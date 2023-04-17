Global Thin Wall Packaging Market to 2030: Rising Demand for Lightweight and Customer-friendly Packaging Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thin Wall Packaging Market By Product Type, , By Production Process , By Application, By Materials, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin wall packaging market size reached USD 40.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for packaged food, especially among the working population, and the need for consumer-friendly packaging solutions. The rise of e-commerce in the food and beverage industry has also led to an increase in the consumption of packaged goods, which further fuels the demand for thin wall packaging.

Thin wall packaging refers to plastic packaging or parts with a wall thickness of less than 0.8mm, which is used in many different sectors such as dairy products, frozen goods, fruit and vegetables, and meats.



The market growth is also attributed to the replacement of glass and cans for goods like meat and preserves, resulting in reduced weight and design flexibility. The use of thin wall packaging in storing frozen and fresh food, paint, glue, cosmetics, and medications in open-top plastic containers has further contributed to the market revenue growth.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for various types of packaging such as plastic clamshell trays, blisters, and lidding film made using the thin-gauge thermoforming method is driving the market revenue growth.

Thermoforming provides packaging makers with a variety of options to incorporate unique branding, making the product stand out to customers in retail environments. Thermoformed packaging also provides protection against contamination, which adds to the revenue growth of the market.



Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Rising demand for lightweight and customer-friendly packaging



The primary driver of market revenue growth for thin wall packaging is the increasing demand for lightweight and consumer-friendly packaging solutions.

This type of packaging offers high efficiency due to its excellent organoleptic qualities, good flowability, short cycle times, balanced mechanical characteristics, and cost-effective production methods. Thin wall plastic containers are available in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs to meet individual preferences and requirements, making them versatile for packaging various products.



Thin wall plastic containers are typically made of polypropylene, polystyrene, white polypropylene, and other materials that can be made translucent or colored. Polyethylene terephthalate is another material that can withstand acid damage from fruits and vegetables while being scratch and abrasion-resistant. These containers are lightweight and portable, making them a preferred option for packaging and transportation.



The increasing demand for thin wall packaging solutions can be attributed to their ability to protect products from physical damage and contamination during transportation. Thin wall packaging technology is used primarily to safeguard products from contamination from external sources and physical damage. Furthermore, features like increased stackability during storage and reduced carbon emissions make thin wall packaging an eco-friendly choice for sustainable growth.



However, stringent government regulations on the use of non-biodegradable plastics and other food packaging materials are hindering market revenue growth. Food safety regulations enforced by organizations like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have slowed market expansion. Additionally, growing public awareness regarding the negative environmental impact of plastics is driving demand for more environmentally-friendly packaging materials, which is limiting revenue growth for the thin wall packaging market.



