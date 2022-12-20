GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE: Jining, Ashikaga hold online symposium on embroidery

JINING, China, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jining city in east China's Shandong Province and Ashikaga city in Japan held an online symposium on embroidery on Dec. 13, having an in-depth exchange of views on the development of the embroidery culture and industry in the two sister cities, as well as their exchanges and cooperation in the future.

At the event, Zhang Juan, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Yanzhou embroidery, and Zhang Haifeng, an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of Shandong embroidery, introduced the inheritance and development of the two intangible cultural heritage items and presented over ten embroidery works, which were much welcomed by Japanese friends.

A Japanese representative said he was deeply impressed by Jining's concrete steps to build cultural confidence and strength through the event, which was an effective way to introduce Chinese culture overseas.

Embroidery techniques are also used to make Japanese kimonos. China and Japan enjoy affinity in production modes, traditional skills, and costume culture. In addition to relics and sightseeing, Jining and Ashikaga can conduct broad exchanges in such aspects as production technologies and ways of life.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE