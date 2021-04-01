Global Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market 2021-2025- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market is poised to grow by $ 788.63 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.
The report on the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of AR and VR market. In addition, factors such as rise in popularity of 3D cameras will help the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market to expand its horizon.
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in popularity of digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The time-of-flight (ToF) sensor market covers the following areas:
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Sizing
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Forecast
Time-of-flight (ToF) Sensor Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Adafruit Industries LLC
ams AG
Broadcom Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Melexis NV
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Sharp Corp.
STMicroelectronics NV
TDK Corp.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Landscape
Executive Summary
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers – Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Adafruit Industries LLC
ams AG
Infineon Technologies AG
Broadcom Inc.
Renesas Electronics Corp.
Melexis NV
Sharp Corp.
STMicroelectronics NV
TDK Corp.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
