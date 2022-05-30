U.S. markets closed

Global Tiller Machines Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

·28 min read
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tiller Machines estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Front Tine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rear Tine segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $580.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.2% CAGR

The Tiller Machines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$580.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$467.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.

Mini-Cultivators Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR

In the global Mini-Cultivators segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$377.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$466 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.


Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Bucher Industries AG

  • Claas KGaA mbH

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Deere & Company

  • Eurometal MIO

  • Exel Industries

  • Iseki & Co., Ltd.

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Kuhn North America Inc.

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

  • SDF SpA

  • Sharp Garuda Farm Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

  • Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

  • YANMAR Co., Ltd.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Tiller Machines Market to Witness Steady Growth
Growing Interest in Gardening as a Hobby Offers Improved
Opportunities
Front-Tine Tillers Dominate the Market
Electric Tillers to Witness Fastest Growth
Developed Regions Dominate, Developing Markets to Drive Market
Gains
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Tiller Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Population and Rise of Urban Farming Drives Demand
for Tiller Machines
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Increase in Landscaping Activities Spurs Demand
Growing Investments in Smart Farming Benefits Proliferation of
Robotic Tillers
Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Adoption of
Robotic Tillers: Global Smart Agriculture Market Worldwide:
( US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
Emerging Role of IoT Seeks Modifications in Tiller Machine
Technology
Cordless Tillers Make Gains in Light Duty Gardening Applications
Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for
Transformation in Farming
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Rising Farmworker Wages and Shortage of Labor to Drive the
Demand for Tiller Machines
Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce
for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022
Average Real Wage for Non-Supervisory Farm Workers (in US$/
hour) in the US for the Years 2010, 2014 and 2018
Mechanization Dictates Demand Patterns, Emerging Economies
Drive Market Expansion
Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
Growing Trend of Renting Tillers
Recent Innovations in the Tiller Machines Market

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

