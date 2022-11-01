U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.76
    -21.22 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,532.69
    -200.26 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,923.89
    -64.26 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,851.22
    +4.35 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    +1.95 (+2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.70
    +8.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.56 (+2.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9878
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0670
    -0.0100 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.2130
    -0.5010 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,440.17
    +89.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.68
    -0.36 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.76
    +82.23 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Global Times: China, Vietnam strive to advance ties to a new level; 'mutual political trust withstands outside power sowing discord'

·6 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China and Vietnam agreed on Monday to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences in a bid to bring their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era to a new level as Chinese top leader met Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, welcomed Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the CPV Central Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. The two leaders witnessed the signing of a batch of cooperation papers in multiple fields, which analysts said reflected the high level of political trust and laid the foundation for further deepening of bilateral relations in the future amid a more complicated international environment.

During their meeting, Xi said that Nguyen was the first foreign leader he met after the conclusion of the 20th CPC National Congress, and this was also Nguyen's first trip abroad following the 13th National Congress of the CPV, which showed that they paid great attention to the relations between the two countries and the two parties.

Xi said that as China and Vietnam face new opportunities and challenges, he is willing to work with Nguyen to deeply exchange views on the socialist building and the development of relations between the two parties and two countries.

On Monday, Xi also awarded Nguyen the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China - a medal that is bestowed on foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to China's socialist modernization, the promotion of exchange and cooperation between China and foreign countries.

Nguyen said that he has fulfilled his promise to Xi that he would visit China for his first international visit following his re-election as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee in January 2021. Back in November 2017, Xi chose Vietnam as his first overseas destination after the 19th CPC National Congress.

Following Monday's talks, the two leaders witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on political parties, economy and trade, environmental protection, culture and tourism, justice, customs and local affairs.

Nguyen's visit to China is yielding fruitful achievements, with the signing of cooperation documents in various fields. This also showcases the relations of China and Vietnam as good comrades, neighbors, partners and friends, Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

Xu said that it has also been a time-honored tradition that the close relations between the CPC and the CPV have led to good relations between the two countries, which means that even when the two countries face disputes or when other countries outside the region try to sow discord between them, both sides can help resolve differences and dispel misunderstandings.

In the context of the international and regional situation resulting in many complicated and unpredictable developments and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a negative and multidimensional impact on the global political and economic situation, Nguyen's visit plays a very important role in further enhancing and deepening Vietnam-China relations, consolidating political trust between the two parties and countries, and contributing to bringing bilateral relations to a new stage of development, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said in an interview with Nhan Dan Newspaper.

Future cooperation

The two leaders agreed to continuously advance socialist modernization, align development strategies, and promote cooperation in various areas, such as medical and health care, green development, digital economy and climate change.

For the cause of socialism and China-Vietnam relations, adhering to the correct political direction is paramount, Xi said.

China regards the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and a key region in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and attaches importance to Vietnam's role in the ASEAN, Xi said.

Nguyen said that Vietnam is willing to further synergize the "Two Corridors and One Economic Circle" and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

One focus for Nguyen's visit to China is trade and economic cooperation, as China's huge market provides tremendous opportunities for Vietnam industries, especially for agricultural and fishery products, Sun Xiaoying, a research fellow at the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

China has been Vietnam's largest trading partner for many consecutive years and Vietnam remains China's largest trading partner among the ASEAN members. According to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, China has been Vietnam's biggest importer with a turnover of some $55.9 billion, up 37 times from the figure in 2002.

Vietnam is not only a key member of ASEAN but also an important economy that participates in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which has been greatly promoted by China and other key economies in the Asia-Pacific region, so both China and Vietnam have a strong need to strengthen bilateral ties because they see each other as key strategic partners to further boost regional economic recovery and integration, especially when the world is in a state of serious turbulence, said analysts.

Analysts said China never sees Vietnam or other countries' development as a threat, and never has plans to contain others' development, and Chinese modernization aims to have win-win relations with other countries' modernization, so China will not contain but help partners like Vietnam to better realize their modernization and development goals.

Ahead of Nguyen's visit, China and Vietnam held the 11th meeting of the China-Vietnam Economic and Trade Cooperation Committee in October, during which the two countries exchanged views on cooperation in trade, investment and industrial chain, while reaching consensus in a range of key regional economic and trade issues.

There are some unresolved problems between China and Vietnam, including on the South China Sea, and new ones are emerging, including those related to the geopolitical games of great powers, adjustments of the global supply chain and opening up in the post-COVID-19 era, but the two sides are also deepening communication on managing their disputes to further improve mutual trust, which will help improve bilateral relations and maintain regional peace and stability, analysts said.

Xu noted that in recent years, Vietnam has played a more important role in ASEAN, and better relations between China and Vietnam will not only benefit the two peoples, but also help economic recovery in Asia, especially amid increasing interference from the US and other external forces.

China and Vietnam are both socialist countries and have successfully explored the path that meets their national conditions, so no matter what difficulties or problems they have, they share a significant common goal - to make socialism keep up with the times and withstand the impacts from external forces that threaten their socialist political system, and this is why the two countries are "comrades, neighbors, partners and friends" that are able to handle their problems peacefully and have common faith in serving their people and safeguarding regional peace and prosperity, experts noted.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-china-vietnam-strive-to-advance-ties-to-a-new-level-mutual-political-trust-withstands-outside-power-sowing-discord-301664966.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • US Job Openings Post Surprise Increase, Keeping Pressure on Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- US job openings unexpectedly rebounded in September amid low unemployment, likely fueling further wage gains and adding pressure on the Federal Reserve to extend its aggressive campaign to curb inflation.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionM

  • Fed expected to again raise rates by 75 basis points then 'lay the ground for a step down'

    The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth meeting in a row on Wednesday after two days of Federal Open Market Committee meetings.

  • Breaking China’s Grip on Rare-Earths Markets a ‘Pipe Dream,’ Australia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s resources minister said it was a “pipe dream” that Western countries could soon end their reliance on China for rare earths and critical minerals -- vital for the defense, aerospace and automotive industries -- due to the Asian powerhouse’s existing grip on global markets. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Soci

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Why Biden’s Windfall Oil Profit Tax Is a Long Shot in Congress

    The oil industry says that such a tax would discourage production in the U.S., while Biden says it is "outrageous" for energy companies to produce outsize profits as American families struggle with high gasoline prices.

  • 40% of households will pay no federal income tax this year. Why that’s good news.

    In 2021, nearly 56% of households or 99 million households paid no federal income tax, down from 60% or 100 million households in 2020, the nonpartisan think tank’s said in the report. Massive job losses in the pandemic’s early stages sent millions of people to unemployment lines and temporary rules exempted much of 2020 jobless benefits from income taxes, Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at Tax Policy Center, said. The approximate 40% of households projected to pay no federal income tax is back to pre-pandemic levels, and is even slightly smaller than the 42% to 43% range during recent pre-pandemic years, Gleckman noted.

  • U.S. manufacturing activity slowest in nearly 2-1/2 years in October -ISM

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in October while a measure of prices paid by businesses for inputs slid for a seventh straight month, as the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to raise interest rates in order to quash inflation cools demand for goods. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Tuesday that its manufacturing PMI fell to 50.2 last month from 50.9 in September, both the lowest readings since May 2020. A reading above 50 signals expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy.

  • BP hit with windfall tax as profit more than doubles to $8.2bn

    BP’s profits more than doubled in the third quarter to $8.2bn (£7.1bn), even as it paid the Government’s windfall tax for the first time.

  • Bonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Bonds rallied amid fresh warnings that a recession is inevitable as the US central bank convenes for a two-day meeting expected to result in a fifth-straight outsized rate hike. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionMany Dry Shampoos Contain C

  • 'There is no more retirement': Runaway prices are pushing seniors back to work as the future of Social Security remains 'under threat'

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • Stocks turn lower after economic data dents hopes for gentler Fed rate hikes

    U.S. stocks erase gains and turn lower after latest economic reading fails to show a cooling of the labor market.

  • 5 Best Countries for Americans to Retire Abroad

    Leaving the workforce can put you in a quandary after decades of full-time work. But what if retirement was brimming with delicious food and beautiful weather? Retiring abroad can bring you just that and so much more. Here are five general … Continue reading → The post How and Where to Retire Abroad appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Soared Today

    Sen. Chuck Schumer indicated in a debate Sunday that the Senate might be closer than some realized to bipartisan support for marijuana reform.

  • Can Your 401(k) Impact Your Social Security Benefits?

    401(k) money doesn't affect the amount of your Social Security benefits, but it can affect whether they're subject to income tax.

  • Occupier says her fellow soldiers left her to bleed out on the battlefield Security Service of Ukraine

    The Security Service of Ukraine published a video of the interrogation of a captured Russian medic who says that other occupiers left her on the battlefield to bleed out. Source: press-service of the Security Service of Ukraine Details: The woman participated in the war against Ukraine as a volunteer.

  • This reliable indicator of recession has yet to buckle, and so the Fed won’t either, strategist says

    As the Fed kicks off its two-day interest-rate setting meeting, the focus is on whether Jerome Powell & Co. stick to their hawkish tone or indicate the pace of rate hikes may slow down. Inflation at a headline level looks to have peaked, goods prices are starting to fall, the surge in commodity prices has unwound, and the housing market is deteriorating rapidly. Keith Wade, chief economist and strategist at U.K. fund manager Schroders, says there’s one thing missing.

  • Biden urged oil companies to voluntarily pass on record profits and "stop war profiteering"

    US president Joe Biden is floating a “windfall tax” for oil companies after another quarter of record profits.

  • Inflation Soars Over 300% in Venezuela in Blow to Maduro Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is roaring back in Venezuela, threatening to undermine the fragile economic recovery orchestrated by President Nicolas Maduro and rekindle a migration wave that had just begun to ease.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored Curve Poised for InversionMany Dry Sh

  • U.S. should stop trying to suppress China, says Wang Yi

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his U.S. counterpart on Monday that the United States should stop trying to contain and suppress China and avoid creating obstacles to the two countries' relationship. Wang also said in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that export controls that Washington imposed on China severely damaged its legitimate rights and must be rectified, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry. On the call, Blinken discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. State Department said in a separate statement.

  • China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas

    This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean. Thousands of miles away, a heavily-armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to a fleet of a few hundred Chinese squid-fishing boats not far from Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands. Its mission: inspect the vessels for any signs of illegal, unreported or unregulated fishing.