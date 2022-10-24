U.S. markets closed

Global Times editorial: China's new journey will show richer global significance

1
·4 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday noon, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee appeared before the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This event marks that a series of important political agendas surrounding the 20th CPC National Congress came to a successful conclusion. Like a huge ship, China will move forward under the leadership of the new CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. The course the Party has charted has a global significance: It not only reflects the maturity and stability of the CPC as a major party, but also injects certainty into a world beset by changes and turmoil.

China is a major country with nearly one-fifth of the world's population and more than 18 percent of the global economy. Its political stability is good news for the whole world. The 20th CPC National Congress not only provides a clear plan for the next step of development, but also ensures a strong leadership core can guarantee its implementation. This gives the world stabilized expectations in observing and understanding China. We note that many analysts outside China have emphasized the continuity of China's development direction and policies after the 20th CPC National Congress, which is rare in the current international situation full of uncertainties.

As the world's largest political party, which leads the world's second-largest economy and has more than 96 million Party members, the CPC's political firmness, continuity and stability not only concerns the 1.4 billion Chinese people, but also the entire human society. The great changes taking place in the first decade of the new era have once again proved that the CPC can not only lead the people to achieve the "governance of China," but also create a new form of human civilization with Chinese modernization.

The prosperity of the country and the happiness and well-being of the people are the common pursuits of all mankind, and China is no exception. However, what is unique about China is that it has embarked on a new path that suits its own national conditions and has achieved remarkable results. The great changes taking place in the decade of the new era further show how important it is to choose a pair of shoes that fit the forerunner's feet and walk down the right path. The 20th CPC National Congress has proposed to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts "through a Chinese path to modernization," and underscored it as the "central task" of the CPC on the new journey of the new era. And this great process will also have a profound impact on the world and benefit mankind.

During Sunday's event, General Secretary Xi reiterated that "China will open its door wider to the rest of the world," and pointed out that "just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development." This displays the global vision and the care for the world of Chinese communists in the new era. At the 20th National Congress of the CPC, "holding dear humanity's shared values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom; and advancing the building of an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity" was approved to be written into the Party Constitution. Such a mind-set and ambition are rare in the history of world political parties.

"China is embarking on a long journey, one filled with glories and dreams." In the face of changes in the world, times, and history, China's determination to take the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics will not change, its determination to learn from others and practice win-win cooperation with other countries will not change, and its determination to walk hand in hand with the world will not change. The CPC has provided both China and the world with a clear sense of direction and great certainty. This is very rare and extremely valuable for a world entering a new phase of turbulence and transformation.

Global Times: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202210/1277789.shtml

SOURCE Global Times

