Global Tick Repellent Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Method, Product Type, Pet Type and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tick Repellent Market Research Report by Method (External and Internal), by Product Type (Chewable and Spot On), by Pet Type, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tick Repellent Market size was estimated at USD 22.50 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 23.61 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.27% to reach USD 30.63 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Tick Repellent to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Method, the Tick Repellent Market was studied across External and Internal.

  • Based on Product Type, the Tick Repellent Market was studied across Chewable and Spot On.

  • Based on Pet Type, the Tick Repellent Market was studied across Cats and Dogs.

  • Based on Region, the Tick Repellent Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Tick Repellent Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Tick Repellent Market, including Bayer AG, Boehringer International GmbH, Central Garden & Pet Company, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Elanco Animal Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Perrigo Company plc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Tick killz, Virbac Corporation, and Zoetis Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Tick Repellent Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Tick Repellent Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Tick Repellent Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Tick Repellent Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Tick Repellent Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Tick Repellent Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Tick Repellent Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing rate of pet adoptions
5.1.1.2. Rising consumer expenditure for animal wellbeing
5.1.1.3. Government support such as EPA, CDC to increase awareness regarding tick control & prevention
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Side effects or health hazards related to tick repellent
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing preferences of organic/natural based products
5.1.3.2. Widening availability and presence through online channels
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited adoption among consumer in low-income economies
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Tick Repellent Market, by Method
6.1. Introduction
6.2. External
6.3. Internal

7. Tick Repellent Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Chewable
7.3. Spot On

8. Tick Repellent Market, by Pet Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cats
8.3. Dogs

9. Americas Tick Repellent Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Tick Repellent Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Tick Repellent Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. Bayer AG
13.2. Boehringer International GmbH
13.3. Central Garden & Pet Company
13.4. Ceva Sante Animale S.A.
13.5. Elanco Animal Health
13.6. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.7. Perrigo Company plc.
13.8. The Hartz Mountain Corporation
13.9. Tick killz
13.10. Virbac Corporation
13.11. Zoetis Inc.

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/656g3

