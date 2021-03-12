U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $76.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Project Details: - StrategyR - A Trademark of Global Industry Analysts, Inc. - Project Edition: 9. - Influencer Pool: 954. - MarketGlass™ Platform - Our influencer driven interactive research platform draws from unique perspectives of participating executives from featured companies.

New York, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $76.7 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoset Composites estimated at US$52.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wind Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$18.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
- Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • AGY Holdings Corp.

  • Carbon Mods

  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

  • Cytec Industries Inc.

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • Hexion Inc.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

  • Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

  • Owens Corning

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • SGL Group

  • Taekwang Industries Co Ltd.

  • Teijin Limited

  • Toray Industries Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Thermoset Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added.Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.“We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we view as beneficial to the industry, and will seek to ensure full compliance,” Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine by the antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory matters.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.A progression of rules unveiled in the past six months has taken aim at the dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.While Pony Ma doesn’t have the kind of high-profile globally that Jack Ma does, he is considered one of China’s most accomplished entrepreneurs within the country. The 49-year-old year has built Tencent into the most valuable company in Asia on the strength of its social medis and games businesses. Ma is the wealthiest person in China.Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, though investors had shrugged this off, pumping up the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% advance over six months contrasts with a 15% slump for Jack Ma’s e-commerce behemoth, which owns a third of Ant. Shares of Tencent climbed to a record on Jan. 25, valuing it at roughly $950 billion.The stock fell 4.4% in Hong Kong Friday. Shares of Tencent investor Naspers and its unit Prosus also declined. Spreads on Tencent’s 2.39% dollar bond due 2030 widened 9 basis points, while notes issued by fellow Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. also weakened, according to traders.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.A diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.Tencent’s fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2019, accounting for 22% of the total and making it the largest earnings driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of Ant’s revenue for the year.Valuation HitAfter Ant’s IPO suspension, the central bank directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.Tencent meets the parameters for such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having businesses that straddle at least two financial sectors.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysFintech is neither Tencent’s fastest-growing nor its most profitable business, minimizing the immediate financial impact, yet the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes of Alibaba’s shifting fortunes.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchOutside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to further action on the antitrust front.On Friday, the regulator fined Tencent, search leader Baidu Inc., ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a clutch of others 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum under current rules -- for past acquisitions and investments, stepping up its crackdown.Alibaba is also being probed and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $975 million that Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones has reported.Premier Li balanced his strictures last week with an assurance that Beijing supports the “innovation and development of platform companies,” as long as they fall in line with the country’s laws.Recent measures to rein in fintech firms weren’t aimed at a specific company, a senior regulatory official has said, and instead focus on creating a stable environment for private enterprise to grow.Yet, Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to fall in line with changing priorities. All three of the nation’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance. And there’s little doubt of the sway Pony Ma’s conglomerate has built in finance.Its WeChat super-app boasts more than a billion consumers that use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and buying groceries. WeChat Pay accounts for almost 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, second only to Alipay, according to iResearch.Tencent with three other major tech companies -- Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu -- together control over 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to Xinhua News Agency, which cited 01caijing.(Updates with background on Pony Ma in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.