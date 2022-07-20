U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,959.25
    +21.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,946.00
    +155.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,343.50
    +69.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.88
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0249
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0260
    -0.1440 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,358.71
    +1,500.70 (+6.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.31
    +30.47 (+6.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,634.21
    +672.53 (+2.49%)
     

Global Times: Xinjiang no longer a remote corner, but a core area, hub in BRI: Xi

·2 min read

BEIJING, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight years after his visit to China's Xinjiang region in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a second trip to the northwest region and stressed efforts to fully and faithfully implement the policies of the Communist Party of China for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, highlighting social stability and lasting security as the overarching goal and the region's significant role in building the Belt and Road Initiative.

Analysts said Xi's visit to Xinjiang signals that after achieving fundamental changes from disturbance to stability, the Xinjiang region is entering a new phase of being built into the bridgehead of China's westward opening-up.

While staying in the Xinjiang region from Tuesday to Friday, President Xi visited many places in Urumqi. He also went to Shihezi and Turpan and inspected villages and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps and had communications with local residents.

During the visit, President Xi also called for developing Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment.

Xi's visit to the Xinjiang region is a strong and significant indication that while maintaining prolonged stability and achieving economic development, Xinjiang region is stepping into a new phase of economic development and has been built as a core hub for the building of China's Belt and Road Initiative and the bridgehead for westward opening-up, Wang Yuting, associate professor of the Institute of Chinese Borderland Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times.

Xinjiang and the whole western region of China have realized stability, laying the foundation for China to further boost its western region and deepen cooperation with Central and West Asian countries, said Wang, noting that Xinjiang's role as a core hub of the Silk Road Economic Belt has significant strategic value and meaning.

On Tuesday, Xi visited the Urumqi International Land Port. "The Belt and Road Initiative has yielded fruitful results since it was initiated. As the joint building of BRI continues to advance, Xinjiang is no longer a remote corner but a core area and a hub. What you have done is of historic significance," Xi said.

Wang also pointed out that Xi's visit in Xinjiang also showcased China's enriched policy for the governance of Xinjiang in the new era, including maintaining stability in the region through ethnic unity, nurturing the cultures of Xinjiang, promoting prosperity among the local residents, and developing Xinjiang from a long-term perspective.

China's products can be exported to the US and the West from coastal areas and also to other regions via the land hub of Xinjiang, which can not only meet the increasingly strong demand from neighboring countries but also help speed up the region's opening-up to find new ways out, Wang said.

SOURCE Global Times

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka Parliament to choose president to lead past crisis

    Sri Lanka’s Parliament will vote by secret ballot Wednesday for a new president to lead the country out of the deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis that toppled the previous leader and has left simmering tensions in the island nation. Prime Minister and Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been the face of the government's handling of the economic crisis, will face a hefty challenge after late support swelled for his main rival. Dullas Alahapperuma, a former government minister and spokesman, was nominated by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition, and ethnic minority parties also said they’ll support him.

  • US Justice Dept. seizes US$500K from North Korea-backed hackers

    The U.S. Justice Department seized about US$500,000 from North Korea-backed hackers using ransomware, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced on Tuesday. See related article: US Treasury says prioritize sanctioning North Korea for crypto hacking Fast facts Hackers demanded Bitcoin ransom from Kansas and Colorado medical providers that were attacked by a never-before-seen ransomware strain called […]

  • Ukraine graft concerns resurface as Russia war goes on

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s dismissal of senior officials is casting an inconvenient light on an issue that the Biden administration has largely ignored since the outbreak of war with Russia: Ukraine’s history of rampant corruption and shaky governance. As it presses ahead with providing tens of billions of dollars in military, economic and direct financial support aid to Ukraine and encourages its allies to do the same, the Biden administration is now once again grappling with longstanding worries about Ukraine’s suitability as a recipient of massive infusions of American aid.

  • Prince Harry Says That Africa Is Where He Feels Closest to Princess Diana

    The Duke of Sussex was delivering a keynote speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York to honour Nelson Mandela’s legacy.

  • Frequent lockdowns may have contributed to Uvalde tragedy

    Teachers and students at Robb Elementary School knew the safety protocols when an 18-year-old with an AR-15 style rifle entered the building in May. Dozens of times in the previous four months alone, the campus had gone into lockdown or issued security alerts. An entire generation of students in America has grown up simulating lockdowns for active shooters, or worse, experiencing the real thing. The frequency of lockdowns and security alerts in Uvalde — nearly 50 between February and May alone, according to school officials — are now viewed by investigators as one of the tragic contributors to how a gunman was able to walk into a fourth-grade classroom unobstructed and slaughter 19 children and two teachers.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hold Hands and Smile At UN General Assembly In NYC

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they arrived hand-in-hand at the UN General Assembly in New York City on Monday. The Duke of Sussex is expected to give a speech about Nelson Mandela’s legacy and speak to delegates about climate change and poverty. He will also be the keynote speaker for the United Nations event.

  • Putin travels to meet leaders of Iran, Turkey

    Vladimir Putin visited Iran, leaving Russia for only the second time since the country invaded Ukraine. According to U.S. intelligence, he is preparing to buy drones to use in the ongoing war.

  • Prince Harry challenges divided world to reclaim democracies

    Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana. In a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex said a photo on his wall of his mother meeting Mandela in Cape Town in March 1997, just five months before her death, is “in my heart every day.” “It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found my soul mate in my wife,” Harry said as his wife, Meghan, sat listening in the front of the vast General Assembly hall, filled with diplomats from many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations.

  • CHIPS Act: ‘A lot of apprehension among Republicans’ on spending component, expert says

    Brian Gardner, Stifel Chief Washington Policy Strategist, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on the Senate's CHIPS Act vote and party sentiments on the bill.

  • Senate Moves Forward With $52 Billion in Semiconductor Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Senate voted by a wide margin to begin debate on legislation to provide more than $52 billion in grants and incentives for the American semiconductor industry, a major milestone for the long-stalled package that proponents say is vital to national security.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe 64-34

  • Xi Faces Surprise Revolt From Chinese Homebuyers on Mortgage Boycott

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the past few years, President Xi Jinping has reined in China’s biggest tech companies, stamped out democracy in Hong Kong and locked down 26 million people in Shanghai to eliminate Covid cases. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingYet he now faces a surprise challenge from middle-class homeowners who are

  • Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

    The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Sundial Growers Are Rolling Higher Today

    Speculators are pouring into cannabis stocks today ahead of a possible landmark vote in the U.S. Senate.

  • Soros Backs O’Rourke’s Bid for Texas Governor With $1 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- George Soros is throwing his financial support behind Democrat Beto O’Rourke as he seeks to become the next governor of Texas.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSoros donated $1 million to the underdog’s Beto for Texas political action committee last month, according to filings released Tuesday by the Texas

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Ukrainian fighters defeat a Russian SRG near Kharkiv; commander taken prisoner

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 18 JULY 2022, 16:03 Ukrainian scouts, together with members of the National Guard and the Territorial Defence forces, destroyed the subversion and reconnaissance group (SRG) of the marines of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Navy in the Kharkiv region and captured one of its commanders.

  • Our bill for easy money is coming due: Prepare for low and volatile returns — or the long-delayed financial market reckoning.

    To prosper, investors now need a tightrope walker’s surefootedness and a wad of cash, writes Satyajit Das.