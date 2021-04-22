U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $76.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Thermoset Composites Market to Reach $76. 7 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Thermoset Composites estimated at US$52. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.

New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoset Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wind Energy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$18.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
- The Thermoset Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
- Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR
- In the global Aerospace & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -

  • AGY Holdings Corp.

  • Carbon Mods

  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation

  • Cytec Industries Inc.

  • Hexcel Corporation

  • Hexion Inc.

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • Johns Manville Corporation

  • Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

  • Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

  • Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

  • Owens Corning

  • PPG Industries Inc.

  • SGL Group

  • Taekwang Industries Co Ltd.

  • Teijin Limited

  • Toray Industries Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Wind Energy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Wind Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Transportation by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Sporting Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction &
Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: China Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 46: France Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: France Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: France 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Germany Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 52: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Italy Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: UK Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 58: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Spain Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Russia Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction &
Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoset Composites
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 73: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Australia Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 76: India Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: India Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: India 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind Energy,
Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 79: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: South Korea Historic Review for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction &
Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Thermoset Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 91: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Argentina Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting
Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 94: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Brazil Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 97: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Mexico Historic Review for Thermoset Composites by
End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset Composites
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wind
Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods,
Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 100: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoset Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation,
Aerospace & Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction &
Infrastructure, Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Thermoset Composites by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace & Defense,
Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine,
Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,
UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 104: Middle East Historic Review for Thermoset Composites
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Thermoset
Composites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Thermoset
Composites by End-Use - Wind Energy, Transportation, Aerospace &
Defense, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure,
Marine, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses -

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033124/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


