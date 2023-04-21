Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Thin-Film Barriers in Flexible and Organic Electronic Devices Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Thin-Film Encapsulation (TFE) Market by Application (OLED Display, OLED Lighting, and Thin-Film Photovoltaic), Deposition Type (Inorganic Layers (PECVD, ALD) and Organic Layers (Inkjet Printing and VTE), Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market is estimated to grow from USD 92 million in 2022 to reach USD 223 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market can be attributed to growing use of thin-film barriers in flexible and organic electronic devices and rising trend of TFE using inkjet printing technology.

The flexible OLED display thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market for automobile displays is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

OLED displays are gradually emerging as the most preferred display technology among automobile companies such as General Motors, Audi, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz. With stabilized ASP and improvement in the reliability of OLED technology, the adoption of OLED displays in the automotive industry is likely to increase in the coming years. In November 2021, Continental earned its first major order for OLED displays in a production vehicle from a global vehicle manufacturer, with a total order value of around USD 1 billion. The multi-display stretches from the driver's area to the center console and integrates two screens, which are optically bonded behind a curved glass surface.

Thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market for consumer electronics vertical is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period

The consumer electronics segment is expected to continue to account for the largest size of the TFE market during the forecast period. The consumer electronics vertical includes products such as smartphones, television sets, smart wearables, PC monitors and laptops, and tablets - all of which have significant shares in the global TFE market. The growth of OLED displays in the consumer vertical is expected to drive the TFE market growth.

The thin-film encapsulation (TFE) market in Europe is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR during forecast period

Europe is an important region due to the presence of various developers and manufacturers of flexible OLED lighting panels, flexible solar cells, flexible batteries, and architectural materials across different European countries. The substantial growth of the automotive and manufacturing industries in the region is one of the key drivers for the growth of the TFE market in Europe. The rising demand for OLEDs by the automotive and advertising markets will contribute significantly to the growth of the TFE market in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of Thin-Film Barriers in Flexible and Organic Electronic Devices

Rising Trend of TFE Using Inkjet Printing Technology

Integration of Flexible Oled Displays into Smartphones and Smart Wearables

Rising Investments in Building New Facilities to Manufacture Oled Panels

Increased Application of Oled Displays in Ar/Vr Headsets

Restraints

High Capital Expenditure Associated with Tfe

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Highly Efficient Thin Solar Cells

Increasing Applications of Smart Mirrors in Smart Homes

Challenges

Complex Value Chain Structure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 TFE Market, by Deposition Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inorganic Layer Deposition

6.2.1 PECVD

6.2.1.1 Deposits Substrates at a Lower Temperature

6.2.2 ALD

6.2.2.1 Demand for ALD-Based Equipment to Deposit Barrier Films on Thermally Fragile or Flexible Substrates

6.2.3 Sputtering

6.2.3.1 Provides Improved Sputter Protection of Organic Materials Used in Flexible Electronic Devices

6.3 Organic Layer Deposition

6.3.1 Inkjet Printing

6.3.1.1 Helps in High-Volume Production of Organic Electronic Devices with TFE

6.3.2 Vacuum Thermal Evaporation (VTE)

6.3.2.1 Used to Deposit Metals on OLEDs, Solar Cells, and Thin-Film Transistors

7 TFE Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flexible Oled Display

7.2.1 Growing Popularity of Oleds in Smartphones, Smart Wearable Devices, and Large Display Panels

7.2.2 Smartphones

7.2.2.1 Rising Use of TFE Materials in Smartphone Manufacturing

7.2.3 Tablets

7.2.3.1 Growing Use of Oled Screens in Samsung Galaxy Tablets

7.2.4 Televisions and Signage

7.2.4.1 High Demand for Large Format Displays in Retail, Bfsi, Sports, and Education Verticals

7.2.5 Pc Monitors and Laptops

7.2.5.1 High Use of OLED Displays in Pc Monitors and Laptops

7.2.6 Smart Wearables

7.2.6.1 Increasing Integration of OLED Technology into Smartwatches and Ar/Vr Headsets

7.2.7 Automobile Displays

7.2.7.1 Growing Integration of OLED Technology into Instrument Clusters, Dashboard Displays, and Center Stack Displays

7.2.8 Others

7.3 Flexible OLED Lighting

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Oled Lighting Panels in Automotive Industry

7.4 Thin-Film Photovoltaics

7.4.1 Rising Use of OLED Technology to Manufacture Instrument Clusters, Dashboard Displays, and Center Stack Displays

7.5 Others

8 TFE Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Consumer Electronics Segment to Capture Largest Market Size

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 Growing Replacement of Analog Components with Digital Ones in Vehicles

8.4 Healthcare

8.4.1 Digitalization of Healthcare Systems

8.5 Industrial and Enterprise

8.5.1 Increasing Adoption of AR/VR HMDS

8.6 Aerospace & Defense

8.6.1 Rising Adoption of VR and VR HMDs in Aerospace & Defense Vertical

8.7 Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI

8.7.1 High Adoption of OLED Digital Signage Displays

8.8 Education

8.8.1 Transition to Online Learning

8.9 Transportation

8.9.1 High Demand for TFE for Large Format Displays

8.10 Sports & Entertainment

8.11 Others

9 TFE Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

3M

Tesa

Coat-X

Beneq

Basf

Mbraun

Toppan Inc.

Kateeva

Lotus Applied Technology

Holst Centre

Ams Technologies

Applied Materials, Inc.

Snu Precision

Saes Getters Spa

Samsung Sdi Co., Ltd.

Ergis Group

Toray Industries, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Borealis Ag

Lg Chem Ltd.

Angstrom Engineering

Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co., Inc.

Universal Display Corp.

Kyoritsu Chemical & Corporation Limited

Encapsulix

