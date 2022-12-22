U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.75
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,580.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,345.25
    +10.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.80
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.57
    +1.28 (+1.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    -1.41 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0150
    -0.3090 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,855.47
    -22.86 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.19
    +1.95 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.17
    +38.85 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Global Times: Edgar Snow's descendant hopes China, US can still find common ground, carry on ties recognized in reply letter from Xi

·4 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese people and American people have a rich history of friendship and if we can successfully create opportunities to work together, this world will become a better place, Adam Foster, president of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, who penned a letter to Xi Jinping, told the Global Times.

In a letter of reply in January 2022, Xi pointed out that Edgar and Helen Snow actively promoted the Chinese Gong He (Gung Ho) movement of industrial cooperatives, and played an important role in establishing the Shandan Peili School in China's Gansu Province.

The Chinese people, he added, bear in mind the contributions made by international friends, including the Snows, to China's revolution and construction, as well as their sincere friendship with the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese people.

Xi said he highly appreciates the positive contributions made by the Helen Foster Snow family to the development of China-US relations over the years.

He expressed his hope that Foster and the foundation will continue to follow the example of the Snows and make new contributions to enhancing the friendship and cooperation between the Chinese and American people.

Xi's reply came after Adam Foster had written to him, recalling the contributions made by Helen Snow to enhancing people-to-people friendship between the US and China.

He also vowed to carry forward her spirit of promoting friendship and cooperation between the people of the two countries and create a bridge for US-China people-to-people exchanges and interaction.

"It was really encouraging to see that leaders from both sides are looking for ways to keep that people-to-people connection… I hope that relationship continues," Adam Foster told the Global Times.

"We wrote a letter to President Xi, and that was signed by 66 members of the Foster family, thanking the Chinese people for what they've done to celebrate Helen and to honor her legacy," said Foster.

Continuing the legacy

Helen Foster Snow, great-aunt of Adam Foster, together with Edgar Snow, whom she met and married in China, championed the practice of making the CPC known to the world through their writings on the Party and the Chinese revolution.

Adam Foster, President of the Helen Foster Snow Foundation, an organization named after the accomplished journalist and writer, told the Global Times that the foundation is committed to creating a platform for dialogue, engagement and practical cooperation, while focusing on exchanges in education, culture and business.

To achieve that goal, the foundation is working with universities, museums and other institutions to promote language learning, education and cultural exchanges.

"For example, we are working with partners in Jiangxi Province to create a ceramic cultural center based in Utah, to share this amazing cultural tradition of ceramic artistry with Americans; with Northwest University in Xi'an, we are working to promote the Helen Foster Snow Translation Award to be a world-class translation competition," he said.

"Chinese people and American people have a rich history of friendship. If we can successfully create opportunities to work together, this world will become a better place," said Foster.

He said that understanding China is not easy for Americans. "It requires something more than just reading the headlines of news stories. I think it's important for people in both countries to learn more about each other and for Americans to become more China-literate."

He said it is important for both people to know that "we're not enemies of each other… sometimes the loudest voices can represent a very small minority of people. So I hope the Chinese people recognize that American people are not seeking conflict. The vast majority of Americans want peace and prosperity just as the Chinese people do."

According to Foster, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has held several events in China to share his great-aunt's work as a photojournalist in 1930s China. "Events like these create a chance for subnational governments to engage and have dialogue with each other on non-sensitive topics," he said.

Adam Foster said that he would love his five children to carry on the family tradition of warming up relations between people from both countries. "I'm hoping that I can bring my children there to follow in those footsteps [of Helen] so that they can learn more about their great aunt and the adventures she had in China, and also to reconnect with these wonderful Chinese people that we've made friendships with over the years."

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Spain kicks off festivities with 'El Gordo' bumper lottery

    Spain kicked off the festive period Thursday with the celebration of one of its most iconic events, the bumper Christmas lottery, known as “El Gordo” (The Fat One). In keeping with tradition, the winning numbers are called out by children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school in a nationally televised draw at Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house. Purchasing and sharing 20-euro tickets, especially in the run-up to Christmas, is a major tradition among families, friends, co-workers and in bars and sports and social clubs.

  • Teen takes plea deal in exchange for testimony in fatal 2021 North Port shooting case

    Gavin Smith, 19, was to be tried as a co-defendant in the case, but will now testify against a 16-year-old when the case goes to trial in 2023.

  • Grace Millane's mum says charity work saves her from a dark hole

    The mother of British backpacker Grace Millane, murdered in New Zealand, is trekking up Kilimanjaro.

  • Iran's top prosecutor, key military figures sanctioned by Treasury over protest crackdowns

    The Department of Treasury announced sanctions on Wednesday against Iran's Prosecutor General and top military officials over the country's crackdown on protests.

  • Fiji calls in military after close election is disputed

    Fijian police on Thursday said they were calling in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week that is now being disputed. It was an alarming development in a Pacific nation where democracy remains fragile and there have been four military coups in the past 35 years. Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement that after police and military leaders met with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama they collectively decided to call in army and navy personnel to assist.

  • UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti

    The U.N.’s deputy secretary-general urged every country “with capacity” to urgently consider the Haitian government’s request for an international armed force to help restore security and alleviate a humanitarian crisis in the Caribbean nation, which is in “a deepening crisis of unprecedented scale and complexity that is cause for serious alarm.” “Insecurity has reached unprecedented levels and human rights abuses are widespread,” she told the U.N. Security Council.

  • Hedge Fund Deleveraging Opens Door for Higher Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The path to higher Treasury yields has been left wide open after an end of year positioning clean-up that saw a flurry of deleveraging from the hedge fund community.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats Aft

  • 3 Top-Ranked Stocks That Doubled in 2022

    In a gloomy 2022, these three stocks have snapped the overall bearish trend and rewarded investors handsomely. The runs could be far from over, as indicated by their strong earnings outlooks.

  • Installed Building Products acquires ABS Insulating Co., its sixth acquisition of 2022

    Along with its sixth acquisition of the year, the addition of $21 million in annual revenue positioned the company to exceed its goal of acquiring $100 million in revenue year-to-date.

  • Skillz in Danger of Losing NYSE Listing

    This week, Skillz disclosed that it had received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange that it was in danger of being delisted because its stock had traded below $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. The company isn't giving up, however, saying that it plans to notify the NYSE by Jan. 3 that it intends to cure the deficiency. Skillz received the notice from the NYSE on Dec. 16.

  • How 4 small Utah banks have taken their 'predatory lending' national. It's all thanks to state law, critics say

    Four small Utah banks export "predatory loans" across the country thanks to their state having no caps on interest rates, critics say.

  • Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

    Magna is buying a smaller part of the Veoneer portfolio, after losing a bidding war for the whole company with Qualcomm last year.

  • International Flavors (IFF) to Sell Savory Solutions Group

    International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) enters into an agreement to sell its underperforming Savory Solutions Group and intends to utilize the proceeds to lower debt levels.

  • IRS Audits of Trump Taxes Are Called Thinly Staffed and Deferential

    A nonpartisan congressional report portrays an agency struggling with daunting task of examining a president’s returns.

  • Who Lost the Least? Top Performing Crypto Assets of 2022

    Bitcoin’s heavy price depreciation over the year was reflective of a general trend. Still, a few tokens weathered the industry storm well.

  • How Macro Factors Are Influencing Bitcoin Prices

    Tom Dunleavy, senior research analyst at crypto data firm Messari, discusses the biggest macro headwinds impacting bitcoin's price and the wider crypto markets. Plus, his take on Coinbase shares hitting a fresh all-time low Tuesday as it continues to struggle with low trading volume amid falling crypto prices.

  • 4 Gas Distribution Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The near-term prospects of the Zacks Gas Distribution industry look challenging. Yet, systematic investment to strengthen infrastructure and efficiently supply natural gas to customers should drive the performance of SRE, ATO NJR and NWN.

  • Toshiba's preferred bidder to seal $10.6 billion loan deal this week -Yomiuri

    Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, is set to sign a loan agreement of about 1.4 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) with lenders this week, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday. Toshiba's shares surged on the report and were up 5% in mid-afternoon trade. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Mizuho Bank would provide about 400 billion yen to 500 billion yen each, it said.

  • Tesla Shares Suffer Worst Year Ever. And 2023 Looks Bad, Too

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, Tesla Inc. seemed unbeatable, with its shares near a record high amid soaring optimism for the global electric-vehicle market. Now investors are struggling to see a bottom.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringChina's Covid Tsunami Could Spark a Dan

  • Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 20th

    LBRT, JXN and ALIZY made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 20, 2022.