U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,994.50
    +28.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,707.00
    +146.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,873.00
    +138.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.20
    +13.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    -0.80 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0106 (+1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.56
    +1.04 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1874
    +0.0120 (+1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0540
    -0.9460 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,900.43
    +112.83 (+0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.05
    +23.76 (+6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.79
    +4.62 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Global Times: Xi, Biden meet as world seeks more certainties

·7 min read

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Current state of China-US relations is not in the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and is not what the international community expects, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during his meeting with US President Joe Biden in Bali, Indonesia on Monday, which marked the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office.

During the meeting, which reportedly lasted about three hours and 12 minutes, Xi told Biden that as leaders of two major countries, they need to chart the right course and find the right direction for bilateral ties and elevate the relationship, according to Xinhua. Xi also stressed that the two countries should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future.

The two leaders consider that the meeting, is in-depth, candid and constructive, and they instructed the teams of the two countries to follow up the key consensuses reached by the two leaders, to take concrete actions to push the China-US relations return to a stable track for development, and the two leaders agree to keep contacts constantly, CCTV reported.

The stakes for the summit, which took place one day before the G20 Leaders' Summit was set to kick off in Bali, couldn't be any higher, as the world, with growing concerns over the state of the world's most consequential bilateral relationship, watched intently for any positive signs that the two countries will try to work toward lowering tensions and cooperate on global issues.

Constructive signs

After a handshake, the two leaders walked into a spacious room together and delivered opening remarks that lasted over six minutes, with both stressing the importance of the face-to-face meeting.

Xi said that though the two leaders have maintained communication via video-conferences, phone calls and letters, but none of these can really take the place of face-to-face exchanges, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Xi expounded on the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and its key outcomes, pointing out that the domestic and foreign policies of the CPC and the Chinese government are open and transparent, with clearly stated and transparent strategic intentions and great continuity and stability.

China is advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, basing our efforts on the goal of meeting people's aspirations for a better life, unswervingly pursuing reform and opening-up, and promoting the building of an open global economy, Xi said.

For his part, Biden also said that there was "no substitute" for such face-to-face meetings, according to video footage carried by several media outlets.

Biden said to Xi in front of the press before the close-door meeting that "China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything ever near conflict, and to find ways to work together on urgent global issues that require our mutual cooperation."

"The world expects, I believe, China and the US to play key roles in addressing global challenges," he said.

Since Biden took office, the two leaders have talked over the phone or via video link five times. The last time they met in person was in 2017 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting on Monday took place at the request of the US side at the Mulia Resort in Bali overlooking the Pacific Ocean. China Media Group said that the meeting was held at the hotel where the Chinese delegation to the G20 stayed.

China-US relations should not be a zero-sum game where one side out-competes or thrives at the expense of the other, Xi said. The successes of China and the US are opportunities, not challenges, for each other. The world is big enough for the two countries to develop themselves and prosper together, he added.

The two sides should form a correct perception of each other's domestic and foreign policies and strategic intentions, Xi said, adding that China-US interactions should be defined by dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition.

Chinese analysts said the Xi-Biden summit sent a positive signal to the world that even though tensions exist, the world's two biggest economies remain in communication and share the consensus of avoiding direct conflict, and are also trying to seek the possibility of cooperation.

Redlines and guardrails

Ahead of the meeting with Xi, Biden and the US side released information to the press that they are trying to build "floor" or "guardrails" for US-China ties in the first face-to-face talk with the Chinese leader, in other words, the US side wants to show that they are making efforts to prevent bilateral relations from going out of control, analysts said.

Xi gave a full account of the origin of the Taiwan question and China's principled position. He stressed that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.

Anyone that seeks to split Taiwan from China will be violating the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, Xi said, adding that the Chinese people will absolutely not let that happen.

China hopes to see, and are all along committed to, peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, but cross-Straits peace and stability and "Taiwan independence" are as irreconcilable as water and fire, Xi said, expressing hope that the US side will match its words with action and abide by the one-China policy and the three joint communiques.

Xi said "President Biden has said on many occasions that the US does not support 'Taiwan independence' and has no intention to use Taiwan as a tool to seek advantages in competition with China or to contain China. China hopes that the US side will act on this assurance to real effect."

Biden reaffirmed that a stable and prosperous China is good for the US and the world, saying that the US respects China's system, and does not seek to change it.

The US does not seek a new Cold War, does not seek to revitalize alliances against China, does not support "Taiwan independence," does not support "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," and has no intention to have a conflict with China, he said, adding that the US side has no intention to seek "decoupling" from China, to halt China's economic development, or to contain China.

Seeking or exploring possibilities for cooperation is a way to prevent conflict, experts said. In fact, China and the US share common ground in many aspects, from climate change to the nuclear issue in the Korean Peninsula and Iran, as well as handling the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine crisis and dealing with the food and energy crises, said Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China.

During the meeting, the two sides vowed to keep constant strategic communication between the diplomatic teams of the two sides, and agreed that the teams on financial affairs from the two countries would have dialogues and coordination on macroeconomic policies and trade issues. The Chinese and US leaders also agreed to make joint efforts to push the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 to reach success.

The two sides also reached consensus to promote cooperation and dialogues in the fields of public health, agriculture and food security, and the two sides also agree that the people-to-people exchanges are very important, and agree to encourage the expansion of exchanges between personnel from various areas of the two countries, according to China Central Television.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xi-biden-meet-as-world-seeks-more-certainties-301678252.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today

    The government in Beijing announced more measures to contain China's property sector decline and relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Jeff Bezos advises to 'take some risk off the table,' says economy currently 'does not look great'

    Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Saturday offered some advice to individuals and small business owners as he noted the economy "does not look great right now."

  • Everything Is Suddenly Going Right for China’s Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- After being the world’s worst performer for much of this year, a key index of Chinese stocks is the biggest gainer so far in November.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFrom Covid controls to the property crisis and e

  • G-20 Latest: Scholz Sees Consensus Emerging on War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there’s growing consensus among the Group of 20 leaders that Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot be accepted and that everything must be done to counteract its impact on global food security and rising energy prices. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitco

  • Economists See US Inflation Running Even Hotter Through Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists see US inflation running hotter through next year than they did a month ago and recession odds continue to mount against a backdrop of rising borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftProjections f

  • Euro, sterling, Swedish crown surge amid slew of data, German ZEW

    The euro, sterling and Swedish crown rose against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as traders assessed a slew of economic data, including UK and euro zone job figures plus German economic sentiment. Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, said his team would still expect a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England in December as "unemployment rate edged higher but was mostly driven by hiring freezes rather than rising redundancies". The euro surged to $1.0418, its highest since early July with traders saying the main release in focus in the euro zone was the German economic sentiment ZEW index, which rose in November.

  • Why Demand Destruction Is More Worrying Than A Supply Crunch In Oil Markets

    While oil supply fears are legitimate, a fundamental shift in the global economy is set to counter supply disruptions with significant demand destruction

  • China's Xi tells Biden: Taiwan issue is 'first red line' that must not be crossed

    Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden during their first in-person meeting since 2017 that the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. At a meeting held on the Indonesian island of Bali, the first between the two leaders since Biden became president, Xi urged the U.S. leader to translate U.S. commitments made to Beijing regarding Taiwan into concrete actions.

  • Griffin to ‘Three-Time Loser’ Trump: Step Aside for DeSantis

    (Bloomberg) -- Citadel’s billionaire founder, Ken Griffin, called Donald Trump a “three-time loser” and said he hoped the former president would “see the writing on the wall” and not run for the White House again, making way for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It Ho

  • Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Seat at G-20 During Zelenskiy Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount t

  • Chinese social media users have discovered a way to bash the country’s zero-COVID strategy online ￼

    The Chinese government’s censors have worked to quickly eradicate criticisms of its controversial zero-COVID strategy from circulation.

  • Mike Pence Just Threw Trump Under The Bus, Saying He "Endangered Me And My Family..."

    In his first network television interview since the January 6 insurrection, former Vice President Mike Pence is calling out Trump for his role in the uprising. He sat down with ABC’s “World News Tonight” to discuss his thoughts on the repercussions of the former president urging his followers to storm the Capitol.

  • Zelenskiy urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's plan to restore peace

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership and stop Russia's war in his country under a peace plan he has proposed. "We will not allow Russia to wait out and build up its forces," he said via videolink to the summit on the Indonesia island of Bali, according to a copy of his speech reviewed by Reuters. "I am convinced that now is the time when Russia's war must and can be stopped."

  • UK Labor Market Feeds Inflation Pressure With Jump in Wages

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s job shortages showed no signs of easing in the third quarter as more people dropped out of work and wages grew at the fastest pace in over a year, adding to inflationary concerns for the Bank of England.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue

  • Lara Trump issues dark warning to DeSantis saying it would be ‘nicer’ for him to stay out of 2024 race

    ‘Those primaries get very messy and very raw. We’ve experienced that before’

  • China zero Covid: Violent protests in Guangzhou put curbs under strain

    Anger boils over in the industrial city of Guangzhou, exposing cracks in Xi Jinping's signature policy.

  • Kari Lake has finally met her match: Arizona voters

    Kari Lake seemed indestructible, except when she had to face her greatest test: A full range of Arizona voters.

  • White House says more infrastructure spending coming, rejects inflation link

    The White House on Tuesday said it had pushed out $185 billion in funding under a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year, with that same amount or more to follow in 2023, but denied the funding would fuel inflation. Tuesday marks one year since President Joe Biden signed the massive spending bill, which will disburse billions of dollars to state and local governments to fix bridges and roads, while expanding broadband internet access to millions of Americans. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the infrastructure, the Inflation Reduction Act and a bipartisan law funding domestic semiconductor production together would generate some $3.5 trillion in investment over the next decade.

  • Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced a climate finance deal providing $20 billion to help Indonesia pivot away from coal power.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftThe funding deal, brok

  • Ray Dalio, Founder of Hedge Fund Giant Bridgewater, Sees More Pain Ahead

    The founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates sees more financial and economic challenges ahead as the era of free money ends.