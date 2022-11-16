U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Report 2022 to 2027: High Demand for High-Efficiency and Thin Solar Cells Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market
Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market (2022-2027) by Deposition Technologies, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market is estimated to be USD 97.84 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 310.97 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.02%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Company, Aixtron, AMS Technologies, Angstrom Engineering, Applied Materials, Beneq, Encapsulix, Kateeva, LG Chem, Lotus Applied Technology, Meyer Burger Technology, Picosun, Samsung SDI, SNU PRECISION, Toray Industries, Universal Display, Veeco Instruments, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advantages of Thin-Film Encapsulation
4.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Flexible OLED Displays for Smartphones and Smart Wearables
4.1.3 Need for Thin-Film Barrier in Flexible and Organic Devices
4.1.4 Trend of Thin-Film Encapsulation Using Inkjet Printing Technology
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Development of Flexible Glass
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Heavy Investments in OLED Technology and Manufacturing Facilities
4.3.2 Roll-To-Roll Production of OLED Lighting
4.3.3 High Demand for High-Efficiency and Thin Solar Cells
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Requirement for Technical Knowhow and Protection of Intellectual Properties

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market, By Deposition Technologies
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Inorganic Layers
6.2.1 PECVD
6.2.2 ALD
6.2.3 Others
6.3 Organic Layers
6.3.1 Inkjet Printing
6.3.2 Vacuum Thermal Evaporation (VTE)

7 Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flexible OLED Display
7.2.1 Smartphone
7.2.2 Smart Wearables
7.2.3 Television and Signage/Large Format Display
7.3 Flexible OLED Lighting
7.4 Thin-Film Photovoltaics
7.5 Others

8 Americas' Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Argentina
8.3 Brazil
8.4 Canada
8.5 Chile
8.6 Colombia
8.7 Mexico
8.8 Peru
8.9 United States
8.10 Rest of Americas

9 Europe's Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Austria
9.3 Belgium
9.4 Denmark
9.5 Finland
9.6 France
9.7 Germany
9.8 Italy
9.9 Netherlands
9.10 Norway
9.11 Poland
9.12 Russia
9.13 Spain
9.14 Sweden
9.15 Switzerland
9.16 United Kingdom
9.17 Rest of Europe

10 Middle East and Africa's Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Egypt
10.3 Israel
10.4 Qatar
10.5 Saudi Arabia
10.6 South Africa
10.7 United Arab Emirates
10.8 Rest of MEA

11 APAC's Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Australia
11.3 Bangladesh
11.4 China
11.5 India
11.6 Indonesia
11.7 Japan
11.8 Malaysia
11.9 Philippines
11.10 Singapore
11.11 South Korea
11.12 Sri Lanka
11.13 Thailand
11.14 Taiwan
11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

13 Company Profiles
13.1 3M Company
13.2 Aixtron
13.3 AMS Technologies
13.4 Angstrom Engineering
13.5 Applied Materials
13.6 Beneq
13.7 Encapsulix
13.8 Kateeva
13.9 LG Chem
13.10 Lotus Applied Technology
13.11 Meyer Burger Technology
13.12 Picosun
13.13 Samsung SDI
13.14 SNU PRECISION
13.15 Toray Industries
13.16 Universal Display
13.17 Veeco Instruments

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26s13f

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    More than 21% of the 11,000 jobs Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting are based in the Bay Area and nearly 23% total are based in California, according to documents the tech giant filed with state officials. The tech giant is making most of its local cuts in its home city of Menlo Park. The company plans to lay off 1,642 workers there between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10, Lori Goler, its vice president of people, said in a letter Friday to the state Employment Development Department and local officials.