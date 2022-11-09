U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Global Thin Wafers Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thin Wafers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Thin Wafers Market to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thin Wafers estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 125 mm, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 200 mm segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR

The Thin Wafers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.

300 mm Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR

In the global 300 mm segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Applied Materials, Inc.
Brewer Science, Inc.
DISCO, Inc.
Eurosystems, Inc.
Lintec Corporation
Mechatronik Systemtechnik GmbH.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Siltronic AG
Sumco Corporation


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
THIN WAFER - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 200
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for 200 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for 200 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MEMS
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for MEMS Devices by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMS Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
MEMORY by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for MEMORY by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for MEMORY by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF
DEVICES by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for RF DEVICES by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for RF DEVICES by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LEDs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for LEDs by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for LEDs by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
LOGIC by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for LOGIC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for LOGIC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Thin Wafers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 125
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for 125 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for 125 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 300
mm by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for 300 mm by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for 300 mm by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm and
300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm and
300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC,
MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Thin
Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF
DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 97: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300
mm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers
by Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC,
MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS
Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 118: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Thin Wafers Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: India Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size -
125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 124: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm, 200 mm
and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices,
RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 126: India Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Application -
MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: India 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Wafers by Wafer
Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 130: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Wafer Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 125 mm,
200 mm and 300 mm for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 131: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thin Wafers by Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS
Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 132: South Korea Historic Review for Thin Wafers by
Application - MEMORY, LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 133: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Thin Wafers by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for MEMORY,
LEDs, LOGIC, MEMS Devices, RF DEVICES and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thin Wafers by Wafer Size - 125 mm, 200 mm and 300
mm - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361358/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


