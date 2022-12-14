U.S. markets open in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,025.00
    +2.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,158.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,848.75
    +9.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    -0.16 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.30
    -5.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.80
    -2.20 (-8.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3500
    -0.1090 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,832.78
    +646.56 (+3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.99
    +14.93 (+3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.19
    -27.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Global Times: Summits indicate depth of desire to strengthen China-Arab ties

·3 min read

BEIJING, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Editor's Note:

With the holding of the China-Arab States Summit and China-GCC Summit, the relationship between China and Arab countries has been substantively improved. How should we see the significance of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Saudi trip? What are its implications? Global Times invited several Middle Eastern experts to share their views.

Fahad Almeniaee, director of the China and Far East Unit of the Riyadh-based Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

There is no doubt that this visit is historic because the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia values its relationship with China, especially the presence of the Chinese President in Riyadh himself, and there has been a further improvement in the relationship. The relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China is a multi-faceted one, ranging from trade to culture. In fact, it is a mutual exchange of interests between the two countries, as well as a relationship of deep friendship.

Yahya Mahmoud bin Junaid, chairman of the Riyadh-based Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge

The Arab world views China as a loyal friend and effective proponent. There are many commonalities between the Arabs and the Chinese in customs and traditions. The presence of President Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia, his participation in the China-GCC Summit, and China-Arab States Summit, besides his official visit to the Kingdom, are proof of the strength and solidity of the relationship between these countries and China. That also indicates respect and appreciation for China and its leadership in today's world, which is witnessing many changes.

Ebrahim Hashem, a UAE strategist

The Arabs are actively diversifying their strategic partners; China's meteoric rise has offered them with abundant opportunities for strategic partnerships in many areas. The Arabs have regained their self-confidence and are now gradually resolving major regional conflicts in countries such as Libya, Syria and Yemen. The Arabs view China's global development and security initiatives as positive contributions to stabilizing and improving the world system.

Both of the Arabs and Chinese are acutely aware of the tectonic changes the world system is currently experiencing. Both sides have been trying to influence the shape of the new emerging world order and both are committed to multipolarity. Both sides are eager to solidify their bilateral and multilateral relations, and are working to broaden and deepen their ties across a wide range of sectors from economics and trade to technology and science.

Nadia Helmy, an expert in Chinese political affairs and professor of political science, Beni Suef University, Egypt

The Arab and GCC countries' openness to China was motivated by the principles of non-interference in other countries' affairs by the Chinese side in its foreign policy. China has not taken a biased position in the fierce regional competition between Saudi Arabia and Iran, nor has it deviated from its position of neutrality toward the Palestinian-Israeli dilemma. On the other hand, its BRI encourages the regional countries to establish partnerships with China, and achieve win-win results.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-summits-indicate-depth-of-desire-to-strengthen-china-arab-ties-301702629.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Latest: US Is Poised to Send Patriot Defense Batteries

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is poised to send Patriot air and missile defense batteries to Ukraine pending final approval from President Joe Biden, two US officials said ahead of a call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top Ukrainian military officials. Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some

  • These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

    The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…

  • Russia could resume business with Germany if it ends Ukraine war -Scholz

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that economic cooperation between Germany and Russia could be possible again if the Kremlin ended its war in Ukraine. Scholz has said in previous speeches that the West would not lift sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine until Moscow withdrew its troops from Ukraine and reached a peace agreement with Kyiv.

  • EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN

    The European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit on Wednesday to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for firm, shared language critical of Russia. The leaders of 27 EU countries and nine of 10 ASEAN leaders have been invited to a commemoration of 45 years of diplomatic relations. Military-ruled Myanmar has been excluded.

  • India Confirms First Border Clash With China Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament, officially confirming the first such encounter between the neighbors in about two years.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed

  • U.S. says to commit $55 billion to Africa ahead of summit

    The United States will commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years as President Joe Biden prepares to host the U.S.-Africa summit this week and discuss 2023 elections and democracy in the continent with a small group of leaders. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States is bringing "resources to the table" during the summit, adding that the U.S. commitment to invest in the African continent compares favorably to other countries. Sullivan also said Biden will host a dinner on Wednesday night for about 50 African leaders and announce U.S. support for the African Union to join the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

  • France's Macron engineers new diplomatic push for Ukraine

    Emmanuel Macron calls it "combat diplomacy.” The French president has vowed to make every effort to support Ukraine — including by hosting an international conference Tuesday meant to help the country make it through winter. In the longer term, he believes talks with Russia will be needed to find a path to peace.

  • China Courts South Korea as US Chips Campaign Gains Steam

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it was ready to build better ties with South Korea, courting a key US ally and microchip producer amid Washington’s campaign to curb Beijing’s access to advanced semiconductor technology.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsTesla Stock Has Never

  • India reports injuries on both sides in minor border clash with China

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian troops prevented Chinese soldiers from entering Indian territory last week during a border scuffle that led to injuries on both sides, India's defence minister said on Tuesday, in the first such clash since 2020 between the Asian giants. The incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the Tawang sector of India's northeastern Himalayan state of Arunachal Pradesh, which borders China's south and is also claimed by Beijing. The Indian troops "illegally crossed the line to block" a routine patrol of Chinese border troops, a spokesperson from the Western Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Tuesday.

  • Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s troops ‘unlikely to make notable gains in coming months’

    Moscow ‘likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk’

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lull In Attacks Will Be Fleeting

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Monday night that a respite in Russian aerial assaults was likely an indication that Russia was preparing a fresh wave of attacks.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US F

  • S.Korea says to coordinate with U.S., Japan on N.Korea sanctions

    South Korea, Japan and the United States will coordinate sanctions and close gaps in the international sanctions regime against North Korea, Seoul's envoy for North Korea said on Tuesday. Kim Gunn, South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs, said at a meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts that North Korea was "becoming more aggressive and blatant in its nuclear threat".

  • Biden gathering with 50 African leaders in first such summit in eight years

    A summit of African leaders is taking place this week in Washington, D.C., where the White House on Monday announced a $55-billion commitment to Africa over the next three years across a range of sectors.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy pushes G7 for winter Global Peace Summit

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Monday to support his idea of convening a special Global Peace Summit in winter dedicated to bringing peace to his country. The summit would be focused on the implementation of Kyiv's 10-point peace plan that insists on, among other things, Russia's withdrawal of all its troops from Ukraine and no territorial concessions on Kyiv's part. "I propose to convene a special summit - the Global Peace Formula Summit - to decide how and when we can implement the points of the Ukrainian peace formula," Zelenskiy told the G7 heads, according to the transcript provided by his office.

  • US-Africa Set to Iron Out Duty-Free Trade Pact Future at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- US resolve to claw back lost influence in Africa will be put to the test this week when dozens of the continent’s leaders and officials gather for three days of talks with their American counterparts in Washington.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesKeystone Has Lea

  • China, US Officials Discuss Taiwan During ‘In-Depth’ Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- China described its meeting with US envoys as “in-depth and constructive,” as the two sides look to ease tensions that have been a recent hallmark of the relationship and prepare for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first visit to the country as top US diplomat.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covi

  • China rejects Africa 'debt trap' claim ahead of U.S.-Africa summit

    China's ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday rejected charges that Beijing had mired African countries in debt during a forum ahead of a U.S.-Africa summit, citing a report that African countries owe three times more debt to Western institutions. U.S. President Joe Biden is set to host dozens of African leaders for a summit this week in Washington, D.C., to discuss pressing challenges from food security to climate change for the first time since the Obama administration held one in 2014.

  • Six Indian soldiers severely injured in border skirmish with Chinese troops

    At least 20 Indian soldiers have been injured, six of them severely, in hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops in a remote border region.

  • African leaders gather in US as Joe Biden aims to reboot rocky relations

    President and Antony Blinken woo nations at summit in Washington in hope they will align with west rather than Russia or China

  • EU Nations Back More Iran Sanctions Over Military Aid to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union states backed additional sanctions targeting Iran over military drone deliveries to Russia as well as Tehran’s violent crackdown on protesters.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing AppThe EU imposed re