to Drive Long Term Gains

Popularity of Electric Vehicles to Power Growth

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Increasing Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics in Electric

and Hybrid Vehicle Battery Housings

Prospects in Aerospace Sector

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of Annihilation,

Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time to Recover:

Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)

for April, July & December 2020

Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region (in Units)

for the Years 2018 and 2038

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector

Uptrend in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Demand Patterns in Industrial Sector

Select Advancements and Innovations in the Recent Years

MIT Research Team Develops Ultra-thin, Thermally Conductive

Polymer Film

Polymer Composites with Superior Thermal Properties for Soft

Robotics & Electronic Devices

Thermally Conductive Polyimide Film with Outstanding Electrical

Insulation & Flexibility



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyamide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyamide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polybutylene

Terephthalate (PBT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polycarbonate (PC) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polycarbonate (PC) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycarbonate (PC) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyphenylene Sulfide

(PPS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyetherimide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Polyetherimide by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyetherimide by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics

by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),

Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate

(PBT), Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS),

Polyetherimide and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive,

Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Thermally Conductive Plastics Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other Resin

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics

by Resin Type - Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT),

Polycarbonate (PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide

and Other Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Polyamide, Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate

(PC), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyetherimide and Other

Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by End-Use - Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Thermally Conductive Plastics

by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial,

Healthcare, Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermally Conductive

Plastics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare,

Aerospace and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermally Conductive Plastics by Resin Type - Polyamide,

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polycarbonate (PC),



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960277/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



