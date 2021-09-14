Global Thick Film Materials Markets, 2021-2026: Solar Cells Segment to Grow from $5.2 Billion in 2021 to $7.6 Billion by 2026 / Electronic Components Segment to grow to $3.7 billion by 2026
The global market for thick film materials should grow from $14.9 billion in 2021 to $21.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report presents an overview of the global market for the thick film materials, with analyses of global market trends based on data from 2020 and estimates for 2021 and 2026 with CAGR projections for the forecast period.
Thick film materials are used to manufacture circuit boards, photovoltaic cells, sensors, automotive parts, LTCC (low-temperature co-fired ceramic) and other electronic products. Thick film materials, also called ink, are available as pastes; they are manufactured by mixing, kneading and dispersing metal powders, glass powders and inorganic oxides with an organic solvent.
The functionality and properties of the products depend on the type of raw materials used in their manufacturing. The expansion of the electronics, automotive, medical, defense and other industries should drive growth in the market for thick film materials.
This report will cover the thick films materials industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, types, applications and ongoing trends.
The report discusses technological, regulatory, security and economic trends that affect the market. Further, it analyzes the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for thick film materials and their current trends within the industry.
The report also discusses product types such as conductor paste, resistor paste, dielectric paste and other products, as well as applications such as circuit boards, electronic components, LTCC and HTCC, sensors, heaters, photovoltaics, thermal printers, automotive, etc.
Finally, the report offers detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global market for thick film materials.
Key Findings
Thick film materials market for solar cells should grow from $5.2 billion in 2021 to $7.6 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
Thick film materials market for electronic components should grow from $2.7 billion in 2021 to $3.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Report Includes:
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Coverage of history and technological milestones in the thick film processing industry
Characterization and quantification of market potential for thick film materials by application, type, and region
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers, including Heraeus Holding, DuPont, Sun Chemical Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ferro Corp., and Lord Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market Trends
Value Chain Analysis
Raw Material Analysis
Key Industry Developments
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Chapter 4: Technology Background
History of Thick Film Processing
Patents
Market by Thickness
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Product Type
Conductor Paste
Resistor Paste
Dielectric Paste
Others
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application
End Uses of Thick Film Materials
Electronic Devices
Optoelectronic Devices
Energy Devices
Sensing Devices
Applications
Solar Cells
Electronic Components
Circuit Boards
LTCC (Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramics)
Automotive and Sensors
Other Applications
Chapter 7: Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Thick Film Materials
The Americas
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Major Developments
Chapter 9: Company Profiles
Arraycom (India) Ltd.
DuPont
Ferro Corp.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Heraeus Holding GmbH
Indium Corp.
Inseto
Lord Corp.
Noritake Co. Ltd.
NovaCentrix
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.
Sun Chemical Corp.
