Global Times editorial: Chinese modernization will broaden horizon of civilization

1
·4 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the spotlight of major news media around the world, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) opened in the Great Hall of the People on Sunday morning. General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping delivered a report to the congress on behalf of the 19th CPC Central Committee. Hundreds of millions of Chinese people and international observers paid close attention to the congress, and the relevant content quickly became trendy topics on the internet. When the world is once again at the crossroads of history, how will China respond to opportunities and challenges, and how will it interact with the world? People are looking for answers in the report.

General Secretary Xi emphasized in the report, "From this day forward, the central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realize the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization." Next, the work of the Party and the country will all be carried out around this central task. This is another great new journey for China to make overall progress while driving the world forward.

The report's elaboration on "Chinese modernization" is also a clear demonstration to the world of today's China's development path, which has attracted special attention from the international public opinion. General Secretary Xi mentioned this important concept on many occasions and made a comprehensive and in-depth systematic expounding in the report, forming a complete theoretical system. Chinese modernization is the socialist modernization pursued under the leadership of the CPC. It not only has the common characteristics of modernization of all countries, but also Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions. This is another innovative breakthrough in theory and practice by the CPC since its 18th National Congress, and it is also a new contribution to mankind's exploration of the path of modernization.

This is a path to modernization that not only develops itself, but also benefits the world. The successful practice of Chinese modernization tells the world in an irrefutable way that there is more than one path leading to modernization. Every country and nation not only has rights, but also possibility to embark on a path to modernization that suits its own national conditions.

Chinese modernization has broadened the horizon for the development of human society. China's continuous enrichment and development of new forms of human civilization has inspired more countries and nations to add their own colors to the garden of human civilization.

Among the five major characteristics of Chinese modernization summed up by General Secretary Xi, there is one that China has repeatedly stated, and has been proven time and time again, that is, Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development. The CPC leads the Chinese people to firmly explore a new path to achieve national development and national rejuvenation in a peaceful way, and at the same time better maintain world peace and development through its own development. This is one of the important connotations of the "new model for human civilization."

Currently, the changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. The report delivered by General Secretary Xi has linked the historic mission of the CPC, the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with peace and development of the world, which is a vivid manifestation of a community with a shared future for mankind. The report stressed that China adheres to the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence in pursuing friendship and cooperation with other countries. It is committed to promoting a new type of international relations, deepening and expanding global partnerships based on equality, openness, and cooperation, and broadening the convergence of interests with other countries. The CPC always honors its promises. Standing on the right side of history, on the side of the progress of humanity's civilization, the new path of Chinese modernization will become wider and wider.

The important message released by this congress is firm and clear, positive and well-intentioned. Anyone who hold pragmatic and rational attitude toward China and the world's development will gain a sense of direction and positive energy from the report. With the irreversible process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Chinese modernization will increasingly demonstrate its civilizational significance. When we reach the goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects, it is a success worthy to be celebrated by the Chinese people and the people of the world.

Global Times: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202210/1277276.shtml

SOURCE Global Times

