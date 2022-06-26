U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2100
    +0.2770 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,657.97
    +464.01 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Global Times: Xi calls on BRICS to stay open, inclusive to welcome like-minded partners to big family

·3 min read

BEIJING, June 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual speech delivered at the 14th BRICS Summit in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday lauded the BRICS mechanism as having shown resilience and vitality in the current global crisis, and called on the mechanism to stay open and inclusive to welcome like-minded partners to join the big BRICS family.

Xi noted that over the past year, the world has faced the continued spread of COVID-19, a tortuous world economic recovery and increasingly salient peace and security issues. Facing these formidable and complex circumstances, BRICS countries have embraced the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation, enhanced solidarity and coordination and jointly tackled the challenges. The BRICS mechanism has demonstrated resilience and vitality. BRICS cooperation has achieved sound progress and results.

Xi stressed that this Summit is being held at a critical juncture in the shaping of the future course of humanity. BRICS countries, as important emerging markets and major developing countries, need to act with a sense of responsibility to bring positive, stabilizing and constructive strength to the world.

Xi pointed out that our world today is living through accelerating changes unseen in a century and continued spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They confront humanity with unprecedented challenges.

Over the past 16 years, the giant ship of BRICS has sailed forward tenaciously against raging torrents and storms. Riding the wind and cleaving the waves, it has embarked on a righteous course of mutual support and win-win cooperation. Standing at the crossroads of history, we should both look back at the journey we have traveled and keep in mind why we established BRICS in the first place, and look forward to a shared future of a more comprehensive, close, practical and inclusive high-quality partnership so as to jointly embark on a new journey of BRICS cooperation, Xi said.

The leaders attending the summit thanked China for hosting this event and the efforts it made for promoting BRICS cooperation. They believed that facing international uncertainties, BRICS countries should strengthen solidarity, carry forward the BRICS spirit, consolidate strategic partnership and jointly respond to various challenges so that BRICS cooperation can reach a new level and play a bigger role in international affairs, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Chinese analysts said that BRICS is not just an organization formed by newly emerging economies, but is now playing a key role in the international order. Currently, BRICS countries represent 40 percent of the world population, account for 25 percent of the global economy and 18 percent of world trade, and contribute 50 percent to the world's economic growth.

Trade connectivity among BRICS countries is becoming closer and tighter, especially under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Chinese government data, in the first five months of 2022, China's total imports and exports with other BRICS countries increased 12.1 percent year-on-year, with a 20 percent increase with Russia and 10 percent increase with India.

Under the theme of "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development", leaders of the five countries held in-depth exchange of views on BRICS cooperation in various sectors and major issues of common concern and reached important consensus. They agreed on the need to stay committed to multilateralism, work for greater democracy in global governance, safeguard fairness and justice, and inject stability and positive energy into the turbulent international landscape.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xi-calls-on-brics-to-stay-open-inclusive-to-welcome-like-minded-partners-to-big-family-301575295.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Wisconsin's Evers looks for boost from anger over abortion

    Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hopes to translate anger over the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade into votes this fall as he vows to fight a 173-year-old state abortion ban, including offering clemency to any doctor convicted and not appointing prosecutors who would enforce the prohibition. Evers, who won election in the battleground state four years ago by just over 1 percentage point, told The Associated Press ahead of his appearance Saturday at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention that abortion will energize key independent voters to support him and other Democrats. “Any time you take half the people in Wisconsin and make them second class citizens, I have to believe there’s going to be a reaction to that,” Evers said.

  • At least 20 found dead in South Africa nightclub

    The cause of the deaths remains unclear, and police say an investigation is ongoing.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • House prices to fall in the West as rising rates and cost of living crisis collide

    The pandemic property boom across the developed world is coming to an abrupt halt as climbing mortgage rates bring an end to record prices.

  • The Gas-Tax Holiday Is a Gimmick. Mr. Biden, Try These Ideas Instead.

    While Washington fixates on the Biden administration’s talk of a gas-tax holiday, other ideas are circulating to lower gasoline prices and curb inflation.

  • IMF slashes U.S. growth forecast, sees 'narrowing path' to avoid recession

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund on Friday slashed its U.S. economic growth forecast as aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes cool demand but predicted that the United States would "narrowly" avoid a recession. In an annual assessment of U.S. economic policies, the IMF said it now expects U.S. Gross Domestic Product to grow 2.9% in 2022, less than its most recent forecast of 3.7% in April. For 2023, the IMF cut its U.S. growth forecast to 1.7% from 2.3% and it now expects growth to trough at 0.8% in 2024.

  • A Recession May Be Coming. But Here's a Silver Lining

    Past economic downturns have shown that we may already be in a recession even before economists can officially tell us. A stock market drop could be an early indicator of a recession. But don't rush to sell your investments, says investment … Continue reading → The post A Recession May Be Coming. But Here's a Silver Lining appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • USD/CAD Price Prediction – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher As Oil Rallies

    The U.S. dollar is losing ground against commodity-related currencies.

  • California Tentative Deal Offers Up to $1,050 Gas Price Relief

    (Bloomberg Law) -- California families would get as much as $1,050 to offset rising gas prices and inflation under a tentative agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats in the Legislature. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowProtest Latest: More Justice Homes Targeted in Day Two of CrowdsJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionFear Has Gone Miss

  • U.S. Paying More to Borrow as Fed Raises Rates, Inflation Stays Elevated

    Yields on U.S. Treasurys are rising as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates to try to cool inflation, a development that could increase the federal government’s borrowing costs over time to levels higher than currently projected. Government spending on net interest costs in the fiscal year that began last October totaled about $311 billion through May, a nearly 30% increase from the same period a year earlier, according to Treasury Department data. While the annual federal deficit has narrowed 79% this fiscal year, the higher borrowing costs are a rising government expenditure at a time when other federal spending is declining and tax revenue is increasing.

  • EUR/USD Price Prediction – Euro Gains Ground Ahead Of The Weekend

    Weak economic data from Germany did not put pressure on EUR/USD.

  • Putin Is Pushing Germany’s Economy to the Breaking Point

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany, some industrial furnaces have been running without interruption for decades. If they cool down suddenly, the molten materials harden and the system breaks. Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowProtest Latest: More Justice Homes Targeted in Day Two of CrowdsJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionFear Has Gone Missing in Wall St

  • Powell Shares His Troubles With Lagarde and Bailey: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowProtest Latest: More Justice Homes Targeted in Day Two of CrowdsJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionFear Has Gone Missing in Wall Street’s Slow-Motion Bear MarketWhen the central bank chiefs of the US, th

  • Here’s how copper prices could signal an impending recession

    “Copper below $4 per pound, down over 24% from the highs…tells me that ‘recession’ risks have overtaken ‘inflation’ risks,” David Rosenberg, founder and president of Rosenberg Research & Associates, said on Friday.

  • Consumer sentiment falls to record low in June as inflation persists

    Consumer sentiment logged a record low in June as Americans continued to face elevated prices for gas, food and other goods and services.

  • Cost of living squeeze hits UK private firms as growth slumps

    The CBI said weaker demand was having a knock-on effect on business activity as high inflation squeezes household incomes and purchasing power.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Continues to Flounder

    The Australian dollar rallied to kick off the trading session on Friday but has given back quite a bit of the early gains.

  • Rose: Why Democrats should register Republican

    In this commentary, Richard Rose outlines reasons why he thinks Democrats might want to consider registering Republican

  • Elon Musk Once Said $100K Is Attainable for a Ticket to Space — How Long Would It Take the Average Person To Save That Much?

    Billionaires -- they're just like us, right? While they may like to think so, particularly Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, sometimes their ideas about the finances of non-billionaires can be a...

  • Survey finds 81% of hourly workers have cut back because of high gas prices

    A new survey shows just how squarely hourly workers are being hit by the effects of inflation - and especially high gas prices.