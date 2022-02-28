U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,341.22
    -43.43 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,668.42
    -390.33 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,630.63
    -64.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.64
    -6.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.75
    +4.16 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0064 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    -0.1140 (-5.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1140
    -0.4460 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,969.11
    +1,927.51 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.55
    +64.81 (+7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

The Global Thermosetting Plastics Market is expected to grow by $ 56.07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Thermosetting Plastics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the thermosetting plastics market and it is poised to grow by $ 56. 07 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermosetting Plastics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240791/?utm_source=GNW
58% during the forecast period. Our report on the thermosetting plastics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand from developing countries, growing demand from the automotive industry, and increase in R and D activities. In addition, increasing demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The thermosetting plastics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The thermosetting plastics market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Construction
• Automotive
• Electronics
• Adhesives and sealants
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rise in urbanization and infrastructure development as one of the prime reasons driving the thermosetting plastics market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for bio-based thermosetting plastics and growing recycling techniques will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on thermosetting plastics market covers the following areas:
• Thermosetting plastics market sizing
• Thermosetting plastics market forecast
• Thermosetting plastics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermosetting plastics market vendors that include Arkema SA, Alchemie Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SABIC, Solvay SA, and Teijin Ltd. Also, the thermosetting plastics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06240791/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220 million A350 claim

    PARIS/DUBAI (Reuters) -Airbus hit back in an escalating dispute with Qatar Airways over A350 jets on Monday, asking a British judge to award $220 million in damages over two undelivered airliners. The planemaker's claim for two A350s that Qatar's national carrier has rejected comes after the airline sued Airbus for $600 million over degradation on more than 20 jets recently grounded by Qatar. Airbus also wants to recover millions of dollars of credits awarded to the airline, a filing showed, offering a rare glimpse into negotiating details in the secretive global aircraft industry.

  • Target Is Raising Its Minimum Wage to $24 an Hour in Some Markets

    Target said it would pay some employees a higher starting wage and widen the range of people eligible for company health benefits, the latest move by the retail chain to attract and retain staff. The exact wage, Target said, will rely on industry benchmarking and local market dynamics, but that it seeks to be “a wage leader in every market where it operates.” Target said it would invest as much as $300 million in the bumps to pay and benefits for employees.

  • Goldman Says Demand Destruction Only Thing That Can Restrain Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand destruction is the only thing that can stop oil shooting higher after the U.S. and European allies unleashed additional curbs on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustr

  • Toyota suspends domestic factory operations after suspected cyber attack

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it will suspend domestic factory operations on Tuesday, losing around 13,000 cars of output, after a supplier of plastic parts and electronic components was hit by a suspected cyber attack. The attack comes just after Japan joined Western allies in clamping down on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, although it was not clear if the attack was at all related. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government would investigate the incident and whether Russia was involved.

  • Shell faces pressure over Gazprom after rival BP pulls plug on $25bn Russia assets

    ENERGY giant BP’s decision to sever links with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft has piled pressure on other oil majors to follow suit, with FTSE 100 rival Shell facing calls to dump its Russian assets. BP’s share price plunged by 7.5% today, despite a surge in Brent Crude and natural gas prices, as investors were taken by surprise at its decision to abandon a 20% holding in the state-run oil company, ending a lucrative 30-year association with Russia. Rosneft accounted for almost a fifth of BP’s $12.8 billion profits in 2021.

  • Toyota to Shut Down All Japan Plants Tuesday After Supplier’s Computer Problem

    Whether the shutdown lasts beyond Tuesday wasn’t clear, the car maker said, after one of its suppliers cited a possible cyberattack or malicious email for the problem. The factories represent roughly a third of Toyota’s annual production.

  • Major Colorado oil producer strikes $1.3 billion acquisition to grow bigger in the Denver-Julesburg Basin

    One of Denver's biggest oil producers is buying the largest privately-held oil and gas company drilling in the oilfields north of the metro area.

  • Arbutus files patent infringement lawsuit against Moderna related to COVID shot

    (Reuters) -Arbutus Biopharma Corp said on Monday it had filed a lawsuit against Moderna Inc seeking damages for infringement of U.S. patents related to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Shares of Arbutus rose 11% in early trading, while Moderna fell 2.5% on the lawsuit that comes after a federal appeals court in December rejected Moderna's challenge to Arbutus' patents.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • Russian oil: ‘People are just leery’ regardless of sanctions, analyst says

    DTN Senior Market Analyst Troy Vincent joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the jumps in crude oil prices as more sanctions are imposed on Russia, U.S.-Europe oil production, and additional pressures and opportunities in the global energy market.

  • Target Steps Up Its Amazon and Walmart Killer

    Retailers are adding new brands, advanced technology, more logistics and warehouse space to keep customers hooked to online shopping.

  • Gazprom, Rosneft Shares Tumble, but the Energy Giants Are Putin’s Safety Net

    Russia is still pumping and exporting vast amounts of oil and natural gas to the rest of the world in the face of Western sanctions. At the heart of it lie London-listed energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • Oil Shipping Costs Soar for Key Routes on Russian Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- The escalating crisis over Ukraine has catapulted the cost of shipping oil by sea. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateFreight rates for hauling crude from Russia are surging as sanctions

  • Bucks County biopharm firm files lawsuit against Moderna over Covid-19 vaccine

    Moderna denied the allegations concerning its Covid-19 vaccine SpikeVax and said it will "vigorously" defend itself in court.

  • TD Bank expanding in fast-growing Southeast with $13.4B deal for First Horizon

    The mega-deal will give TD Bank a newfound presence in Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arkansas and Alabama.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says SpaceX’s Starlink Now Active in Ukraine

    The Ukrainian government asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk for help with its internet amid its war with Russia. Musk answered. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation, asked the Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO for Starlink stations from SpaceX on Saturday.

  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

    One of the biggest stories of last week was how Latch, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTCH ) shares plunged 29% in the week since its...

  • Chinese investors make Ukraine war bets on oil, payment firms

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shares in energy firms and payment service companies rose sharply on Chinese markets on Monday as investors bet on stocks they saw potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine, while a major fund house repeated a warning against speculation. In a statement on Monday, GF Fund Management said that the price of its fund for qualified domestic institutional investors tracking the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration and Production Index was "significantly higher" than net asset value. "Investors who blindly invest in funds at a high premium to net asset value may suffer large losses," the statement said, adding that the fund was operating normally.

  • How high might gas prices rise in wake of Russia invading Ukraine? What analysts say.

    Gas prices across the U.S. are expected to continue rising following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but how much remains in question.