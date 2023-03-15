U.S. markets open in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.50
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,182.00
    +21.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,232.00
    +25.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.80
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.32
    +0.99 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.90
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    -0.19 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    -2.79 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6010
    +0.3660 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,880.97
    +385.52 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.15
    +9.13 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Global Times: Xi Jinping unanimously elected president, CMC chairman of PRC, leads China on new journey in unity, confidence

·7 min read

BEIJING, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping was unanimously elected president of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the PRC on Friday at the ongoing session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

The election result reflects the common will and unity of the whole country and also reinforces China's key advantage of political certainty and consistency that ensures the country is able to overcome challenges and realize Chinese modernization as the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, Chinese analysts said.

On Friday morning at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, deputies to the 14th NPC, China's national legislature finished the process of electing the president and vice president of the PRC, chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, as well as chairperson, vice chairpersons and secretary-general of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

After a result of unanimous vote election being announced, Xi, newly elected president of the PRC and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the PRC, made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday.

Zhao Leji was elected chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee. Han Zheng was elected Chinese vice president. A total of 14 people were elected vice chairpersons of the Standing Committee of the 14th NPC. They are Li Hongzhong, Wang Dongming, Xiao Jie, Zheng Jianbang, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, He Wei, Wu Weihua, Tie Ning, Peng Qinghua, Zhang Qingwei, Losang Jamcan, and Shohrat Zakir. Liu Qi was elected secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee.

They all made a public pledge of allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday morning.

The People's Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China (CPC), published an editorial on Friday, saying that Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission, has been elected to be the president of the PRC and the chairman of the CMC of the PRC, and this reflects the common will shared by the whole Party, the entire military, and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups.

This shows the "trinity" leadership system of the CPC, the PRC and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), and shows the political advantage of the CPC's leadership and the institutional advantage of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it's good for reinforcing and enhancing the Party's overall leadership, and good for improving the leadership system of the Party and state, the editorial noted.

It's also "good for safeguarding the authority and the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at its core, laying solid political and organizational foundation for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," the People's Daily editorial read.

Experts said the elections fully reflected the operation of whole-process people's democracy, as the results showed that the Party, the people and all groups of society share the same will in electing top leaders of the state.

Common will

The world at present is neither peaceful nor predictable.

Experts said the challenges are deeply changing the world and are also the reasons why Xi said at the report to the 20th CPC National Congress in October 2022 that "Our country has entered a period of development in which strategic opportunities, risks, and challenges are concurrent and uncertainties and unforeseen factors are rising. Various 'black swan' and 'gray rhino' events may occur at any time."

"We must therefore be more mindful of potential dangers, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, and be ready to withstand high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms. On the journey ahead, we must firmly adhere to the following major principles," Xi noted in the report delivered on October 16, 2022.

In the past decade, even under the difficult situation of dealing with serious pressures like the COVID-19 pandemic, China has achieved a series of great goals in development and reform, such as it completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and overcame many internal and external challenges and solved many long-standing problems, such as a far-reaching anti-corruption drive that brings back a clean political environment and comprehensive military reform that greatly improves the combat capability of the PLA, analysts said.

These all prove that with "the establishment of Comrade Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole and the establishment of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," which is known as the "Two Establishments," the Party can successfully lead the whole country to sail through winds and waves, so that China will firmly remain and uphold these advantages to begin its new journey toward realizing the Chinese modernization and the national rejuvenation, despite it is also likely to see more dangerous storms and waves ahead, said experts.

Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Friday that "the leaders that were elected today have proven to be qualified and successful leaders with wisdom and strategic views in past 10 years based on the remarkable achievements they made. The election result provides confidence to the whole society, and also provides certainty to the international community as all nations will see the strong political stability and consistency of China."

The world, which is suffering from turbulence and uncertainty, also wants to see China, a major power with a second largest economy and growing international influence, be certain, stable and consistent, and the election result is providing what the world a clear answer from China, as China will continue to play a constructive role in promoting world peace and development, and to make its contribution to guiding global recovery, and to promote, reform and improve globalization when the globalization trend sees backlash due to the unfair and uneven order, Li said.

Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Friday that the Party's leadership and the strong leadership core of the Party and the state provide China a key and unique advantage to overcome challenges in a volatile global landscape, including to handle the fragmented globalization by reinforcing and promoting strategic partnerships with different countries around the globe.

In the long journey toward the Chinese modernization and the great rejuvenation of Chinese nation, a stable and efficient political system and correct strategies and policies are crucial, but more important is we need right and qualified people to best use these advantages and to correctly implement the policies by actions, and also to handle emergent and unpredictable impacts and seize opportunities in the crisis, Wang noted.

In the future, China will keep marching with confidence and belief as the election of new leaders has brought new certainty and energy, making the whole nation more united and determined no matter what kind of waves and storms occur, experts remarked.

Congratulations from foreign leaders

Congratulations poured in from leaders of many countries around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent a message to Xi, warmly congratulating him on his election as Chinese president.

The decision adopted by the NPC of China shows that Xi, as the head of state, enjoys high prestige and that the strategies he has formulated on promoting China's economic and social development and on safeguarding China's interests on the international stage have won the support of the Chinese people, Putin said, adding he firmly believed that with joint efforts of both sides, the Russia-China cooperation in various fields will continue to yield fruitful results

Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a message to Xi on Friday, warmly congratulating him on his election as the president of the PRC.

Kim said it is believed that the traditional friendly cooperative relations between the DPRK and China will continue to deepen and develop in accordance with the common wishes of the two parties and peoples and the requirements of the new era.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xi-jinping-unanimously-elected-president-cmc-chairman-of-prc-leads-china-on-new-journey-in-unity-confidence-301772600.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • CPI data ‘not good enough to stop the Fed’ from raising rates next week

    The February consumer price report for February was not good enough to stop the Federal Reserve from hiking next week, many analysts believe.

  • Web of Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, Artem Uss had appeared in Russian media as the owner of fancy real estate, luxury cars and Italian hotels. Now US officials allege he’s at the center of a suspected secret supply chain that prosecutors say used American technology to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as

  • TikTok Considers Splitting From ByteDance If Deal With US Fails

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok’s leadership is discussing the possibility of separating from ByteDance Ltd., its Chinese parent company, to help address concerns about national security risks.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After S

  • US Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Underlying US consumer prices rose in February by the most in five months, forcing a tough choice for Federal Reserve officials weighing still-rapid inflation against banking turmoil in their next interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs Hike‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Se

  • China Reports Economic Rebound But Warns of Risks To Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment this year after coronavirus restrictions were dropped, while warning of risks to the economy’s recovery as unemployment rose and real estate investment continued to slump.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting. Amid growing concern the bank would not last the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board decide to move it into receivership.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Electric car stores will be restricted in Mississippi

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships. Defying calls from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature to veto the measure, Reeves enacted into law House Bill 401, introduced by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia. The law will force electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores, which is how they currently operate.

  • Donald Trump’s Truth Social Cuts Staff as SPAC Languishes

    (Bloomberg) -- The company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social has trimmed staff while awaiting regulatory approval for a merger that offers a financial lifeline, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBo

  • China's Belt and Road Initiative to pursue 'small but beautiful' projects as strategy turns 10

    China is likely to work on smaller, less risky and more profitable trade-linked infrastructure projects overseas in the coming years after a number of larger ones under the Belt and Road Initiative encountered financial problems that drew international attention, analysts say. This matches what Chinese officials and state media began calling "small but beautiful" additions to the globe-spanning Belt and Road Initiative in 2021, the analysts said, with the projects possibly led by smaller state-r

  • Norway to buy six Sikorsky helicopters for $1.1 billion to monitor its seas

    Norway's military plans to buy six Seahawk helicopters for 12 billion crowns ($1.14 billion) from Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, the defence minister said on Tuesday, to boost its ability to monitor its vast seas and Arctic territory. The NATO member, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is responsible for monitoring some 2 million square km (772,000 square miles) of sea and has long been seeking to boost its monitoring capacity. "This will strengthen our national control, the military's preparedness and our presence in the northern areas," Bjoern Arild Gram told a news conference, adding the helicopters would be able to track submarines.

  • The US Is Now Taking Applications to Run Public EV Chargers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday outlined the next step in its plan to deploy 500,000 new EV charging stations over the next five years, as the Department of Transportation begins accepting applications for $2.5 billion in grants to run public charging sites in urban, rural and tribal communities nationwide. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black SeaUS Core CPI Tops Estimates,

  • Uber, Lyft Shares Rise As California Court Rules Drivers Can Be Independent

    Uber stock jumped Tuesday, as did Lyft and DoorDash, thanks to a court ruling on how they categorize drivers.

  • Fed criticized for missing red flags before bank collapse

    The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Critics point to many red flags surrounding the bank, including its rapid growth since the pandemic, its unusually high level of uninsured deposits and its many investments in long-term government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, which tumbled in value as interest rates rose. “It’s inexplicable how the Federal Reserve supervisors could not see this clear threat to the safety and soundness of banks and to financial stability,” said Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of Better Markets, an advocacy group.

  • DeSantis and GOP are waging war against 'woke' ESG. Now business groups are fighting back.

    Bills that would bar dealings with financial institutions that follow ESG principles have been defeated in Republican-controlled statehouses.

  • Key Inflation Measure Comes in Hot as Fed Mulls Next Rate Hike

    Consumer price inflation eased a bit in February, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday, but a key inflation measure watched closely by the Federal Reserve showed an unexpected increase, underlining the difficulty Fed officials face as they contemplate their next move in their battle to restore price stability in the U.S. economy. The headline consumer price index rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis and 6% relative to a year ago, with both measures easing from the resu

  • Artillery Shortage Hampers Russia’s Offensive in East Ukraine, Western Officials Say

    Russia’s defense minister told domestic manufacturers to double their production of precision-guided weapons, as Moscow pushes to capture Bakhmut city after months of heavy fighting.

  • White House hails possibility of Xi Jinping speaking with Ukrainian president Zelensky

    A senior White House official has praised a reported plan by Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and confirmed US President Joe Biden's "willingness" to schedule a talk with the Chinese leader. "We have been encouraging President Xi to reach out to President Zelensky because we believe that the PRC and President Xi himself should hear directly the Ukrainian perspective and not just the Russian perspective on this," National Security Adviser Jake Sul