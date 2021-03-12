U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,920.23
    -19.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.54
    +146.95 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,173.25
    -225.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,335.38
    -3.16 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.70
    -0.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.30
    -17.30 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.65
    -0.55 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1937
    -0.0047 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    +0.1030 (+6.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3890
    -0.0099 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0010
    +0.4910 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,919.30
    +322.84 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.75
    -5.27 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,758.26
    +21.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.83
    +506.19 (+1.73%)
     

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 9. - Influencer Pool: 952. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033122/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$598.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $286.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$286.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$313.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Industrial Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR
- In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$118.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$165.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$203.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • A. Schulman

  • Ashland Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corporation

  • Covestro

  • DuPont

  • LG Chemicals

  • Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.

  • RadiciGroup

  • SABIC

  • SK Chemicals

  • Sunshine Plastics

  • Taiwan Changchun

  • Teijin Plastics

  • TOYOBO




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033122/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 32: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 41: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 50: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 71: India Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region -
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 103: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 104: Iran Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 106: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 107: Israel Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033122/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini dies in South Africa aged 72

    The king, one of South Africa's most influential traditional leaders, had ruled since 1971.

  • The financial markets almost seized up a year ago — it’s time to finally make fixes

    The largest part of the financial world --- comprising private equity firms, hedge funds and investment companies --- are still underregulated. MIT Sloan's S.P. Kothari makes the case for strengthening the rules.

  • Lady Gaga's 'House Of Gucci' Photo With Adam Driver Has Inspired Oscar-Worthy Memes

    The pop icon shared a wintry photo from the Italian set of her new movie and drew comparisons to Chris Evans, "Schitt's Creek" and even Bernie Sanders.

  • UN appeals for $5.5 billion to avert famine for 34 million

    Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made an urgent appeal Thursday for $5.5 billion to prevent a “catastrophe” for 34 million people in over three dozen countries who are just one step away from famine driven by conflict -- and the World Food Program chief warned that 270 million people are facing “a hunger crisis” this year. Guterres told a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting organized by the U.S. that more than 88 million people were suffering from “acute hunger” at the end of 2020 due to conflict and instability -- a 20 percent increase in one year -- and “projections for 2021 point to a continuation of this frightening trend.” World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said leaders responded to his warning to the council a year ago that the world stood on the brink of the COVID-19 pandemic and a hunger pandemic that could push the number of people “marching to the brink of starvation” from 135 million to 270 million and lead to “famines of biblical proportions” in over three dozen countries.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • Emirates tells staff to get vaccinated or pay for regular COVID-19 tests

    Dubai's Emirates has told employees to take a free coronavirus vaccine or pay for tests to prove they are not infected with the deadly disease, cautioning that an unvaccinated workforce could create operational issues. Those due for their second vaccine dose, have registered to take their initial dose, have a valid medical reason, or have been recently infected or are infected are exempt, it says. The policy applies to all employees in the United Arab Emirates, an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters, declining further comment.

  • 1 Consumer Discretionary Stock to Avoid No Matter What

    AMC Entertainment's (NYSE: AMC) stock has caught the attention of Reddit group WallStreetBets this year. As case numbers go down, governments are permitting movie theaters to reopen. Revenue fell by more than 77% to $1.2 billion and AMC's loss widened to $4.6 billion from $149.1 million.

  • Shell Doubled Oil-Trading Profit to $2.6 Billion Last Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc disclosed the profitability of its sprawling and secretive oil-trading unit for the first time, saying it almost doubled to $2.6 billion last year.The scale of that result shows the importance of the trading division to the oil major in a year when weak demand and prices hit other parts of the business. Shell took advantage of wild price swings and a market situation that allowed it to make money by storing oil to sell later for a profit.The company’s earnings from oil trading in 2020 beat the highest ever net income at Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent trading house, which made a record $2.3 billion in 2019. Vitol has yet to disclose 2020 results.Shell only revealed the earnings from oil trading in its annual report, and left power, natural gas and liquefied natural gas trading out. Analysts suspect it was able to make similar profits from those businesses. The result is a boon to the company amid the energy transition as it leans on its trading prowess to push through less-profitable renewables.Shell’s B shares were up 0.4% at 1,510.8 pence as of 1:29 p.m. in London on Friday.“Trading operations are dismissed by the market as unsustainable” and don’t add a “serious” premium to a company’s valuation, Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said in a note. However, the disclosure shows “real value creation which will transfer over into renewable power.”BP BenefitsRival BP Plc made a similar disclosure last year when its Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney revealed trading typically boosted returns by 2 percentage points a year, suggesting it makes annual profit of around $2.5 billion. The London-based major is also expanding in renewables, while scaling back its oil production.Bernstein estimates that BP earned $2.9 billion from oil and products trading last year and a further $1 billion from gas. For Shell, it estimates LNG trading brought in an additional $2.6 billion. The Anglo-Dutch major is the world’s largest trader of the liquefied fuel.The two European energy giants are best known for their oil and gas operations, but they’re also two of the biggest commodity traders. Between them, Shell and BP move more than 20 million barrels of oil and refined products a day, much more than the volumes they pump out of the ground.Yet trading has always been kept a closely guarded secret, with executives typically only making mentions of the units’ performance with general platitudes.In the second quarter of last year, when supermajors’ balance sheets were savaged by the impact of the coronavirus on oil prices, their trading units saved them from posting quarterly losses. Still, valuations for European oil companies remain in the doldrums and investors are still not rewarding them for climate strategies that remain unproven.“Each day investors understand the rationale and the proposition more, but understandably they want to see results, they want to see execution,” BP’s Looney said Thursday in a webinar.(Updates with analyst estimates in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • "Chinese business, Out!" Myanmar anger threatens investment plans

    Hailed by China as a symbol of "mutually beneficial cooperation", the pipeline has become a target for public anger over perceptions Beijing is backing the junta that seized power in a Feb. 1 coup. The rise in anti-China sentiment has raised questions in Myanmar business circles and in China, not only over the surge of Chinese investment in recent years but for billions of dollars earmarked for a strategic neighbour on Beijing's "Belt and Road" infrastructure plan.

  • Bitcoin Maintains Upswing As Ethereum’s All Time High Journey Sees Roadblock

    The market is tense today as there is a divergent move amongst the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the dominant head, the altcoins that are most correlated with the former are charting a different course for themselves today.

  • Tesla in talks with India's Tata Power for EV charging infrastructure -report

    Tesla Inc is exploring an arrangement with Indian conglomerate Tata Sons' power generation unit, Tata Power, to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the country, CNBC-TV18 reported on Friday, citing sources. Shares of Tata Power rose 5.5% to their best closing level since June 2014 after the report, which comes as the Palo Alto-based electric-car maker gears up for an India launch later this year with plans to import and sell its Model 3 electric sedan. Tesla will set up an electric-car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Planned ETF Would Invest in Grayscale’s GBTC to Sidestep SEC’s Crypto Reluctance

    Up to 15% of the fund would be invested in bitcoin, solely through the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

  • Forget Buying the Dip, MicroStrategy Buys $15M of Bitcoin as It Nears the All-Time High

    This latest purchase brings the firm's total bitcoin holdings to around 91,326, bought for an average of $24,214 apiece.

  • Britain's John Lewis to axe more stores after COVID-19 'earthquake'

    The John Lewis Partnership warned more of its department stores would be permanently closed after the "economic earthquake" of COVID-19 sent Britain's biggest employee-owned group to a 517 million pound ($721 million) annual loss. The 156-year-old John Lewis had already reduced department store numbers to 42, having closed eight last July, impacting 1,300 jobs, as it grappled with the fallout from the crisis. "Hard as it is, there is no getting away from the fact that some areas can no longer profitably sustain a John Lewis store," Chairman Sharon White said.

  • Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta is fighting to save his sprawling empire after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, collapsed into administration.While the markets for GFG Alliance’s steel mills and aluminum smelters are buoyant, a court filing revealed on Monday that Gupta’s group had told Greensill in February that it would be insolvent without its funding.That casts a shadow over operations that employ about 35,000 people across 30 different nations. Some of those assets may be snapped up, but for others Gupta -- dubbed the “savior of steel” -- was the only bidder last time they were offered for sale.These are the most important assets and their significance for both local economies and international markets.U.K.Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving them exposed if they shutdown, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.“Some of the assets are strategic as it’s the only supplier of that kind of steel in the U.K.,” said James Campbell, a steel analyst at consultancy CRU Group. “There are definitely going to be buyers for some Liberty assets.”Gupta also bought an aluminum and hydro-power plant in Scotland from Rio Tinto. That deal came with a guarantee from the Scottish government, the terms of which remain confidential.FranceGupta’s most strategically important asset is probably the Dunkerque aluminum smelter in France, which he acquired for $500 million in 2018.One of Europe’s biggest smelters, it’s a critical supplier to the region’s automakers. That’s something French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire may have had in mind when he pledged to support GFG employees and its industrial sites if they were threatened by Greensill’s collapse.Trafigura Group is one of the Dunkerque plant’s most important commercial partners. The trading house is prepaid for supplying the smelter with alumina, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trafigura is also a secured lender, alongside a number of banks, via the $350 million loan GFG used to fund the acquisition from Rio Tinto.That relationship could put Trafigura in pole position to buy the plant, echoing its acquisition of troubled zinc smelter Nyrstar in 2019. A spokeswoman for Trafigura declined to comment.Eastern EuropeIn his biggest deal, Gupta acquired seven steel sites for 740 million euros ($880 million) from ArcelorMittal in 2019. The largest were in Eastern Europe, including the Ostrava and Galati integrated mills in the Czech Republic and Romania.The buying spree, which also involved assets in North Macedonia, Belgium and Luxembourg, was financed by loans from Greensill. Finding buyers for these assets may prove difficult, given the potential level of debt attached and as some struggled to consistently deliver profits when run by ArcelorMittal. That suggests government bailouts may be needed.Gupta was not “in a bidding war for any of the assets he bought and I can’t think who today would step in to buy anything in either aluminum or steel,” said Christian Georges, senior analyst at Societe Generale SA in London. “So it’s going to be a real headache for all governments.”AustraliaGupta’s Australian assets are among the most stable in his empire and, along with the Dunkerque smelter, the easiest to attract buyers in the short term.The iron ore operations he owns in the Middleback Range supply the steel businesses he acquired in 2017.The Whyalla steelworks, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of Adelaide, is a crucial supplier of rail steel in the country. Gupta also owns InfraBuild, which remelts scrap metal and is a key supplier to the construction industry.As recently as January, there were fresh reports that Gupta had revived plans to list InfraBuild. In 2019, InfraBuild was forced to pay 12% on a five-year bond, even after Gupta pledged to kick in $150 million of equity to appease prospective lenders.U.S.GFG took its first steps into America with the acquisition of the Georgetown Mill in South Carolina, before adding a rod and wire mill in Illinois. Gupta touted the possibility of taking the U.S. business public in 2019, though the plans never came to fruition.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Giants of U.S. Shale Are Proving OPEC Right With Discipline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s bet that the golden age of U.S. shale is over appears to be a safe one -- for now, at least.A round-up of data on shale drillers shows they’re sticking to their pledge to cut costs, return money to shareholders and reduce debt. If they stay the course, it would validate the OPEC+ alliance’s high-stakes wager that it can curb output and drive crude prices higher without unleashing an onslaught of supply from U.S. rivals.That’s still a big “if,” one that’s keeping the oil market on edge as crude’s rally makes it more tempting for shale producers to go back on their word. But the U.S. shale patch is showing little sign of a true comeback so far, and even a dramatic boost in activity would leave oil output below pre-pandemic levels until late next year. Drillers that have shown signs of straying from the script and boosting production have been punished by investors.Publicly traded explorers that are remaining disciplined on output are helping to keep crude prices aloft, said Michael Tran, managing director for global energy strategy research at RBC Capital Markets. The motives of closely held producers, on the other hand, remain “an open-ended question,” he said. The number of oil rigs has already jumped 80% after bottoming out in August, Baker Hughes data show.The more restrained shale drillers are this year, “the more they can potentially grow production at higher prices next year and beyond,” Tran said.As crude prices climb, the odds of another shale boom rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva wrote in a March 11 note to clients. Even with flat capital spending, efforts are under way to maintain or grow production at low cost, according to the bank.“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity” in the second half of this year and build solid momentum for higher output in 2022, the analysts said.Bloomberg compiled these charts from Bloomberg Intelligence data of publicly listed companies. Companies with production outside of the U.S. are excluded.Muted OutputProducers are keeping their powder dry and barely increasing production at a time when oil prices are recovering to pre-pandemic levels. Companies are instead focused on reducing debt and paying cash back to shareholders through dividends. Companies that recently announced plans to boost output, like Matador Resources Co. and EOG Resources Inc., saw a drop in their share prices.Tight ReinsCapital discipline is the name of the game now. Exploration and production companies are focused on generating free cash flow and strengthening their balance sheets. “What we really need to do is maintain our scale and generate free cash, excess substantial free cash, and push that into reducing debt,” Ovintiv Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Suttles said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.Efficient DrillingEven as producers cut capital spending, they can keep output flat or slightly higher compared with last year. That’s because as oilfield service companies continue to get better at drilling and fracking, the explorers who hire them are getting more bang for their buck.For an explorer to turn a profit in the Permian’s Delaware, the lowest-cost U.S. basin, an oil price of roughly $33 a barrel is required, down from $40 in 2019, according to BloombergNEF. So-called break-evens refer to the price at which the cost of bringing supplies online is less than or equal to the expected revenue. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at about $66 a barrel on Thursday.“Contract renegotiations, ongoing efficiency gains and process improvements have allowed the oil industry to slash the cost to drill and complete a well,” according to the report.Production LagsThis year’s surge in oil prices should mean the number of rigs will continue to climb from its historic lows, particularly as closely held operators take advantage of higher revenues.But even if drilling expands at a much more aggressive pace than companies are promising, it will be a long time before U.S. shale production reaches its peak again, according to a projection by ShaleProfile Analytics. If the rig count doubled by the end of the year and then holds flat, it would take until the end of 2022 before the industry regains the production it lost during the pandemic, the projection shows.The model assumes no changes in well productivity or in the number of drilled but uncompleted wells.Merger WaveA year of consolidation in the shale industry put a lid on production. Companies including Concho Resources Inc. and Parsley Energy Inc., which once drilled aggressively, have been acquired by larger rivals. Producers are turning their attention inward and focusing on returning capital to shareholders rather than getting more oil out of the ground.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow reaches fresh record high, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields climb

    Stock futures opened slightly higher on Wednesday as investors paused following a record-setting gain for the S&P 500 and Dow.

  • Tech Shares Slide While Yields Climb With Dollar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh bout of bond volatility hit markets on Friday, sparking a risk-off mood that sent technology stocks sharply lower. The dollar jumped.The Nasdaq 100 gauge slumped after accelerating vaccinations in the U.S. and the passage of the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill sent Treasury yields surging. The tech-heavy index dropped as much as 1.9% as the Treasury 10-year yield hit 1.62%. A Bloomberg report that Beijing is expanding a crackdown on Tencent Holdings Ltd. also weighed on the technology sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average approached the record high reached Thursday.European shares were mostly lower, with tech the biggest decliner following the Tencent news. A resurgence of the virus in Italy coupled with division over AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine also hit sentiment. Burberry Group Plc rose following an announcement that the rebound in its fourth quarter has been stronger than analysts expected.Markets were jolted on Friday by the surge in yields, after relatively smooth bond sales this week had eased concerns on the fixed-income outlook. The wave of stimulus and vaccine rollout in the U.S. is once more forcing investors to confront the prospect of excessive inflation. The focus now turns to the Federal Reserve decision next week.“We think the U.S. 10-year yield has further room to go and could reach 1.80%,” said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Investment Funds. “Growth stocks maintain a high sensitivity to rates, which continues to suggest that they are quite overvalued.”Elsewhere, European debt dropped after authorities were said to have no intention of expanding stimulus despite their pledge to keep yields in check. Oil fell below $66 a barrel.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Winning Streak Now at 7 Days as Fresh Stimulus Keeps Inflation Bet Alive

    Some analysts predict this rally could push bitcoin past $60,000 for the first time.