U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1600
    +0.2270 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,132.58
    +44.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Global Times: Xi offers answers to questions of the times at BRICS forum

·4 min read

BEIJING, June 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday offered his answers to the questions of the times at a keynote speech in virtual format at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum in Beijing and called for joint efforts to seek and safeguard peace.

He also urged efforts to strengthen global economic governance and increase the representation and voices of emerging markets and developing countries, and experts said this has pointed out the correct directions to solve current challenges that are threatening global development and recovery.

Xi will also host the 14th BRICS Summit on June 23 and the High-level Dialogue on Global Development on June 24. Experts said it is significant and necessary for China and other major emerging economies as well as developing countries in the BRICS Plus, that represent the majority of the international community to voice their joint stance over the current global challenges and crisis, and to boost unity to find a correct direction to realize recovery.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches virtually on Wednesday, while the offline ceremony was held at Beijing Diaoyutai State Guest House.

The attendees also called to boost economic globalization and integration while opposing sanctions and decoupling, as this is the key to realizing global recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BRICS mechanism provides a stage for the voices of developing countries to be heard, said Zhu Xufeng, executive director of the Institute for Sustainable Development Goals, Tsinghua University. Amid a shifting international landscape and global pandemic, the five countries have become a ballast for global economic development, Zhu noted.

"China is the biggest economy in the BRICS, and in order to promote the BRICS mechanism to play more effective role, China has provided the platform for fair communication and also offered public goods to the world for joint development," like the Belt and Road Initiative, and it will continually work with other partners under the BRICS and BRICS Plus mechanism to contribute more positive energy to the world in turbulence, Zhu noted.

Key for recovery

Xi said that "The BRICS mechanism is an important cooperation platform for emerging markets and developing countries. The business community is a dynamic force driving BRICS' effective cooperation."

"BRICS cooperation has now entered a new stage of high-quality development. I hope that you business leaders will continue to act with tenacity and in a pioneering spirit, and champion open, innovative and shared development so as to add new impetus to BRICS cooperation."

Xi also said China will continue to enhance opening-up and foster a business environment that is based on market principles, governed by law and up to international standards. He also encouraged businesses to invest and develop in China, enhance trade and economic cooperation, and share development opportunities.

Attendees from business circles worldwide echoed the call and said the inter-connectivity and integration is key to recovery.

Open trade is an important element of a connected world, Busi Mabuza, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, said on Wednesday at the BRICS Business Forum.

"Trade and market openness have historically gone hand-in-hand with better economic performance in countries at all levels of development, creating new opportunities for workers, consumers, and firms around the globe and helping to lift millions out of poverty," Mabuza said.

"Integration is a golden thread of the world economy. Digitization has accelerated international integration enabling the increased flow of trade, capital, money, direct investment, technology, people, information and ideas across national boundaries. Therefore, the global economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic will rely on how we leverage the integration," Mabuza said.

Yousef Al-Benyan, vice Chairman and CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), said on Wednesday that "The world economy is seriously ill. Its lifeblood - international trade - has become weak, sluggish and congested. After rebounding to double-digits in 2021, the annual growth rate of trade volume is now expected to dwindle down to low single-digit rates."

"If I, who comes from outside the BRICS countries, can exemplify the increased openness that our world sorely needs, then I would be extremely satisfied with my participation here today," said Al-Benyan. Much of the world's future investment in petrochemicals is expected to end up in China. And a good portion of that will have to come from foreign direct investments (FDI), he noted.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-xi-offers-answers-to-questions-of-the-times-at-brics-forum-301575262.html

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Dylan_Edwards_qa

    Derby High School running back Dylan Edwards answers questions from the media after committing to Kansas State football.

  • Strategic city of Severodonetsk now under 'full Russian occupation'

    Russian pranksters trick JK Rowling into ‘death curse missiles’ chat Watch: Failed Russian missile strikes its own launch site Putin's Severodonetsk victory comes at enormous cost ... but he won't care Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise appearance at Glastonbury Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Launches Missiles From Belarus’ Airspace

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia started the fifth month of its invasion with what Ukraine’s army called a “massive bombardment,” including in far western areas some 800 miles from the Donbas front. Dozens of missiles were launched from Belarusian airspace for the first time, in what Ukraine said was “directly linked to Kremlin efforts to pull Belarus as a co-belligerent into the war.” Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: Tear Gas Used in Ar

  • California Companies Moving to Texas Now Have to Make a Choice

    Large companies have been moving their headquarters from places like California, Illinois, and New York to states with more relaxed regulatory regimes for years now. Elon Musk famously abandoned California for Texas last year when he moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin. In addition, Caterpillar just set plans to move from Illinois to Texas.

  • Putin Is Pushing Germany’s Economy to the Breaking Point

    (Bloomberg) -- In Germany, some industrial furnaces have been running without interruption for decades. If they cool down suddenly, the molten materials harden and the system breaks. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: Tear Gas Used in Arizona; Driver Hits ProtestersJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for

  • ‘Just Say It Was Corrupt’: Former Officials Detail Trump’s Push to Convince DOJ to Help Overturn Election

    Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told the Jan. 6 committee that the former president called him "virtually every day" to hound him about investigating nonexistent fraud

  • Three reasons the Fed can still get what it wants: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, June 24, 2022.

  • Joe Manchin Says He ‘Trusted’ Neil Gorsuch And Brett Kavanaugh, Is Now Disappointed

    "I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans," the West Virginia Democrat said.

  • Ken Griffin's Citadel Move Is 'Punch in the Gut' for Chicago

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago has suffered a series of corporate departures recently, but Ken Griffin leaving the city might sting the most. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightStocks Eye Best Week in a Month as Sentiment Calms: Markets WrapJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief EconomistThe hedge fund billionaire said

  • Germany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate Blow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightProtest Latest: Tear Gas Used in Arizona; Driver Hits ProtestersJustice Kavanaugh Says States May Not Bar Travel to Obtain an AbortionStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets WrapEnding Roe Is Institutional Suicide for Supreme CourtGermany is pushing for Group of Seven nations to walk back a commitment that would halt the financing of overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of the ye

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump as He Turns 76?

    Donald Trump has held numerous titles in his first 75 years: father of five, grandfather of 10, husband (three times), billionaire, developer, reality television show host, president of the United...

  • U.S. Paying More to Borrow as Fed Raises Rates, Inflation Stays Elevated

    Yields on U.S. Treasurys are rising as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates to try to cool inflation, a development that could increase the federal government’s borrowing costs over time to levels higher than currently projected. Government spending on net interest costs in the fiscal year that began last October totaled about $311 billion through May, a nearly 30% increase from the same period a year earlier, according to Treasury Department data. While the annual federal deficit has narrowed 79% this fiscal year, the higher borrowing costs are a rising government expenditure at a time when other federal spending is declining and tax revenue is increasing.

  • Abortion: How corporate America is responding to the Supreme Court ruling

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to look at what companies are responding to the Roe v. Wade overturn, including travel and healthcare costs for employees seeking abortion access, in addition to the economic impact this ruling will have on women in the workforce.

  • Consumer sentiment falls to record low in June as inflation persists

    Consumer sentiment logged a record low in June as Americans continued to face elevated prices for gas, food and other goods and services.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Let’s get this recession started!

    Biden can't say this, but if a recession is looming, he'd be better off if it started now.

  • No-show reservations, fake reviews hit RI senator's restaurants after gun bills pass

    Sen. Josh Miller owns Trinity Brewhouse and The Hot Club, which have been targeted by bad online reviews and no-show reservations.

  • FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers

    The FBI raided churches in Georgia and Texas on Thursday, all affiliated with House of Prayer Christian Churches of America.

  • I went to gun training for US teachers – and one of them 'shot' her colleague

    The teacher’s hand hovers over the gun in her holster. Coiled like a spring, she waits for the command.